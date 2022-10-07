 Skip to content
On this day in 1984, a small group of paranormal scientists and engineers successfully contain their very first class VI free roaming vapor and hit the front pages the next day
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slimer was a Class V, not a Class VI.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the people this pleases, good.
For the people this annoys, good.


Really That Good: GHOSTBUSTERS
Youtube BPoILjs6BYI


/ you don't actually have to watch, y'know
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true. This man has no dick.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 8, 1984 was a Monday, not a Tuesday.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I'm something of a scientist myself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a big fan of everyone that was in that movie. Always loved the original SNL/SCTV casts.

But I really didn't care for this movie. I dunno, I don't remember laughing at anything particular. To me it wasn't ha-ha funny, had some ok moments and all, but it just fell flat for me.

I much rather enjoyed Aminal House and Caddyshack for laughs.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bustin makes me feel good.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do these stairs go?
They go up.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need moar Ghost Busters.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dr. Raymond Stantz : Are you okay?
Louis : Who are you guys?
Dr. Raymond Stantz : We're the Ghostbusters.
Louis : Who does your taxes?
Dr. Raymond Stantz : You know, Mr. Tully, you are a most fortunate individual.
Louis : I know!
Dr. Raymond Stantz : You have been a participant in the biggest interdimensional cross rip since the Tunguska blast of 1909!
Louis : Felt great.
Dr. Egon Spengler : We'd like to get a sample of your brain tissue.
Louis : Okay.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I ain't afraid of no tweet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Decorus: Need moar Ghost Busters.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I believe the music video had Teri Garr in it.  She should have been Teri York
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This story is great and I want to share it, but I don't know who to call.
 
StarshipAngel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Decorus: Need moar Ghost Busters.

[media.tenor.com image 498x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


User name DEFINITELY checks out.

/ZUUL!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: This story is great and I want to share it, but I don't know who to call.


laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok, who brought the dog?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't forget a shout out to the guy who wrote the theme music: Huey Lewis.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Decorus: Need moar Ghost Busters.

[media.tenor.com image 498x202]


Nice.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"MEESE HEARINGS"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't forget a shout out to the guy who wrote the theme music: Huey Lewis.


He was too hip to be square...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Ghostbusters 1975 kid's TV filmation Original
Youtube AWzoi1cx7_U
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now I've got Shannon's "Let the Music Play" in my head. Thanks. Thanks for that.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They didn't even try to make the story under the headline/around the pic have anything to do with the headline :(
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And apparently used the money to buy 300cc of Thorazine for Venkman's date with Dana
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a big Twinkie.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Ok, who brought the dog?


Nice little doggy! Cute little pooch! Maybe I got a milk bone...   AHHHHHHH!!!!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Russ1642: Don't forget a shout out to the guy who wrote the theme music: Huey Lewis.

He was too hip to be square...


All he wanted was a new drug
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any calls?

Any message?

Type something, we're paying you for this.
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think Psy wrote the theme song in 2012

PSY vs Ghostbusters - Gangnam Busters - Mashup by FAROFF
Youtube 82LCKBdjywQ
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters
Youtube Fe93CLbHjxQ
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
" He slimed me "

" We came, we saw, we KICKED IT'S ASS! "

" ...dogs and cats living together, MASS HYSTERIA! "

/ I remember my Dad cracking up when we were in the theater watching it first-run
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If there's a steady paycheck in it, I'll believe anything you say.
 
