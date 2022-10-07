 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   If you see a very aggressive bull on a Stanly County street road, the local police wants you to know that the bull will chase you   (wral.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, rodeo bull, Norwood, North Carolina, Stanly County, North Carolina, Stanly County, United States Department of Homeland Security, Police, Indian Mound Road, Norwood Police Department  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please let a cop think he can tase him.
Please let a cop think he can tase him.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I learned that last century.
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the bull has the town by the balls.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really need to string up the balls of the riders, too, level the playing field a bit.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to set a bull trap? It'll probably go downhikl from there.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you farkers will milk this bull thread for all it's worth.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Please let a cop think he can tase him.
Please let a cop think he can tase him.


Wouldn't it be hilarious if officer Cletus got stomped to death? If you want Fark brownie points you gotta go big.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone will see that as a challenge
 
knbwhite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 640x1138]


Regarding Street Road sign, when I was stationed in Goldsboro, the School Street School was on a street by a different name.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But I said "beer".
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If he is that aggressive they might be better off rounding him up with a bullet.

One year the boss decided that he would supplement feeding the stock with cotton seed hulls{it's very high in protein} and you would use a pitchfork to move the stuff. We had a Brangus bull we called El Stupido, he was always half pissed off. My husband was out feeding one day and as he was forking the cotton seed hulls out of the back of the truck El Stupido charged him and my hubby stuck the pitchfork in his nose. He said a couple of the tines went four or five inches into his snout and he ran off tossing his head and snorting. He stayed backed off when hubby was feeding after that.
 
ansius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
still not as dangerous as cows

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always root for the bull
Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass The Lonely Bull Video 1962
Youtube 16B5Xm8_IKw
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

knbwhite: thorpe: [Fark user image image 640x1138]

Regarding Street Road sign, when I was stationed in Goldsboro, the School Street School was on a street by a different name.


But rural America should totally have more voting leverage
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The bull is just mad that they left the "e" out of Stanly.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.