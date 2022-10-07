 Skip to content
(Little Things)   If you have to remove a 110-year-old cottonwood tree, why not keep the lower portion and make it into a Little Tree Library?   (littlethings.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember when I've seen something so enchanting. Love it.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it's anything like the LFL's around me, it's soon to be overflowing with Dan Brown novels, trashy romance paperbacks, and lots of "You're not a good enough Christian yet" self-help books.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice find, subby!
 
Floki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thosw: If it's anything like the LFL's around me, it's soon to be overflowing with Dan Brown novels, trashy romance paperbacks, and lots of "You're not a good enough Christian yet" self-help books.


The important part is that the good books (and the knowledge and/or wisdom they hold) are shared.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sadly the only books were romance novels and outdated copies of books we stuff the box with like papeback and books destined for the trash
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thosw: If it's anything like the LFL's around me, it's soon to be overflowing with Dan Brown novels, trashy romance paperbacks, and lots of "You're not a good enough Christian yet" self-help books.


( ._.) i'm sorry that you live in hades on earth
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like it. But it needs better books.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lets hope Lord Tirek doesn't hear about this.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, that's amazing.

Also, the little free libraries in my neighborhood rock. Picked up a copy of Kitchen Confidential not long ago, and today saw one with a Joy of Cooking.

I'm planning on dropping off a bunch of classic horror paperbacks this month, starting with Dracula, Frankenstein, and Weaveworld.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Thosw: If it's anything like the LFL's around me, it's soon to be overflowing with Dan Brown novels, trashy romance paperbacks, and lots of "You're not a good enough Christian yet" self-help books.

( ._.) i'm sorry that you live in hades on earth


I do my part to recycle. :)
 
fallingcow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Lets hope Lord Tirek doesn't hear about this.


When my eldest watched the show she was young enough that she still talked dumb and for a while she called him "Lord T-Rex"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thosw: gameshowhost: Thosw: If it's anything like the LFL's around me, it's soon to be overflowing with Dan Brown novels, trashy romance paperbacks, and lots of "You're not a good enough Christian yet" self-help books.

( ._.) i'm sorry that you live in hades on earth

I do my part to recycle. :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
