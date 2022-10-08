 Skip to content
    Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Amphetamine, Pharmaceutical drug, Widespread shortages of Adderall  
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think everyone needs to get hooked on that drug anyway.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: I don't think everyone needs to get hooked on that drug anyway.


OK, cool, that has little bearing about ADHD folks, though.

Now, thankfully, I'm one of the folks that some of the non-stimulants work for, so this doesn't impact me, but this will seriously fark up a lot of people's lives.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well so much for football season.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since fascism is back in style, here's the chance for Pervitin™ to make its comeback alongside it after 80 years.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Create scarcity to drive up price and increase fear.
Its the billionaire capitalist playbook.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meth works fine for ADHD.
 
