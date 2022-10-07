 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Torches and pitchforks is so medieval. This is Murica, we got guns   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Arizona, Maricopa County election official, voicemail threats, Arizona Attorney General's Office, Phoenix, Arizona, resident Mark A. Rissi, 64-year-old Hiawatha, Arizona iteration  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 6:55 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But it's antifa that are the violent ones.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Attach two or three bayonets to a gun and then set it on fire, and it can be used as both a torch and a pitchfork.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: ""Hello Mr. [VICTIM], I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair. I really appreciate that," said a voicemail threat left around Sept. 27, 2021. "When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie ass, you'll remember that you lied on the farking Bible, you piece of shiat. You're gonna die, you piece of shiat. We're going to hang you. We're going to hang you.""

He sounds like a nice person.

Once again, it would be nice if they would read said Bible instead of being so farking defensive of it.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From Hiawatha, Iowa? Just feed him to the pigs.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Iowa makes Nebraska look like a liberal bastion.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember when Iowa was a swing state? Good times.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just your daily reminder that over 70 million people in this country are either Nazis or have no problem with Nazis.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.