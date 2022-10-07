 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Welp, there goes your escape route off Crimea, Russia. Wompski wompski   (meduza.io) divider line
66
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Oct 2022 at 1:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh nooooooo....

Anyway
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More pics

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1578599931363065857?s=46
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: More pics

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1578599931363065857?s=46


BWWWAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAA
happy birthday Vlad
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a tanker truck hauling diesel considering the smoke coming off. The russian driver was drunk and rolled it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Probably a tanker truck hauling diesel considering the smoke coming off. The russian driver was drunk and rolled it.


Close. Looks like a tanker car on the train exploded. There is an oil fire in the water.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Definitely tanker cars

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Truer by the day
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Redh8t: Probably a tanker truck hauling diesel considering the smoke coming off. The russian driver was drunk and rolled it.

Close. Looks like a tanker car on the train exploded. There is an oil fire in the water.


I heard an oil train was hiat.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lolololololo
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1578607621099380736

The road deck is in the water.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Ivo Shandor: More pics

https://twitter.com/osinttechnical/status/1578599931363065857?s=46

BWWWAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAA
happy birthday Vlad


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

He can haul away some of the wreckage with his other present.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, so why is my kid calling all of these numbers in the "disputed zone"
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cope barge was just as effective as cope cages.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Austin: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1578607621099380736

The road deck is in the water.


Don't be upwind of an oil fire, I guess.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Austin: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1578607621099380736

The road deck is in the water.

Don't be upwind of an oil fire, I guess.


Oh this is just an awesome day
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Definitely tanker cars

[Fark user image image 610x588]


Ooooooh!
Didn't see that photo.

That amount of heat will definitely warp their rail lines and more than likely degrade the structural integrity of the concrete section.

Good.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A beverage of suitable quality is being consumed to celebrate this momentous event:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Austin: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1578607621099380736

The road deck is in the water.


Bwaaaahahaha!

I haz a hapy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is unknown at the time of this writing if the explosion is related at all to Ukrainian military activity.

(Yes)
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Austin: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1578607621099380736

The road deck is in the water.

Bwaaaahahaha!

I haz a hapy!
[Fark user image 381x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


We all do.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Happy birthday Mr. Putin!
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just poured a glass of celebration whiskey
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bridge to nowhere now.  No supplies go in, no troops go out.
 
Tman144
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It is unknown at the time of this writing if the explosion is related at all to Ukrainian military activity.

(Yes)


The oil tanker was simply too full of love for Mother Russia so it spontaneously combusted.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Neat!
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

HEY! LISTEN!
 
meunier
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cue ironic playing of the 1812 Overture Finale.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Get farked, Vlad.

Hopefully this is an indicator that Ukraine's military has a strategy to take back, and hold, Crimea.
 
Elfich
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here is some useful commentary on the subject:

https://twitter.com/ne_vluchiv/status/1578597716858634240
 
RagnarD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Happy 70th Vlad!
Crocodile Gena's Birthday Song
Youtube v-0xugvRnUg

/Почему я веселый такой?
//К сожаленью, день рожденья Только раз в году....
///Всегда три!
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

corq: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


gonna need some zip ties and duct tape
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

corq: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


That was not caused by the tanker explosion.

Looks like a bridge got bombed
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ohhh the Russians are f*******cked....
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Get farked, Vlad.

Hopefully this is an indicator that Ukraine's military has a strategy to take back, and hold, Crimea.


I think it's now more that Russia doesn't have a strategy to supply or hold Crimea.  Or the capability.  Ukraine can take its time, the Russians are only getting weaker.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Today is awesome
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OptionC: Today is awesome


I don't know where you are, but it's already tomorrow here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they cut off Crimea and just go to town there's your negotiating strategy to get Russia TFO potentially.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

corq: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Redh8t: GardenWeasel: Definitely tanker cars

[Fark user image image 610x588]

Ooooooh!
Didn't see that photo.

That amount of heat will definitely warp their rail lines and more than likely degrade the structural integrity of the concrete section.

Good.


Came here to post this. They may be able to repair it, but it'll be at great cost. Either way, it's a nice poke in Pooty's eye, and reminds him where the (real) border is.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: OptionC: Today is awesome

I don't know where you are, but it's already tomorrow here.


Yesterday is just tomorrow's today
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, clearly problem solved then:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: Unsung_Hero: OptionC: Today is awesome

I don't know where you are, but it's already tomorrow here.

Yesterday is just tomorrow's today


Let's not argue about which day is today and just agree that the day the Kerch bridge ate saltwater was a very good day
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wooohoo!

When the oil fire hits...It's spectacular...

I'm guessing a sabotage group put explosives in/on the train and blew it up...
The stories from this war are going to make some great movies someday!
 
meunier
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If there are any ferries or amphibs left floating in the Black Sea they are now target #1 for Ukraine
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You destroyed Putins off ramp back to Russia, on the way to The Hague
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.