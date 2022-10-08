 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Heads up NYC, fake heiress Anna Sorokin has been freed from an upstate prison and is heading straight for you, probably to try and dazzle you with some more of her wealthy fakery   (nypost.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, she'll find some nice Sugar Daddy to tell her she's a REAL princess, because her kind always do.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A faker and crook from NY who pretends to be super wealthy and connected but instead lives of scamming money of others... I think the GOP has found their next candidate for the Presidency.
 
brilett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doesn't she get deported now?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wealthy fakery

Misspelled "Trumpery"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, she'll find some nice Sugar Daddy to tell her she's a REAL princess, because her kind always do.


People that insist on a whole elaborate scam for that kind of thing crack me the hell up.  There's plenty of rent boy/girl/whatever you like positions available in the world, you don't need to be particularly scammy to manage one.  Known more than a few where everyone was up front about it, it was a business transaction, and no one to pretend had to Dux of Donghang to get where they wanted to be - or be terribly unhappy about what was going on.  You want to be a sex worker being paid in lieu, just do it, don't make up some bullshiat that will get you jugged and roast your rep FFS
 
Hinged
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's see.  Not wearing your mask and being a fake heiress.  Probably murder too, I guess.

Is anything else a crime in NYC?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Inventing Chloe - SNL
Youtube DIFw2KEX_Fk
 
jmr61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd love to bang her.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hubiestubert: Oh, she'll find some nice Sugar Daddy to tell her she's a REAL princess, because her kind always do.

People that insist on a whole elaborate scam for that kind of thing crack me the hell up.  There's plenty of rent boy/girl/whatever you like positions available in the world, you don't need to be particularly scammy to manage one.  Known more than a few where everyone was up front about it, it was a business transaction, and no one to pretend had to Dux of Donghang to get where they wanted to be - or be terribly unhappy about what was going on.  You want to be a sex worker being paid in lieu, just do it, don't make up some bullshiat that will get you jugged and roast your rep FFS


Was there any sex involved in her previous activities, or are you guys just making that up?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She's gonna be found in an apartment eaten by 17 cats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jmr61: I'd love to bang her.


Why?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hubiestubert: Oh, she'll find some nice Sugar Daddy to tell her she's a REAL princess, because her kind always do.

People that insist on a whole elaborate scam for that kind of thing crack me the hell up.  There's plenty of rent boy/girl/whatever you like positions available in the world, you don't need to be particularly scammy to manage one.  Known more than a few where everyone was up front about it, it was a business transaction, and no one to pretend had to Dux of Donghang to get where they wanted to be - or be terribly unhappy about what was going on.  You want to be a sex worker being paid in lieu, just do it, don't make up some bullshiat that will get you jugged and roast your rep FFS

Was there any sex involved in her previous activities, or are you guys just making that up?


Woman criminal, therefore whore.  Dickless posters out front should have told ya'.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh no! She scammed rich elitist farks.  She is so horrible.
I am having a hard time as seeing her as a villainess.
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SN1987a goes boom: noitsnot: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hubiestubert: Oh, she'll find some nice Sugar Daddy to tell her she's a REAL princess, because her kind always do.

People that insist on a whole elaborate scam for that kind of thing crack me the hell up.  There's plenty of rent boy/girl/whatever you like positions available in the world, you don't need to be particularly scammy to manage one.  Known more than a few where everyone was up front about it, it was a business transaction, and no one to pretend had to Dux of Donghang to get where they wanted to be - or be terribly unhappy about what was going on.  You want to be a sex worker being paid in lieu, just do it, don't make up some bullshiat that will get you jugged and roast your rep FFS

Was there any sex involved in her previous activities, or are you guys just making that up?

Woman criminal, therefore whore.  Dickless posters out front should have told ya'.


They're all thinking Anna Chapman, the Trump loving Russian spy.
 
