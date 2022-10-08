 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   New iPhone feature fails to save six people   (journalstar.com) divider line
    More: Sad, IPhone, Accelerometer, emergency slider, first time, motion-sensing technology, car-tree collision, line of new iPhone 14s, Airbag  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still impressive
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Still impressive


I mean, OnStar had this eons ago. Android in 2018.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: edmo: Still impressive

I mean, OnStar had this eons ago. Android in 2018.


But it was still invented by Apple, and they have the money and lawyers to prove it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iPhone 15 will automatically shoot minorities when a threat is reported.

Posted from my iPhone 7. Or was it...?
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That call - alerting officers to the car-tree collision...

Car-tree collision suggests they haven't determined who's at fault yet. The car is at fault. Trust me on this one.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phishrace: That call - alerting officers to the car-tree collision...

Car-tree collision suggests they haven't determined who's at fault yet. The car is at fault. Trust me on this one.


The tree could have been an Ent and attacked the car!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jclaggett: edmo: Still impressive

I mean, OnStar had this eons ago. Android in 2018.


Yeah, that's cool and all, but I hated it when the ringing phone interrupted my Beach Boy's car crash music soundtrack.

/God only knows where I'd be without you
//Without you!
///God only knows!
////I rolled the car at the harmonizing part after 1:36
//Stupid OnStar could've waited until the song finished
//Oh wait, that's actually a good OnStar commercial ... What would've I done without it? God only knows ...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phishrace: That call - alerting officers to the car-tree collision...

Car-tree collision suggests they haven't determined who's at fault yet. The car is at fault. Trust me on this one.


Ent-like typing detected.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't drop your phone out the car window... could be on the hook for some expensive emergency responders.
 
