(Tumblr)   Caption this cheerful couple   (64.media.tumblr.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"This is nice. We really need to get out of the patch more often."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"They just took Eddie in the house, along with a knife and big spoon.  I'm sure he'll be just fine!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Him: "That was a great blow job, honey.  Thanks."

Her: "You're welcome, sweetie.  Now, uh, how about you...."

Him: *loud snoring*

Her: "Godammit...."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm still spitting out seeds from last night!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"So... wanna squash?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harry! I told before, the "o" in Jack-o-Lantern does NOT stand for "off"!
 
Lillya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh look! Our happy pumpkin family is about to be adopted by that nice costumed human family


/mobile voting issues today
 
