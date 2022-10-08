 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Gene Simmons, missing since last summer, has been found   (wtae.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Snake, Gene Simmons, Pythonidae, summer.Missing snake, neighbor Halena Reed said.On Thursday, Roll Hall of Famer, George W. Bush, albino snake  
•       •       •

927 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was going to be upset about finding him

But it's a snake, so good, won't die
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever end up with a pet snake, I'm naming it Lt. Dan.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was in Sacramento last night

/Allegedly
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still no word on Gene Masseth?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He was found trying to sell a Kiss refrigerator to an Eskimo?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, his long-time partner Shannon Tweed said "Was he missing? I thought he was just following his dick around as usual"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HISS
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And his sidekick Robin, the emu
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Question: If the real Gene Simmons were missing, would anyone even bother looking for him?
Followup question: Why?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
when the older anchor says "Gene Simmons the rocker", the younger anchor visibly has no idea who he is. and nothing against Kiss, i found it not only funny but kind of life affirming. old making way for the new and all that.
i have many questions:
/why no pink eye, albino snake?
//woud you have have the instinct/ability to tunnel and hibernate through the cold, as i assume the local snakes do?
///ohno, how many OTHER pets have gone missing from the area since summer?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Question: If the real Gene Simmons were missing, would anyone even bother looking for him?
Followup question: Why?


I'm not sure anyone would answer "yes" to your first question
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Danger Avoid Death: Question: If the real Gene Simmons were missing, would anyone even bother looking for him?
Followup question: Why?

I'm not sure anyone would answer "yes" to your first question


Then there's still hope for humanity.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.