(Tampa Bay Times)   Aerial photos from about 500 feet show path of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian along west coast of Florida.
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can see a clear distinction between pre and post Andrew building codes. The updated codes might have been the best thing that came out of hurricane Andrew.
 
nstutsman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.


Makes it easier to sleep at night oversimplifying the entire situation does it?

Thousands of people not considered the 1% just lost not only their homes but their way of life. But hey, there's a cost to living in paradise amiright
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fishing in the gulf has been incredible this week because the storm stirred everything up. So there's that...

Parts of SWFL are still a powerless, flooded wasteland though
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am curious how voting may be impacted by the hurricane.

Where are voting locations going to be held and how are people going to get to them?

Early voting locations needed to be declared by now.

Will the GQP suddenly be in favor of mail-in-ballots sent to an address that is different from their home address?

Seems FL voting laws allow for these things, but timing and increased volume could be tricky.
 
Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it too early to joke about those being "topless beaches"?

Meaning the missing roofs of course.
 
August11
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nstutsman: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

Makes it easier to sleep at night oversimplifying the entire situation does it?

Thousands of people not considered the 1% just lost not only their homes but their way of life. But hey, there's a cost to living in paradise amiright


Well that we have a land war in Europe and adults like you who can't read, these things keep me up most nights.
 
valkore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The small islands along the coast having been shrinking, growing and changing for thousands of years. The islands will last, Young said, but the homes and other buildings along the coast will not."

I'm no geological expert, but once the polar ice caps melt, many of these islands will be underwater, at which point they cease to be islands.
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

August11: nstutsman: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

Makes it easier to sleep at night oversimplifying the entire situation does it?

Thousands of people not considered the 1% just lost not only their homes but their way of life. But hey, there's a cost to living in paradise amiright

Well that we have a land war in Europe and adults like you who can't read, these things keep me up most nights.


Derp detected again
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I am curious how voting may be impacted by the hurricane.

Where are voting locations going to be held and how are people going to get to them?

Early voting locations needed to be declared by now.

Will the GQP suddenly be in favor of mail-in-ballots sent to an address that is different from their home address?

Seems FL voting laws allow for these things, but timing and increased volume could be tricky.


Let me put it this way - there's gonna be a lot of cries of election fraud from this part of Florida in November
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.


this is incorrect. most of the people on the bay side of fort myers beach and basically everyone on pine island and matlacha was living in their only home. the later two were mostly people who make a living farming fruit or fishing/being fishing guides. many of the people not on FMB lived in manufactured homes and lost everything, home, boat, job, land, all of it.

my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

if you don't live here and you can't be bothered to learn about the actual demographics of who was harmed maybe don't make glib political statements about it, please.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

this is incorrect. most of the people on the bay side of fort myers beach and basically everyone on pine island and matlacha was living in their only home. the later two were mostly people who make a living farming fruit or fishing/being fishing guides. many of the people not on FMB lived in manufactured homes and lost everything, home, boat, job, land, all of it.

my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

if you don't live here and you can't be bothered to learn about the actual demographics of who was harmed maybe don't make glib political statements about it, please.


Many on Fark think that 20M+ Floridians lose their homes every single hurricane and that the state is completely uninhabitable.  CNN doesn't help with that perception.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Small things can be important to people so I figure someone in Florida has already thought "Now I'll never find that pen."
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size

I was trying to read the seaweed.
/send nudes
//drink your Ovaltine
///your turn
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

luna1580: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

this is incorrect. most of the people on the bay side of fort myers beach and basically everyone on pine island and matlacha was living in their only home. the later two were mostly people who make a living farming fruit or fishing/being fishing guides. many of the people not on FMB lived in manufactured homes and lost everything, home, boat, job, land, all of it.

my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

if you don't live here and you can't be bothered to learn about the actual demographics of who was harmed maybe don't make glib political statements about it, please.


After this storm I've learned not to waste energy trying to argue with people on the internet regarding their perceptions about Florida. It's a futile endeavor
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

luna1580: my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.


nothing sudden about it. This isn't an earthquake or tornado. There were a few islands hit before FL as a clue.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's with local officials being cagey about the number of missing?

Up to 100+ deaths but every time reports ask about the numbers of missing they won't release it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dstanley: [tampabay.com image 620x411]
I was trying to read the seaweed.
/send nudes
//drink your Ovaltine
///your turn


...in the Castle of aaarrrrggh
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

luna1580: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

this is incorrect. most of the people on the bay side of fort myers beach and basically everyone on pine island and matlacha was living in their only home. the later two were mostly people who make a living farming fruit or fishing/being fishing guides. many of the people not on FMB lived in manufactured homes and lost everything, home, boat, job, land, all of it.

my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

if you don't live here and you can't be bothered to learn about the actual demographics of who was harmed maybe don't make glib political statements about it, please.


Was your aunt on the beach? And I don't mean a walk away. I mean on on.
And if on on, what was the value of her beachfront?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: luna1580: my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

nothing sudden about it. This isn't an earthquake or tornado. There were a few islands hit before FL as a clue.


no, it was sudden: it was storm surge. in many location the water rose 15 feet in literal minutes, definitely less than one hour. all while the equivalent of an EF3 tornado blew for hours and hours straight......

we had about 5 days of warning on the euro model that the storm COULD come directly here, then maybe the last 48 hours that it WOULD come here, and actually wednesday to see how bad the hit would be (when it was WAY too late for people to move around and leave).

hurricanes don't arrive suddenly -and a stalled one drastically increases flooding from rainfall- but the storm surge does and that's what killed people.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: luna1580: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

this is incorrect. most of the people on the bay side of fort myers beach and basically everyone on pine island and matlacha was living in their only home. the later two were mostly people who make a living farming fruit or fishing/being fishing guides. many of the people not on FMB lived in manufactured homes and lost everything, home, boat, job, land, all of it.

my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

if you don't live here and you can't be bothered to learn about the actual demographics of who was harmed maybe don't make glib political statements about it, please.

After this storm I've learned not to waste energy trying to argue with people on the internet regarding their perceptions about Florida. It's a futile endeavor


This is how I feel in cycling/cyclist threads. It's often best to nope out.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TyrantII: What's with local officials being cagey about the number of missing?

Up to 100+ deaths but every time reports ask about the numbers of missing they won't release it.


it's because they don't know if someone is "missing" because they left for miami or because their body was sucked out to sea. there's no registry of people who evacuate or anything like that. and after the storm mobile phones didn't work for a week for many people.

so when family, maybe back in michigan or something, frantically reported a person "missing" the number was disproportionately tipped to "displaced" vs "dead" and local officials don't want to increase panic about it....

it may take a month+ to figure out the real death toll because many bodies will never be found, some of them will be "found" alive in tennessee or something. be patient.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
tricycleracer:

Many on Fark think that 20M+ Floridians lose their homes every single hurricane and that the state is completely uninhabitable.  CNN doesn't help with that perception.B

I keep seeing repeats of the same pics which emphasize the areas of complete devastation. Some places -- like Ft. Myers Beach -- have been radically damaged. Sanibel and Captiva may not bounce back the way they did after Charley.  But I'm interested in the non-beachfront areas and I haven't seen a lot of those pics. Our son's house, for example, lost a lot of roof and lots of shingles from the area that survived. The general rule is 25% damage and you replace, you don't merely fix. But a surprising number of windows made it through the storm. (He's here with us. Friends who stayed have sent him pics.) His house is miles from the beach and un-touched by the surge. I'm sure there are thousands of home like his which face only extensive repair. They aren't tear-downs.

I wonder if his insurance will spring for a metal roof and reinforced casements for the windows. $25,000 extra now would make future damages so much less. (He was all but untouched by Hurricane irma 5 years ago. So, it's not as if his house is egregiously exposed.)

The point is that as bad as it was, it wasn't as bad as the sensationalist pics would have you believe. It is a habitable area. Although it would be a much cheaper habitable area with half the population. (My wife just chimed in that it's worse than I'm painting it. I guess I've become less gloomy with age. )  So, make that a much cheaper habitable area with 1/3rd of the population.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luna1580: Hyjamon: luna1580:

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

nothing sudden about it. This isn't an earthquake or tornado. There were a few islands hit before FL as a clue.

no, it was sudden: it was storm surge. in many location the water rose 15 feet in literal minutes, definitely less than one hour. all while the equivalent of an EF3 tornado blew for hours and hours straight......

we had about 5 days of warning on the euro model that the storm COULD come directly here, then maybe the last 48 hours that it WOULD come here, and actually wednesday to see how bad the hit would be (when it was WAY too late for people to move around and leave).

hurricanes don't arrive suddenly -and a stalled one drastically increases flooding from rainfall- but the storm surge does and that's what killed people.


"Regardless of where Ian makes landfall, though, hurricane-force winds and major flooding are possible across a wide swath of Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect from the Tampa Bay region to Bonita Springs,...
Tropical storm warnings are in place on the Gulf Coast from the Suwannee River in North Florida to the Anclote River near Tampa; in southeastern Florida from Bonita Beach through the Everglades; across the lower and middle Florida Keys; and on the Atlantic coast from Boca Raton northward to Altamaha Sound, Ga."

See the size of that thing? if you were anywhere on the left coast of FL, you should have been moving out (if able)

Some smart people without resources to leave got screwed; lotta dumb people allowed themselves to be put in a position to get screwed.  It is the latter that do not capture much of my sympathy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dstanley: [tampabay.com image 620x411]
I was trying to read the seaweed.
/send nudes
//drink your Ovaltine
///your turn


Mars needs women.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TyrantII: What's with local officials being cagey about the number of missing?

Up to 100+ deaths but every time reports ask about the numbers of missing they won't release it.


Probably because they don't want to admit they don't know.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

August11: luna1580: August11: If you have a house on the the water in a place like Florida and a hurricane wipes it away, you are likely not homeless. You've just lost the happy place where you mix your dark and stormies a few weeks or months throughout the year. I think I'll save my tears for the 99%.

this is incorrect. most of the people on the bay side of fort myers beach and basically everyone on pine island and matlacha was living in their only home. the later two were mostly people who make a living farming fruit or fishing/being fishing guides. many of the people not on FMB lived in manufactured homes and lost everything, home, boat, job, land, all of it.

my aunt is one of the people who lost it all on the beach. not only were she and her neighbors full time residents, i have more bad news: many of her neighbors had paid off their mortgage and were not carrying flood insurance anymore. so no house to live in now, no money either......

and cape coral was devastated too. people drowned in cape coral. they were not rich, they were living in their one story only home and suddenly it had 3-10 feet of water in it.

if you don't live here and you can't be bothered to learn about the actual demographics of who was harmed maybe don't make glib political statements about it, please.

Was your aunt on the beach? And I don't mean a walk away. I mean on on.
And if on on, what was the value of her beachfront?


living ON the barrier island makes you at risk for the full amount of storm surge. living on the ocean side of the street makes you rich. she lived on the bay side of the island, a 10 minute walk to the tide line.

her neighbors idiotically stayed in their 2 story home next to her 1980s one story home. at the height of the surge the water came up to their necks in the second story. they lived, but they were very dumb not to evacuate......

people who believed the surge forecast left the island and many people who didn't believe it drowned.

this isn't about saying "screw florida" -i'm often with you on that- it's about understanding that living on barrier islands -the WHOLE damn island- and ex-estuaries like cape coral is a damn risky thing to do. on a long enough timeline the actual sand of the islands changes shape and can be cut into new pieces by this kind of a storm.

like captiva and north captiva used to be one island until a huge storm came, people just wanted to believe that couldn't happen again, until it happened. it's like climate change, people think "i personally can't be effected" and those people are wrong.
 
farker99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The fishing in the gulf has been incredible this week because the storm stirred everything up. So there's that...

Parts of SWFL are still a powerless, flooded wasteland though


All of Florida needs to become a powerless, flooded wasteland.
/Would improve the State
//Would improve the Nation
///Would improve the World
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cape Coral and Fort Myers I feel sorry for. The homes destroyed or damaged by the massive rainfall in Volusia County and literally unprecedented flooding along the Myakka and Peace Rivers especially have my sympathy.

People who lived, and especially stayed during the storm, on Edisto Island / Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, and Captiva? Not so much.
 
