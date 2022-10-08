 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quartz)   Wait... what is this "pandemic savings" you speak of?   (qz.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, Monetary policy, Money, personal savings of Americans, stimulus-fed peaks, Inflation, Saving, St. Louis Federal Reserve, high prices  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 08 Oct 2022 at 12:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live, the savings have gone endemic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like all the profiteering has eaten that shiat up, for those that had the luxury of saving one damn bit at all.  But hey this is fine, the wealth is sure to trickle down!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic savings? You mean I was supposed to set my clocks ahead another hour the past 3 years?

/DNRTFA
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inflation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you repeat a lie long enough you can shape the narrative!"

Thats all this is.

"The 2 grand you got was plenty"

"If you aren't going above and beyond at work every single day you're quiet quitting"

"You're being selfish by working at home and not in the office."

"THERE IS A NIGHTMARISH CRIME WAVE GOING ON RIGHT NOW."

"The Stock Market IS the economy!"
 
PXMovie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they tell you to go out and spend it?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feature, not a bug.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AAAAA Your not saving money. You'll ruin the economy.
AAAAA Your not spending money. You'll ruin the economy.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PXMovie: Didn't they tell you to go out and spend it?


I spent my $800 on paying up my electric bill and bought some groceries.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good, then they have to go out and work now. I need them to keep bringing me my endless shrimp at Red Lobster tonight.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Grabthar's Hammer, what a saving!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: AAAAA Your not saving money. You'll ruin the economy.
AAAAA Your not spending money. You'll ruin the economy.


I was told over and over and over when I was in high school that I absolutely HAD to save every penny I could for my retirement. It was a major theme of basic economic education. WHen I got older and started to deal with things myself, like eating, paying rent and the various normal bills, I realized that in order to actually save money, I had to do some things that are somewhat illegal. Like going without car insurance for several years. Not having a telephone for three years didn't change my life much. Every year my insurance went up by a lot. The boss gives me a $.50 raise one year after being in that shop for 4 years. Gee, 20 more bucks a week after my rent has just gone up by $200. Thanks Walt!
 
Taima
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, maybe some of these freeloaders will go out and get a job now! Just about every fast food place is hiring!!!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.


Never have kids. I got two ADHD ones. They break EVERYTHING!

And I'm not being hyperbolic here. I've replaced baseboard heater covers, entire beds, bookshelves, two week old shoes, fishing poles, books, televisions, bureaus, hangar rods window screens, an entire double hung window, closet doors multiple times, A BATHROOM SINK! A TOILET! and the list goes on and on and on. They are utterly astonishing at the amount of shiat they break.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alebak: "The 2 grand you got was plenty"


I only got $1400
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Taima: Well, maybe some of these freeloaders will go out and get a job now! Just about every fast food place is hiring!!!


Exactly, there are a lot of FL homeowners without flood insurance that will be needing jobs right now.

Maybe we can finally staff the local Starbucks with some of these Florida retiree migrants.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No reason to save anymore because pandemic is over, duh.

Consume or the beatings will continue.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Never have kids. I got two ADHD ones. They break EVERYTHING!

And I'm not being hyperbolic here. I've replaced baseboard heater covers, entire beds, bookshelves, two week old shoes, fishing poles, books, televisions, bureaus, hangar rods window screens, an entire double hung window, closet doors multiple times, A BATHROOM SINK! A TOILET! and the list goes on and on and on. They are utterly astonishing at the amount of shiat they break.


I see you haven't discovered the broken drawer in the one bathroom or where the hand towels went.

/good luck.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is "pandemic savings" when you've had enough pandemic for now so you put it in the refrigerator for later?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Ragin' Asian: During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.

Never have kids. I got two ADHD ones. They break EVERYTHING!

And I'm not being hyperbolic here. I've replaced baseboard heater covers, entire beds, bookshelves, two week old shoes, fishing poles, books, televisions, bureaus, hangar rods window screens, an entire double hung window, closet doors multiple times, A BATHROOM SINK! A TOILET! and the list goes on and on and on. They are utterly astonishing at the amount of shiat they break.


I wanted kids for the longest time. Mostly because of genetic imperative and family urging because I'm the only male with my last name. The way the world is, if I'm in the position to have a kid, I'll adopt. I'm speaking from a naive perspective, but I think I'd love an ADHD kid. I have energy to give even at my age.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: PXMovie: Didn't they tell you to go out and spend it?

I spent my $800 on paying up my electric bill and bought some groceries.


Fancy!
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Is "pandemic savings" when you've had enough pandemic for now so you put it in the refrigerator for later?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.


Rock on, especially if you are also maintaining an emergency fund and hopefully putting something into savings for Future Ragin' Asian.

We're mostly pretty frugal, except for a couple of categories that we enjoy a lot. There are still bargain/good deal options for those and we tend toward that most of the time. But I think it's OK and possibly smart to blow a fair chunk of discretionary money on stuff that you really enjoy.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: ajgeek: Ragin' Asian: During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.

Never have kids. I got two ADHD ones. They break EVERYTHING!

And I'm not being hyperbolic here. I've replaced baseboard heater covers, entire beds, bookshelves, two week old shoes, fishing poles, books, televisions, bureaus, hangar rods window screens, an entire double hung window, closet doors multiple times, A BATHROOM SINK! A TOILET! and the list goes on and on and on. They are utterly astonishing at the amount of shiat they break.

I wanted kids for the longest time. Mostly because of genetic imperative and family urging because I'm the only male with my last name. The way the world is, if I'm in the position to have a kid, I'll adopt. I'm speaking from a naive perspective, but I think I'd love an ADHD kid. I have energy to give even at my age.


Wait a minute, I think I see a way to solve both your problems at once.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alebak: "If you repeat a lie long enough you can shape the narrative!"

Thats all this is.

"The 2 grand you got was plenty"

"If you aren't going above and beyond at work every single day you're quiet quitting"

"You're being selfish by working at home and not in the office."

"THERE IS A NIGHTMARISH CRIME WAVE GOING ON RIGHT NOW."

"The Stock Market IS the economy!"


Studies by economists (not citing because I'm about to lose signal in Penn Station) say poverty means you can't get $USD2,000 cash within two weeks by any means.
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saved a bunch of money. Life didn't change other than going out less (saving money).
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: PXMovie: Didn't they tell you to go out and spend it?

I spent my $800 on paying up my electric bill and bought some groceries.


Braaaaaggggg
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm retired with assets but now it's big inflation and a sliding market. Doesn't square with retirement planning assumptions.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Ragin' Asian: During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.

Never have kids. I got two ADHD ones. They break EVERYTHING!

And I'm not being hyperbolic here. I've replaced baseboard heater covers, entire beds, bookshelves, two week old shoes, fishing poles, books, televisions, bureaus, hangar rods window screens, an entire double hung window, closet doors multiple times, A BATHROOM SINK! A TOILET! and the list goes on and on and on. They are utterly astonishing at the amount of shiat they break.


You could crate them.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anybody who was laid off because of the pandemic has no savings. I'm still paying off my income tax from 2020.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Ragin' Asian: ajgeek: Ragin' Asian: During the lockdown, I realized what a spendthrift I was. My bar/restaurant bills were monstrous. I saved a shiat ton. Thing is, now that I'm employed, I'm going to go back to my old ways. I value meeting people and social interaction more than money. I also have a buffer for life emergencies. I know I'm in a privileged position. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.

Never have kids. I got two ADHD ones. They break EVERYTHING!

And I'm not being hyperbolic here. I've replaced baseboard heater covers, entire beds, bookshelves, two week old shoes, fishing poles, books, televisions, bureaus, hangar rods window screens, an entire double hung window, closet doors multiple times, A BATHROOM SINK! A TOILET! and the list goes on and on and on. They are utterly astonishing at the amount of shiat they break.

I wanted kids for the longest time. Mostly because of genetic imperative and family urging because I'm the only male with my last name. The way the world is, if I'm in the position to have a kid, I'll adopt. I'm speaking from a naive perspective, but I think I'd love an ADHD kid. I have energy to give even at my age.

Wait a minute, I think I see a way to solve both your problems at once.


They're going to grow up and blame you for everything wrong in their lives no matter what you do... So you've got that to look forward to.
 
amb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We pretty much saved ours, until my wife got Covid. She's a nurse, and I am in risk management. I never worked more hours in the last 10 years than the first 6 months of the pandemic. My wife is fortunate that she works for a specialist that doesn't do primary care, so she was relatively safe at her work, but the school really relaxed last year, and our daughter brought Covid home at the end of May. My wife still isn't working full time, and missed about 3 months of work. Disability covered about 6 weeks of it. She is only allowed part time right now, but the claim for partial disability has not come through yet. Hopefully it will and she is up to 24 hours a week now, and might get back to her norm of 36-40 next month or December. Still paying off her hospital stay because my daughter's braces drained our HSA account. Only good news is we have met the full out of pocket for our health insurance this year, so anything else is pretty much free for the rest of the year.

Wish I would have saved more for emergencies, but it has been difficult with a child in grade school and braces. I could pull back on my retirement contributions, but in a down market is the best time to keep it up.
 
amb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm retired with assets but now it's big inflation and a sliding market. Doesn't square with retirement planning assumptions.


My dreams of retiring really got shot to crap with a near 20% drop in my 401k in the last year. Only plus, if the market has hiat bottom, at least my current contributions are buying shares cheaper.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alebak: "If you repeat a lie long enough you can shape the narrative!"

Thats all this is.

"The 2 grand you got was plenty"

"If you aren't going above and beyond at work every single day you're quiet quitting"

"You're being selfish by working at home and not in the office."

"THERE IS A NIGHTMARISH CRIME WAVE GOING ON RIGHT NOW."

"The Stock Market IS the economy!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I wanted kids for the longest time. Mostly because of genetic imperative and family urging because I'm the only male with my last name. The way the world is, if I'm in the position to have a kid, I'll adopt. I'm speaking from a naive perspective, but I think I'd love an ADHD kid. I have energy to give even at my age.


Wait a minute, I think I see a way to solve both your problems at once.


Ragin Asian adopts ajgeek?

I don't think we are allowed to adopt other farkers according to the FArQ rules.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Deathfrogg: PXMovie: Didn't they tell you to go out and spend it?

I spent my $800 on paying up my electric bill and bought some groceries.

Braaaaaggggg


we found his fark handle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The pandemic taught me that I don't have to go out and spend money to live a fulfilling life
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And they aren't bleeding nearly enough.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:. That's why I advocate for UBI and universal health care.

Dome up my angry friend, UBIs are almost at an end!

/something like that...I dunno, I'm married, haven't domed up,in years!
//as in, haven't had sex for years so wouldn't need to dome up!
/// just flew in, arms are exhausted, try the veal,,tip your server.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Erma Gerdd: Deathfrogg: PXMovie: Didn't they tell you to go out and spend it?

I spent my $800 on paying up my electric bill and bought some groceries.

Braaaaaggggg

we found his fark handle

[Fark user image image 420x410]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Anybody who was laid off because of the pandemic has no savings. I'm still paying off my income tax from 2020.


You're rich enough to pay income tax? The Fark Proletariat won't like that.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.