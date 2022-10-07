 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   If you need a reason not to go to the dentist, here's a new one. Heavy construction vehicle slams into dental office   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: News, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, RIDLEY TWP, Automobile, WPVI-TV, Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania, Friday afternoon, dentist's office  
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On his way to dig a root canal
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My dentist is on the second floor.  Check mate, subby!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

12349876: My dentist is on the second floor.  Check mate, subby!


Get this man a crown
 
August11
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Uh. This headline sucks. But that's okay, Subby. Right now? Everything sucks. Our society has been rewired by Covid, and there is a land war in Europe that will likely result in a global nuclear exchange.

Still, this is Fark. Every headline should be humorous, well articulated, and ideal.

You failed completely.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: 12349876: My dentist is on the second floor.  Check mate, subby!

Get this man a crown


He don't floss like dat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

August11: Uh. This headline sucks. But that's okay, Subby. Right now? Everything sucks. Our society has been rewired by Covid, and there is a land war in Europe that will likely result in a global nuclear exchange.

Still, this is Fark. Every headline should be humorous, well articulated, and ideal.

You failed completely.


Fark user imageView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He heard they were building a bridge
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Susie was the eight year old patient in the chair when the tractor came through the wall. Her baby teeth were coming loose but were still stubbornly staying in her mouth.

When the dentist saw the tractor, he had a bright idea. The dentist promptly tied one end of dental floss to the tractor trailer, and the other end to the girl's tooth, and yelled "REVERSE!"

The driver replied "what insurance do you have?"
 
