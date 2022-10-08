 Skip to content
(WalletHub)   Looks like the gods hate red states
    U.S. state, United States, key metrics, share of natural disasters, overall score, Total Score, relative rank of that state, South Carolina  
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like anyone with an IQ over 7.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So like me then
 
lilbordr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kind of surprised NC edges out FL.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good thing we're not socialist, or they would be in big trouble...
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With very good reason.
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It just happens that states spending the least amount on public education are also the states that are regularly hit with natural catastrophes. I get it. They're too busy rebuilding with federal dollars to fill out the classroom-supplies purchase orders.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So when California burns and floods, it's because what?
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

August11: It just happens that states spending the least amount on public education are also the states that are regularly hit with natural catastrophes. I get it. They're too busy rebuilding with federal dollars to fill out the classroom-supplies purchase orders.


These states also spend the least on public infrastructure, and definitely don't build things to withstand the sorts of disasters they are locally prone to unless the federal dollars used to build things have those requirements attached. They love to talk about independence and self sufficiency until the $&!+ hits the fan.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
obviously it's where all the gay people are hiding.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oopsboom: obviously it's where all the gay people are hiding.


If you were gay in one of those states you'd be hiding too, I bet.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: So when California burns and floods, it's because what?


It's because it's number 32. So if my maffs is rite, that means 31 other states pay more per disater.

/go on, rtfa, it won't bite
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: So when California burns and floods, it's because what?


Not raking the forests. Duh.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: oopsboom: obviously it's where all the gay people are hiding.

If you were gay in one of those states you'd be hiding too, I bet.


exactly
 
Mr.Tangent [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's testing their faith so only the good christians go to heaven.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tuxq: So when California burns


it might be b/c its the state with the state with the 3rd most forest (alaska, texas, california)...and is in a 20 year drought and heat wave zone.  texas is starting to get the drought/heat and its now #2 for fires.

but those kind of state arent popular for the climate denier crowd.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: He's testing their faith so only the good christians go to heaven.


rapture would be the best thing imaginable right now...

for the people left behind
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Surprised to see California so low on the list, what with all the fires. I guess as big as those are, they are much more contained than a massive hurricane or midwestern flood.
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suffering of the wicked is often a hallmark of fiction.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EL EM: Suffering of the wicked is often a hallmark of fiction.


I'm trying to remember, I think it was Mistborn where the innocent were suffering the most and most often.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God is going to hate any state in where hurricanes are most likely regardless of their politics.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, yeah.
Perverting His word. Committing great offenses in His name. Spreading hate and suffering to His children.

The only god who would like them is... Sokar

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
God hates everything.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well Biden is using Obama's weather machine to get back at them for not voting for him.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: tuxq: So when California burns and floods, it's because what?

It's because it's number 32. So if my maffs is rite, that means 31 other states pay more per disater.

/go on, rtfa, it won't bite


It also won't provide any useful information such as what counted as a natural disaster and how were the losses calculated.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: God hates everything.


did anyone ever stop and wonder how the popular god ended up being the asshole one instead of the one who was all like "be nice and dance naked around a campfire"
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: Well Biden is using Obama's weather machine to get back at them for not voting for him.


And his time machine, too, apparently.
 
