(Miami New Times)   Remember this one thing: No matter what a stripper says, there's no sex in the champagne room; however, there will be $40,000 in credit card charges in the cocaine room   (miaminewtimes.com) divider line
50
50 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't do coke from a stranger.  That is all.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
First sentence, 3 words to long
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have been roofied in Vegas that crap needs to stop, they just want to rob you though, cops want to murder you too.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, was there cocaine in the cocaine room?  This price may not be unreasonable.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Truman Cocaine Lounge, perhaps?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Cardi B at it again?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The credit card companies don't put up with that shiat. That's why you use them instead of cash.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I have been roofied in Vegas that crap needs to stop, they just want to rob you though, cops want to murder you too.


yeah, you can't drink alone there. I learned not to trust unfamiliar bartenders.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$40,000???  What could poissibly cost that much?

The only thing I can think is that they ran his card for 3 kilos.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait?  What?  There's a cocaine room?  Well this explains why I actually had money left at the end of Friday.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: $40,000???  What could poissibly cost that much?

The only thing I can think is that they ran his card for 3 kilos.


White lines......blow away......
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Define sex. I've had strippers let me do stuff. Nothing as cool as Monica Lewinsky.  But still. One even came to a hotel with me. And to my house. But. I guess that's just prostitution
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The champagne room is for super-suckers who will pay hundreds for a cheap bottle.  There's sex in the VIP in a lot of clubs, though.  Your region may vary, but where I live it can be difficult to find a club that doesn't have acts of prostitution on the menu.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this trailer for Hustlers 2 starring Flo Rida.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: The champagne room is for super-suckers who will pay hundreds for a cheap bottle.  There's sex in the VIP in a lot of clubs, though.  Your region may vary, but where I live it can be difficult to find a club that doesn't have acts of prostitution on the menu.


Is that something some one seeks?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


What happens if one tries to slip one's penis into the slot?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Unsung_Hero: The champagne room is for super-suckers who will pay hundreds for a cheap bottle.  There's sex in the VIP in a lot of clubs, though.  Your region may vary, but where I live it can be difficult to find a club that doesn't have acts of prostitution on the menu.

Is that something some one seeks?


I used to go to the clubs with my wife, so yes.  Anything more than a tease and it would be a problem.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"The man, who also claimed to have been drugged, says he woke up at 10:30 the next morning in the club, thoroughly confused and surrounded by topless women, with his belongings scattered around him."

This is just a humblebrag with a desperate lawsuit attached. Sounds like someone used their company credit card, got busted, is probably out of a job and/or facing a fraud or misuse of funds legal problem.
Hope it was worth it, bud.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not invite someone who you just met, especially a stripper, to your home. That is how you get someone to break into your house and steal all of your stuff.

/ Also....do not go to a private home or a motel with someone that you just met. That's how you get robbed and murdered.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The credit card companies don't put up with that shiat. That's why you use them instead of cash.


Ask me how I know you never been to certain gentlemen's clubs...
Ask me how I know you never read the friendly article...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

What happens if one tries to slip one's penis into the slot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

What happens if one tries to slip one's penis into the slot?


A Jackass movie.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Russ1642: The credit card companies don't put up with that shiat. That's why you use them instead of cash.

Ask me how I know you never been to certain gentlemen's clubs...
Ask me how I know you never read the friendly article...


It says $40,000 in credit charges 👆right👆  👆up👆 👆there👆

This guy just can't read
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roofmonkey: FTFA:
"The man, who also claimed to have been drugged, says he woke up at 10:30 the next morning in the club, thoroughly confused and surrounded by topless women, with his belongings scattered around him."

This is just a humblebrag with a desperate lawsuit attached. Sounds like someone used their company credit card, got busted, is probably out of a job and/or facing a fraud or misuse of funds legal problem.
Hope it was worth it, bud.


Have to see pictures of the topless women in question to make that determination.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would never happen at Burning Man.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual Article headline says they "milked" him.  So what's the problem?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: do not go to a private home or a motel with someone that you just met. That's how you get robbed and murdered.


The normal scam is to lure you to a hotel room (usually a skeevy motel), and if she can't just grab your wallet and run... have her 'boyfriend' show up angry and threatening you.  Oddly, he'll magically calm down if offered money.  Like "all the money in your wallet".

They usually depend on you to be ashamed and afraid to call the cops.  The moment they roll a guy who isn't, they end up in jail.

Murder's kind of rare in this scenario, but getting your ass whooped isn't.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: I love this trailer for Hustlers 2 starring Flo Rida.


Hangover 4
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: roofmonkey: FTFA:
"The man, who also claimed to have been drugged, says he woke up at 10:30 the next morning in the club, thoroughly confused and surrounded by topless women, with his belongings scattered around him."

This is just a humblebrag with a desperate lawsuit attached. Sounds like someone used their company credit card, got busted, is probably out of a job and/or facing a fraud or misuse of funds legal problem.
Hope it was worth it, bud.

Have to see pictures of the topless women in question to make that determination.


It sucks in the moment, but if he gets his life back together it'll be a hell of a story to tell in a decade or so.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As for Playmates, the club's former owner Richard Stanton says the accusations are demonstrably false. He says that on that raucous December night, Chapin personally authorized the charges in phone conversations with his credit card companies - calls which were documented in a club manager's notes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: roofmonkey: FTFA:
"The man, who also claimed to have been drugged, says he woke up at 10:30 the next morning in the club, thoroughly confused and surrounded by topless women, with his belongings scattered around him."

This is just a humblebrag with a desperate lawsuit attached. Sounds like someone used their company credit card, got busted, is probably out of a job and/or facing a fraud or misuse of funds legal problem.
Hope it was worth it, bud.

Have to see pictures of the topless women in question to make that determination.


Do not GIS "gross strippers". What has been seen cannot be unseen.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

offacue: Don't do coke from a stranger.  That is all.


You have no sense of adventure
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Naido: I mean, was there cocaine in the cocaine room?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

What happens if one tries to slip one's penis into the slot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here in Azores the local strip clubs give you a drink card that the bar uses to record your drinks consumption. Most places have a two drink minimum. Ok fine. However friends and visitors have reported that the strippers try to steal your card. If you lose your card you are somehow obliged to pay like 300€ to leave. Not sure how that's legal but mafia gonna mafia.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: However friends and visitors have reported that the strippers try to steal your card. If you lose your card you are somehow obliged to pay like 300€ to leave.


Are the cops in on it?  Because that's unlawful confinement and maybe a couple of other charges anywhere I've ever been.  If I felt unsafe and was willing to pay to get out of there, I'd be back with the cops minutes after getting out the door.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the life of me, I do not understand men who go to strip clubs, esp. if they buy a lap dance or whatever. I've never been and never wanted to. I would find it humiliating, I mean, you are basically ogling women legally. And paying absurd amounts of money for even a soda. I had a good friend who literally got so addicted to a certain strip club and he spent so much money on "his girls" (his own words) that he ended up more or less broke.He would typically go a few nights a week and drop $400 to $500 each time. I had to end the friendship because it was just so farkin' sad seeing this guy flush iat away.

Even when I was younger (e.g. 18, 19, 20) I had no interest in staring at nude women in a public place with other men there as well. Another friend once insisted I go to see a porn movie with him (when there were still porn theaters) and it may still be the most depressing thing I have ever done...and that covers a lot of ground.

And trust me, I am neither religious, a prude, etc. I view 'net porn all the time.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The champagne room is for super-suckers who will pay hundreds for a cheap bottle.  There's sex in the VIP in a lot of clubs, though. Your region may vary, but where I live it can be difficult to find a club that doesn't have acts of prostitution on the menu.


I'm not typically a strip club kid of guy, but I was in Vegas so I figured what the hell... One stripper asked me if I wanted to go to the VIP room, and explained the pricing. The main fee of $150 went to the bar itself and didn't include her "tip", which started at another $150. For that she would dance and I was free to "pleasure myself" as I watched. The larger the "tip", the more interactive she would be, maxing out at $750, at which point she would be "totally involved" in the experience.

I guess she thought I was richer than I was, but I'm not paying 300 bucks just to whack it when I could get pay-per-view back in the hotel for 10 bucks per night. She was pretty cute though, so I tipped her $25 for her time and left.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: flappy_penguin: However friends and visitors have reported that the strippers try to steal your card. If you lose your card you are somehow obliged to pay like 300€ to leave.

Are the cops in on it?  Because that's unlawful confinement and maybe a couple of other charges anywhere I've ever been.  If I felt unsafe and was willing to pay to get out of there, I'd be back with the cops minutes after getting out the door.


Probably. It's Portugal but with the wild west vibe of being in the middle of the Atlantic with a not insignificant population of people who have been deported from the US for criming. I have no interest in finding out because all the hot girls smart enough to tie their own shoes pretty much nope outta the region until they get married anyway. So it's either skeevy imports or someone who is potentially my cousin doing the stripping....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Russ1642: I got free coke the other day, but it was from a vending machine that said Hug Me. You hug it and you get a can of Coke.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 550x733]


That picture does suggest a certain...cavity in need of filling.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Unsung_Hero: The champagne room is for super-suckers who will pay hundreds for a cheap bottle.  There's sex in the VIP in a lot of clubs, though. Your region may vary, but where I live it can be difficult to find a club that doesn't have acts of prostitution on the menu.

I'm not typically a strip club kid of guy, but I was in Vegas so I figured what the hell... One stripper asked me if I wanted to go to the VIP room, and explained the pricing. The main fee of $150 went to the bar itself and didn't include her "tip", which started at another $150. For that she would dance and I was free to "pleasure myself" as I watched. The larger the "tip", the more interactive she would be, maxing out at $750, at which point she would be "totally involved" in the experience.

I guess she thought I was richer than I was, but I'm not paying 300 bucks just to whack it when I could get pay-per-view back in the hotel for 10 bucks per night. She was pretty cute though, so I tipped her $25 for her time and left.


Depends on the nature of the club.  The less tolerant of risk the management is, the more money the stripper sex worker will need to share with a bouncer to have them look the other way.  But man, Vegas is pricey.  Or maybe I'm cheap.

Back in the day the strippers here were $20/dance and IIRC the menu usually topped out around $200 for her to hop on for a ride.  You could see them hiding the disappointment in their eyes when you declined, like $20/5min is such a horrible wage.  But then again, I guess finding a guy willing to pay 10x that for more or less the same amount of time will change your perspective.

Very attractive women, too.  I guess they couldn't get into the US to charge Vegas rates.
 
elvindeath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Haven't been to a strip club in a long while, but last time I was there, I would probably have gladly rang up $40,000 on credit cards if I was dumb enough to bring any.  I'm not sure if that young lady ever did fulfill her dream of going to law school, but I happily contributed to at least a few credit hours that night.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...Subby, can you please explain what the milk has to do with anything in the story?...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did he win the regatta?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: For the life of me, I do not understand men who go to strip clubs, esp. if they buy a lap dance or whatever. I've never been and never wanted to. I would find it humiliating, I mean, you are basically ogling women legally. And paying absurd amounts of money for even a soda. I had a good friend who literally got so addicted to a certain strip club and he spent so much money on "his girls" (his own words) that he ended up more or less broke.He would typically go a few nights a week and drop $400 to $500 each time. I had to end the friendship because it was just so farkin' sad seeing this guy flush iat away.

Even when I was younger (e.g. 18, 19, 20) I had no interest in staring at nude women in a public place with other men there as well. Another friend once insisted I go to see a porn movie with him (when there were still porn theaters) and it may still be the most depressing thing I have ever done...and that covers a lot of ground.

And trust me, I am neither religious, a prude, etc. I view 'net porn all the time.


Haha, is this your old friend?

Grandma's Boy - Apartment Eviction
Youtube W5i3g0RDp_g


CSB: When I was a manager of a few IT trouble ticket nerds, I would take the entire crew to the Mardis Gras strip club (closed now, RIP, they had free lunch buffets lol). Whoever worked the most tickets or whatever, I would buy a lap dance, 2 drinks, and pack of cigarettes (which was really for everyone aka "party pack"). Lol my Vice President heard about it and started joining us, like he would fly in from San Diego to Atlanta for "the meeting" just to go out with us Friday night. It cost me $50 a week to increase the productivity of my entire department, which I expenses back to the company lol.

The girls loved us because we would buy each other dances and laugh and have fun. I would pay a dollar for each athletic feats and boy oh boy they would do anything for a dollar! They would give us their phone numbers freely, some to "date" but some were simply lonely and we looked like fun to hang around.

I remember a stripper called me saying that she lost her phone so to give my VP her new number. I was like, I didn't know he had it! Her, "yeah, he visits me all the time" lol from San Diego?! "Yeah". Lol! But she sure was hot.

We kept febreze in the office to get rid of the cigarette smoke in our clothes. We still talk about those days!

Strippers are great. God Bless em. You know EXACTLY why they are with you, MONEY. Never forget that and you'll be fine.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...Subby, can you please explain what the milk has to do with anything in the story?...


th.bing.comView Full Size
robsmovievault.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


It comes after the ultra-violence and before the old in-n-out.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: flappy_penguin: However friends and visitors have reported that the strippers try to steal your card. If you lose your card you are somehow obliged to pay like 300€ to leave.

Are the cops in on it?  Because that's unlawful confinement and maybe a couple of other charges anywhere I've ever been.  If I felt unsafe and was willing to pay to get out of there, I'd be back with the cops minutes after getting out the door.


The local cops are always in on it.
 
