 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Poisoning his oatmeal is bad enough, but his favorite tie?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Prison, Arraignment, Plea, Abuse, Alford plea, Sentence, Heidi Marie Littlefield, Plot  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 6:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, subby. She didn't poison the tie.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no winners in that story.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: There are no winners in that story.


yep.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need to see this tie before I'll pass judgement.

dmarge.comView Full Size


Not guilty.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ecclesiastes 7:26 "I find more bitter than death the woman who is a snare, whose heart is a trap and whose hands are chains. The man who pleases God will escape her, but the sinner she will ensnare."

This dude must have been one hell of a sinner.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: There are no winners in that story.


Maybe the 2-years old daughter who will have a chance to grow up in less dysfunctional family.

On the other hand she may grow up to be a serial killer. Nobody knows, really...
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... so, the oatmeal didn't work, eh?
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: ... so, the oatmeal didn't work, eh?


Oatmeal can only poison you if you read it.

On a side note, how stepped on was that fentanyl that he could taste it, and still be composed?

/Knowing is half the battle, the other is quality ingredients
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"60 years for murder, 35 years for conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, and 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder"

American justice is great.
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the bright side, if they have contests in prison to see who's face looks most AI generated, this woman will absolutely win every time. Her face barely looks human. So she's got that going for her
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eye...
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: [Fark user image 850x444]

...lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eye...


I dated a lady for quite some time that had no iris pigment.  It was actually really awesome.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.