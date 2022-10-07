 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Wood you take a look at that   (zillow.com)
671 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 10:05 PM (26 minutes ago)



Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i like the exterior, but the interior is just too much for me. I think even Abe Lincoln would be overwhelmed.

Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Crucifixion?"
"Yes"
"Good."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kinda cool, but definitely on the wrong side of the continent for me
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pending offer I assume from a family of beavers.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


"Oh look at that honey, it even comes with a killing room!"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He likes wood
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's ask the experts...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Crucifixion?"
"Yes"
"Good."

[Fark user image image 425x221]


Hmm... I do have some irritating people to get rid of.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Crucifixion?"
"Yes"
"Good."

[Fark user image image 425x221]


I bet that is concrete so they can light it up once in a while, with gas
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Pending offer I assume from a family of beavers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I've seen model trains that I enjoyed more, but this will do.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Would I?"
"Shut up, c*ntlip!"
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


I want to be surrounded by wood. I need wood in my life. Wood Jerry, wood.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Im stumped.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The interior would be a nightmare to dust, vacuum.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The price is kind of amazing.  Around here you couldn't get a chicken coop at that price.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Buy it and invite all your trypophobic friends over!!!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The price is kind of amazing.  Around here you couldn't get a chicken coop at that price.


Housing can be cheap bit you have to compromise.  I wonder how much to sheetrock over the inside stuff.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe some wallpaper.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope drew is getting paid for these shadow advertisements
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it would be easy to hang stuff on the wall
 
EJ25T
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Let's ask the experts...
[Fark user image 500x661]


As a "wood" guy, I've always loved this meme:

"This better not be another one of those bullshiat pieces of tongue and groove iron ore!"
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Im stumped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A little bit of plaster board (ok, a lot), and you have a beautiful rural family home... for less than a carparking space in a major city.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What happened in July? Did someone find out they only moved the headstones?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: What happened in July? Did someone find out they only moved the headstones?

[Fark user image 445x245]



Bills came due.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
"Oh look at that honey, it even comes with a killing room!"


That's just weird-looking.  It looks like someone was stoned and thought, "I know!  We'll turn a log house inside-out!"
 
geoduck42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So if you buy it, what do you replace the cross with? A chainsaw-art statue of Cthulhu?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.