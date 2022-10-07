 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   The Evil twin did it
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if he's lying about which twin he is?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
colon_pow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
technically, it was fratricide.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy f*ck that site needs a new proofreader.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really seems to me that if you commit a crime against your twin, you're really wasting that whole 'potentially perfect alibi' thingy.

On the other hand, a quick skim of the article doesn't reveal if they were fraternal or identical twins.  Maybe there was no lost opportunity here.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would never happen in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly lo... oops, wait...

Man is being charged with murder for killing his own brother (phl17.com)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schizophrenia is never convenient.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing he is the younger of the two and got fed up of hearing a constant litany of, "When I was your age..." Either that or he just got sick of looking at his ugly face all the time.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a goatee.  Of course he did it.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Driver: That would never happen in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly lo... oops, wait...

Man is being charged with murder for killing his own brother (phl17.com)


At least go with the crazy female Asian twins

https://medium.com/truly-adventurous/the-han-twins-cb293ac0f554
 
mark625
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Came here to say this.

/Leaving satisfied.
 
mark625
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pestossimo: There can be only one.


Whoops. Came here to say that^^^^^^.

/now leaving slightly less satisfied
 
