Man told to get a hobby for his mental health goes out and buys 300 Nopes to help him with his nightmares
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's helping him, and he is keeping them healthy, no issues other than he needs to make sure it doesn't slide into hoarding territory
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tattoos aren't a hobby?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to assume his therepist is frantically trying to drop him as a client. I have a feeling this type of hobby and attention is not something he wants associated for his work.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because things don't look like hominids doesn't mean they're not fascinating.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 spider bites and still , wait he dead
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's a financially safe hobby. If it gets too expensive to care for them, you can always just do what we usually recommend and kill it with fire.
 
chapman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else is surprised he has face tattoos? Just me?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a fan of spiders to put it politely. But how is he supposed to feed those things? Just seems cruel to the poor arachnids.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, he's weird, but he is probably closer to normal than Joe Exotic.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Not a fan of spiders to put it politely. But how is he supposed to feed those things? Just seems cruel to the poor arachnids.


They eat bugs, and bugs are cheap.  In fact, some tarantula owners also raise roaches (in well-sealed containers) as food supply for their tarantulas.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was either 300 spiders or the parrot


jokeronthesofa.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baka-san: If it's helping him, and he is keeping them healthy, no issues other than he needs to make sure it doesn't slide into hoarding territory


He has 300 spiders. How many spiders makes it hoarding territory?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Claude Ballse: Not a fan of spiders to put it politely. But how is he supposed to feed those things? Just seems cruel to the poor arachnids.

They eat bugs, and bugs are cheap.  In fact, some tarantula owners also raise roaches (in well-sealed containers) as food supply for their tarantulas.


Well as long as he has a back up hobby of raising foodstocks for the spiders I suppose that's ok. Thank you for the info.

I'd hate to raise roaches though. Keeping crickets is bad enough when they escape and infest.
 
