Wales: "We don't want a Prince, thank you very much"
    Wales, Gwynedd council, actor Michael Sheen, title of Prince of Wales, Welsh council, King Charles III's decision, Sam Rowlands, shadow minister  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark it, put the lot to the sword charles.  I'm fed up with all this backchat.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mae gan Prince of Texas fodrwy braf iddo.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll probably regret that when they're falling out of the sky
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.   Wales voted for Brexit (yes, I know not everyone voted thatway).   You kinda threw your lot in with England.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the councillors, Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn

Jesus, hope Elfed's not as hard on William as he was on Elwyn.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where are they from?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Members of the council, which is controlled by Plaid Cymru...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, they can't have a King or Queen of Wales because it only existed as a Principality instead of a Kingdom.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gwynedd council calls for abolition of title Prince of Wales


Goddamned monarchy has already taken most of their vowels as taxes.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: One of the councillors, Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn

Jesus, hope Elfed's not as hard on William as he was on Elwyn.


"Elfed Wyn son of Elwyn"
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A bit of the old 'right of first night' then?
 
flemardo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel bad. I saw that face and then my mind read it as "Gwynedd council calls for abortion of Prince of Wales"
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lady J: fark it, put the lot to the sword charles.  I'm fed up with all this backchat.


Wales has been the graveyard of many an English army... until Edward I just sent the house and paid off anyone who would help him.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm becoming very Norm Macdonald about the issue of royals.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting on a decent anti-Monarchist movement to get going in Canada.  I liked Liz (at least her public face, anyway), but it's time to grow up and throw off the stupidity of hereditary rule even if it's ceremonial and doesn't cost a dime to the Canadian taxpayer.

There are other ways of ensuring the parliamentary system is stable than pretending we care what some over-privileged inbred idiot asshole in the UK thinks.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: fark it, put the lot to the sword charles.  I'm fed up with all this backchat.



England's tried for centuries and they ended with a Welshman on the English throne.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They don't want that prince.

They just want to remember this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
