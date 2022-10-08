 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1432

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in my bartending days, one place I worked at was near a set of hotels that tended to get business travelers from Europe. One of my favorite things about the job was watching British blokes sample our local brews and then walk to their rental car and get in on the passenger side. I always thought it was funny until I loaded up Watch Dogs: Legion and got set to play.

The game is set in a near-future London, and it's really hard to adjust to their weird left-hand drive after a lifetime of GTA and the like where everyone drives on the correct side of the road. I mean, of course the fun in these games is always driving like you stole the car (because you usually did) but you kind of have to rely on everyone else following the rules of the road to avoid crashes and get to your destination. They also have other things, like left turns on red, that are just weird here.

And don't get me started on bloody roundabouts.

I figured I'd solve the problem by stealing a motorcycle and avoiding the roads in favor of the sidewalks, but apparently the devs thought of that and included voice lines for the angry pedestrians. I now know that "tosser" means "one who hits a newsstand with a stolen moped". Who says video games aren't educational?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've ever been someplace that drives on the wrong side of the road.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm the top score on both quizzes ... that won't last long.
 
