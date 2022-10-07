 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Is it easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle or an In-N-Out drive-thru?   (abc7.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now I want one.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What sort of rescues does the camel help with?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my Sunday school going youth, a "scholar" explained the camel through the eye of a needle concept. He noted that a "needle" is a narrow doorway; the translation from the original text ignores this fact. Therefore, the concept of a camel passing through the eye means that the camel must be unloaded of all excess prior to passing through the opening, not the impossible task of walking though a sewing needle.

I have no idea about the veracity of this concept, but it sounded interesting, I guess.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought Wednesday was hump day.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The handler said the camel is a rescue from Colorado that now lives in a sanctuary in the Las Vegas area and loves to eat french fries

If the camel wants some fries, just give him some fries. They should be free on Wednesdays and make them animal style
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A local grocery store I went to tonight had frozen camel burger patties.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I thought Wednesday was hump day.


-_-
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: In my Sunday school going youth, a "scholar" explained the camel through the eye of a needle concept. He noted that a "needle" is a narrow doorway; the translation from the original text ignores this fact. Therefore, the concept of a camel passing through the eye means that the camel must be unloaded of all excess prior to passing through the opening, not the impossible task of walking though a sewing needle.

I have no idea about the veracity of this concept, but it sounded interesting, I guess.


Other scholars say that the "camel" interpretation arises from a mistranslation and that the word should actually be "cable", and the needle reference taken literally
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
