(Indy100)   The top 10 baby names for England and Wales. Problem: from 2021. Solution: quit naming your damned kids Oliver and Olivia
    Facepalm, most popular names, PA Graphics, most most popular boys' name, top girls' name, traditional names, younger mothers, fourth most popular boys' name, James Tucker  
•       •       •

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A list of names that are spelled correctly and don't sound like they pulled three syllables out of a hat?  As an American, that's very strange.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look some of us found love at the olive bar. If you have a problem with that that is YOUR problem not mine !
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
StatsCan released a statement in August pointing out that there hasn't been a baby named Karen in Canada since 2019. LMAO
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexander and Alexandria should be the top two.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I are obsessed with Indian food. We named our kids Chutney and Tikka.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: My wife and I are obsessed with Indian food. We named our kids Chutney and Tikka.


It can't be any more worse than this

Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii, 9, gets court-ordered name change | CBC News
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welsh baby names, fine, as long as they don't name em after places.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: A list of names that are spelled correctly and don't sound like they pulled three syllables out of a hat?  As an American, that's very strange.


I'm happy that I live in a country that has a book of legal names.

People can still fark up as loser names are still legal, which is a handy way to instantly place people in a box.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: My wife and I are obsessed with Indian food. We named our kids Chutney and Tikka.


So Tikka sounds like a food when he/she/it says the full name.

Nice.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.


This.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noah was a drunk. Quite a fitting name for a limey
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: My wife and I are obsessed with Indian food. We named our kids Chutney and Tikka.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.

This.


I'll be glad to see us move on from the trend of middle- and upper-middle class white people naming their kids things like Cooper, Tanner, Carter, Mason, or any other manual-labor profession that they themselves would never stoop to performing nor countenance their own children doing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.


At this point I'm just waiting to see Badleighs and Batens

/likely truth in advertising
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is ollie and addie
Fark user imageView Full Size
/they have english heritage
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever have a daughter...her name will be INeedA.....

/ INeedA Sotch
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Artax Oliver!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If I ever have a daughter...her name will be INeedA.....

/ INeedA Sotch


Dammit

/ INeedA Scotch
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone can come up with a few more ways to spell Caitlin
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The reason that "Oliver" isn't  popular in the US of A:
Fark user imageView Full Size

despite the heroic efforts of:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: StatsCan released a statement in August pointing out that there hasn't been a baby named Karen in Canada since 2019. LMAO


Hate to be a Debbie Downer, but the last line of the only article that states this is, "In order to avoid stereotypical judgement about her name, the parents will be referring to their daughter by her middle name Melania. "
 
Moose out front
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A girl I dated in grad school had a sister with 3 boys whose names were each the most popular name in their birth year. She also had a brother who had a girl and a boy, also with names that were the most popular in their birth year.

Not a lot of creativity in that family.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Vy did you shoost de cow, Olivah?"
 
Katwang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Think of the pain Frank's kids went through. Do you realize how hard it is to find a bicycle license plate with Dweezil or Moon Unit on it? I truly understand. My name is Stephen, not Steven, nor Steve. My mom was pissed that she could never find anything with my name on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maybe someone can come up with a few more ways to spell Caitlin


No lie, I've seen a Kay Eight Lynn. Okay, I'm lying
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Russ1642: Maybe someone can come up with a few more ways to spell Caitlin

No lie, I've seen a Kay Eight Lynn. Okay, I'm lying


I have met a Katilynia - no joke.  She hated the hell out of it and just went by Cat
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Russ1642: Maybe someone can come up with a few more ways to spell Caitlin

No lie, I've seen a Kay Eight Lynn. Okay, I'm lying


Kviiilyn
 
phaseolus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grandson has two Scarletts in his kindergarten class, and ... I think that's a pretty good name, actually
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And in the silence that followed, the only sound that could be heard
Was a solitary giggle, from

Oliver Cromwell
Lord Protector of England (Ole!)
Born in 1599, Died in 1658 (September)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.


Ted (6/10) Movie CLIP - White Trash Names (2012) HD
Youtube 04uN57jOg-Q
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.


My name is Braxtonleigh, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Hinged
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Without looking, I reckoned Mohammed would be close to the top.

I guessed right.
 
petec
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
mrspetec knows a couple that named their daughter Jayara or something (i don't know the spelling)

her dad goes by JR
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oliver does not appreciate the humans taking dog names.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Leo, Harry, Archie? Those are nicknames, not names.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Branden-19
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hinged: Without looking, I reckoned Mohammed would be close to the top.

I guessed right.


They often go by their middle names.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I met a kid named Keanu a couple of years back.

I kind of felt bad for him when he told me his name, because he appeared sheepish about sharing it, and I could see that he was bracing for a reaction that must have been all too familiar to him.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Better names than Brayden, Hayden, Hunter, Braxton or anything that ends in leigh.


You forgot all the GOTDAMN  -ayson names: Grayson,Brayson,Chayson,Drayson.....ad nauseum
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
None of the kids were named Brexit, since their conception was caused by their father not pulling out.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a feeling in both the UK and elsewhere that Boris is about to go the way Adolph did about 77 years ago.
 
