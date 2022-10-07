 Skip to content
(AP News)   Okay, so you killed yourself after killing a mother, father, baby, and uncle. Fine. We'll arrest your brother   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Merced, California, Atwater, California, Livingston, California, Associated Press, Merced County, California, Police, Sheriff, Merced Sun-Star  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The killer is still alive, subby.

For now.
 
ecor1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They police said in their press conference that they thought he had accomplices.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: The killer is still alive, subby.

For now.


Ya, I was like "huh? Coulda sworn he attempted suicide or was about to when apprehended"

Maybe they can find a way to arrest the rest of his immediate family and any cousins that look funny
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So it was a cartel hit?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess the only thing left to do in this thread is to point and laugh at smitty.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So it was a cartel hit?


Read tfa. It was a personal grudge.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FloriduhGuy: So it was a cartel hit?

Read tfa. It was a personal grudge.


He certainly has a colorful past
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So it was a cartel hit?


Former employee that had a grudge.  Not all Hispanic men work for the cartel.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh Smitty, bless your heart.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FloriduhGuy: So it was a cartel hit?

Read tfa. It was a personal grudge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: FloriduhGuy: So it was a cartel hit?

Former employee that had a grudge.  Not all Hispanic men work for the cartel.


Cartel won't let everybody in even if they want in - that's some money right there, you gotta work your way up and even then they'll probably just use you as a disposable.  Nepotism is a thing in criminal organizations too.  Think about it for 5 seconds and you'll realize the sheer forces of how shiat works in large organizations preclude the idea, even if you're racist as hell
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
do you smell toast, subby?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Amandeep Singh

Hesindeep Shiat
 
