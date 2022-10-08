 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 227 of WW3: The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea - the hated symbol of Kremlin's occupation of the Ukrainian peninsular - has been hit by a massive explosion on the span that carries railway traffic. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Russia, Crimea, Kerch bridge, Ukraine, Black Sea, massive explosion  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on the Crimean Bridge

The occupants claim that a fuel tank caught fire. However, local residents report the sound of an explosion, and video from the fire site shows the damaged roadway. We are waiting for official information.

Good morning, Ukraine 💛
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions

📍 Kharkiv

At night, the invaders hiat the center of Kharkiv. 4 missile strikes on the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. 1 rocket attack was carried out on the Osnovyansky district. They were taken to a medical facility, sports complex, and non-residential premises. A fire started on the spot.

, Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians fired Grads at three communities - Chervonogrigorovskaya, Marganetskaya and Mirovskaya. They sent almost 80 of their shells there.

A fire broke out in the Marganets community. Her firefighters have already tamed her. In the yards of local residents, Russians killed more than 30 pets. In the Chervonogrigorovskaya community, almost 500 families were left without electricity. Emergency crews have already started working.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear terrorism: ZAES is completely de-energized after the attacks

Last night, due to another Russian attack, the last line of communication with the ZAES power system was damaged and disconnected. As a result, the NPP was completely de-energized. The diesel generators turned on automatically. The available reserves of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will last for 10 days.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployed people in the Russian Federation to the front-General Staff

Local authorities in some regions of the Russian Federation are trying to implement their mobilization plan, calling in unemployed men and thereby solving the internal problem.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians are already preparing a ferry crossing instead of the Crimean Bridge

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is completely stopped. The occupation authorities claim that" all logistics schemes in case of an emergency have been worked out", and the ferry crossing is already ready for launch.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation help?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://t.me/tvrain/58594
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<waddles in wearing swim flippers and snorkel/mask...approaches podium, raises mask>

Morning everyone. Fantastic news to kick off today with: Ukraine finally dropped the Crimea Bridge, and did it <snickers> on Pooty's freakin' BIRTHDAY. I mean can these guys troll or what? It reminds me of that scene in Wrath of Khan when they're approaching the Mutara Nebula and Kirk gets on the horn and insults Khan into making the mistake of following him in.

ANYWAYS. So, to celebrate the downing of the bridge we've gotten a dunk tank <gestures at gear>. For 5$ for any of you or a lap dance from any of your moms, you can get 3 balls to try to dunk me, PCB, Harlee, Wenchmaster, Oneiros, Bertod, Fahasd and a few others today after lunch. Good post food, pre-drinking activity. We've still got half a keg of Sam Adams left so lets see if we can kill that tonight.

Paco's Tacos will cater lunch again today, and as usual there are empty carbs in the back. Coffee's still warm, get a cup and grab a chair.

Slava Ukraina!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: on the Crimean Bridge

The occupants claim that a fuel tank caught fire. However, local residents report the sound of an explosion, and video from the fire site shows the damaged roadway. We are waiting for official information.

Good morning, Ukraine 💛
[Fark user image image 594x786]


today is going to be hot
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: https://t.me/tvrain/58594


T/Y Harlee, Awesome trolling. For the Telegram inept:
.
.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine posted a video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge with the song "Happy Birthday, Mr. President"

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov published footage of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, combining it with a musical greeting to US President John F. Kennedy from Marilyn Monroe, the song "Happy Birthday, Mr. President".

On October 7, Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday.

Still shot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official
.
.

We must be strong until our victory to preserve all that we value so much. We must never stop defending freedom and democracy so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy no less than the same amount of rights and freedoms that we have.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine posted a video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge with the song "Happy Birthday, Mr. President"


And Putin received... a tractor... for his birthday. From Belarus.

That would seem like the perfect trolling present from Ukraine.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: fasahd: Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine posted a video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge with the song "Happy Birthday, Mr. President"

And Putin received... a tractor... for his birthday. From Belarus.

That would seem like the perfect trolling present from Ukraine.


No, he recieved a certificate for a tractor. There was no actual tractor given.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrposhta will issue a stamp with the Crimean Bridge. Or rather, with what's left of it. LOL!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New footage emerges of the realresponsible party for bringing down the bridge.

https://twitter.com/Yelena_0694/status/1578638324184776704?t=iQ8hb2UIhdTQVa76xXI3qg&s=08
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Translation help?[Fark user image 500x459]


Easy one.  The kitten is "Ukrainians", the frying pan is "the Crimean Bridge".
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Ukrposhta will issue a stamp with the Crimean Bridge. Or rather, with what's left of it. LOL![Fark user image 500x283]


... is that a Titanic joke?

o/~ you're unsafe on that bridge, and my orc will blow up and up... o/~
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I heard a few months ago NATO had access to detailed engineering plans about the Kersh bridge. To me the incident seems to be a missile strike, possibly an aircraft bombing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I heard a few months ago NATO had access to detailed engineering plans about the Kersh bridge. To me the incident seems to be a missile strike, possibly an aircraft bombing.


I dunno.. it would have to be a very large warhead to move those bridge segments. bridges are notoriously heavy.

my bet is on a few well placed bombs placed by special forces timed to blow up when a train was going over.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gonna be a lot of piggie squeals about an attack on sovereign Russian soil.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x258]


You might need to add a new category for "big ass bridges".
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really wanna know how this bridge explosion was pulled off.

I also wonder how much effort was put forward by the US, or more specifically US bridge engineers who helped construct various scenarios to take this thing down.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well done Ukraine!


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: I really wanna know how this bridge explosion was pulled off.

I also wonder how much effort was put forward by the US, or more specifically US bridge engineers who helped construct various scenarios to take this thing down.


Early thinking is suggesting shaped charges, hidden in a Russian ammo shipment going across the bridge.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Endive Wombat: I really wanna know how this bridge explosion was pulled off.

I also wonder how much effort was put forward by the US, or more specifically US bridge engineers who helped construct various scenarios to take this thing down.

Early thinking is suggesting shaped charges, hidden in a Russian ammo shipment going across the bridge.


the movie will be Bonkers if that is the case
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: I really wanna know how this bridge explosion was pulled off.

I also wonder how much effort was put forward by the US, or more specifically US bridge engineers who helped construct various scenarios to take this thing down.


I feel certain Ukraine has more than sufficient experience to pull it off without help
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Gonna be a lot of piggie squeals about an attack on sovereign Russian soil.


Point out that the strike occurred over the water and there is no Russian soil there. It's not half as moronic as the stuff that Putin felators post anyhow.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Gonna be a lot of piggie squeals about an attack on sovereign Russian soil.


All of Ukraine's current offenses are on land already claimed by russia.  And they've already blown up stuff in Crimea.  And the part of the causeway that was hiat was in Crimea.  And Crimea is Ukraine.  So any noises they make won't matter any more than all their other farts into a fan.
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x900]


Lane closed, keep right.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AubergineDream: fasahd: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x900]

Lane closed, keep right.


Roadway may be wet
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shaggy - Boombastic (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6W5pq4bIzIw
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love the idea of a bunch of vacationers now being forced to take the northern route home and getting conscripted in Mariupol.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sappers lead the way!
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: AubergineDream: fasahd: [pbs.twimg.com image 679x900]

Lane closed, keep right.

Roadway may be wet


I think it's closed for re-surfacing.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bloobeary: [Fark user image image 850x478]


original boom
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
it's a repeat, sorry

but i had a little happy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: bloobeary: [Fark user image image 850x478]

original boom


Sure does look like a truck bomb -- the furthest truck in the right most lane, heading away from the camera.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: bloobeary: [Fark user image image 850x478]

original boom


Wow.  The most impressive part is how you can't even see Rambo off camera with his RPG tipped arrow.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Sappers lead the way!


military-certificates.comView Full Size
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice intel work timing it just as a train of fuel tankers was there. Losing that rail line hurts the war supply effort even more than losing the roadway.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: Tr0mBoNe: bloobeary: [Fark user image image 850x478]

original boom

Sure does look like a truck bomb -- the furthest truck in the right most lane, heading away from the camera.


yeah way too much fire for a missile.. I think this was a home made artisinal bomb.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Warthog: Tr0mBoNe: bloobeary: [Fark user image image 850x478]

original boom

Sure does look like a truck bomb -- the furthest truck in the right most lane, heading away from the camera.

yeah way too much fire for a missile.. I think this was a home made artisinal bomb.


You can tell from the notes of thermite.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: Tr0mBoNe: bloobeary: [Fark user image image 850x478]

original boom

Sure does look like a truck bomb -- the furthest truck in the right most lane, heading away from the camera.


I take it back.  A different video shows at least three different spans dropped, with a big section of intact roadway in between.   A single truck doesn't have the ability to do that.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Endive Wombat: I really wanna know how this bridge explosion was pulled off.

I also wonder how much effort was put forward by the US, or more specifically US bridge engineers who helped construct various scenarios to take this thing down.

I feel certain Ukraine has more than sufficient experience to pull it off without help


Nonsense. Either a domestic anti-war protestor did this, and evidence will prove him guilty, or it was Biden. There is no way Ukrainians can be this competent.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.