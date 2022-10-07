 Skip to content
(Independent)   What could possibly go wrong? GPS system not updated to know that a bridge was washed out years ago or local authorities not bothering to replace barriers to warn motorist that the bridge is gone. How about both   (independent.co.uk) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The bridge, as WSOCTV reported on Monday, had been washed away in a storm several years ago and was not repaired because it was neither maintained by the state of North Carolina or the city of Hickory.
Just because you didn't maintain it doesn't mean it wasn't your bridge
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It wasn't a GPS problem as much as it was a stolen "Bridge Washed Out" sign problem.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like one of those things where a portable concrete barrier might be a very good solution....
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a pedant that manages GIS systems a lot, subby's headline didn't even make sense!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBooda: Meh.
Somewhere between 256 and 321 General Lees were destroyed filming the Dukes of Hazzard television series.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was private property, so how was he driving there at all? Story is lacking. Shocking, I know.
 
guinsu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: Meh.
Counterpoint:

MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
