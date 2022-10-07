 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   Flying out of Bush will take an extra hour, as there appear to be delivery problems with the Astroglide supply   (chron.com) divider line
3
    More: Misc, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston Airports, extra time, upcoming lane closures, traffic alert, North Terminal Road, Road, Mickey Leland  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 10:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great. I have to go to Houston next month. And Hobby isn't really an option for this trip.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...temporary lane closures will reroute traffic along North Terminal Road leading to Terminals C, D and E for the next four weeks as construction begins..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Surely it won't be a problem.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^^^They can't be serious.   Need more space between Preview and Add Comment.

/In a slump and drunk.
//Hopefully the former comes to a screeching halt tomorrow.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.