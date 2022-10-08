 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   US bans sales of certain computer chips to China, which is news to Subby who thought all our tech came from China in the first place   (bbc.com) divider line
3
    More: Ironic, Bureau of Industry and Security, US Commerce Department, Alan Estevez, United States Department of Commerce, measures, similar restrictions, US officials, foreign firms  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TikTok reprograms young people's attention span.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The chip shortage is particularly severe in my home town....

https://www.abc.net.au/adelaide/programs/breakfast/chip-shortage/101511958
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: The chip shortage is particularly severe in my home town....

https://www.abc.net.au/adelaide/programs/breakfast/chip-shortage/101511958


So you need to switch to pork rinds or Cheetos. NBD.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.