(The Root)   Man arrested for walking in the middle of the street suddenly ends up dead while naked in police custody. Officials: "Nothing to see here, move along"   (theroot.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like the Uvalde cops were suspended so they took a trip to South Carolina in their free time.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
claimed the Coroner's representative had seen footage of Lane in custody and told him his son was tased while he was naked "in the front and back."

I don't know what he could've been wearing that only covered his sides, but I think we can just call that "naked".
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: claimed the Coroner's representative had seen footage of Lane in custody and told him his son was tased while he was naked "in the front and back."

I don't know what he could've been wearing that only covered his sides, but I think we can just call that "naked".


Chaps.

Which brings up a whole new set of questions.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well this is an informative article.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Naked, but nothing to see? He sounds smooth as the bonnet of a Porsche.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Well this is an informative article.


Which is a good enough "excuse" for you to come in and not contribute anything.  I look forward to your inevitable shiatting everywhere on the floor in this thread so I can ignore it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And just a couple of threads ago there were some Farkkk Independents arguing that Black people are the *real* racists for calling out these things.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ready to abolish the police yet?


But who will shoot dogs without them?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valacirca: Jeebus Saves: Well this is an informative article.

Which is a good enough "excuse" for you to come in and not contribute anything.  I look forward to your inevitable shiatting everywhere on the floor in this thread so I can ignore it.


The article didn't contribute anything.  But they wrote it anyway.  We have no idea what happened, but that wont stop the idiots and their "abolish the police" stupidity.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Valacirca: Jeebus Saves: Well this is an informative article.

Which is a good enough "excuse" for you to come in and not contribute anything.  I look forward to your inevitable shiatting everywhere on the floor in this thread so I can ignore it.

The article didn't contribute anything.  But they wrote it anyway.  We have no idea what happened, but that wont stop the idiots and their "abolish the police" stupidity.


Just in case you have difficulty with reading comprehension, I'll type this response slowly so you can sound out the words you don't understand.

Here's what the article said:

1) A black man was arrested for walking in the middle of the street.

2) He was apparently having a mental health episode

3) He was later found naked and dead while in custody

4) Officials have given no explanation, nor have released any of the security footage from the death

5) Victim's family members are asking for an explanation

See how easy that was? Hopefully this little bullet list will clear up any confusion you had from the clearly written article that everyone else had no problem understanding.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: If I had a nickel...


I'd nickel in the morning...
 
