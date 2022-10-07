 Skip to content
(NPR)   Whatever happened to just asking if someone's refrigerator is running, or if "John" is in the house?   (npr.org) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Prince Albert have 8 lb balls?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fiverr com - you can find "global talent" to do anything
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At the risk of sounding like a get-off-my-lawn old man, I have to admit I sometimes long for the days when this sort of thing never happened.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the calls may have come from overseas, and perhaps specifically from Africa.

I go threaten crotch fruit!
I go fill your boys and girls with fear!
You gimme money mebbe I stop it
You are the mugu, I am de mastah!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"perhaps specifically?" This maybe certainly so r painful grammar.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
when I was a kid in the early 90s I found this guy Bennie Butts in the white pages and for years, well into my high school days, I would call him every few months and yell "BENNIEBUTTS BENNIEBUTTS BENNIEBUTTS!!!!"
and he would cuss and hang up. sometimes id leave a message on his machine if he didnt answer. eventualy he answered less and less and I moved on to other things. but those were good times with Bennie Butts
 
GreenSun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
False calls about mass shootings at schools. This sounds very politically motivated. If I were an immoral, evil politician, I would have someone hire people from outside the country to create problems that would highlight issues that I am "fighting" for. I don't want guns, nobody should be able to defend themselves with guns, so I would create a lot of noise where guns have fallen into the wrong hands and now they're threatening to shoot children.

My out of the country agents would be paid decently, way better than what any Amazon Turk Job or online survey "job" could offer. To these agents from third world countries, all that would matter is how much they get paid. They won't be asking who's paying them. They'd be paid in cash, close to untraceable.

News would break out that schools are being threatened. People will start blaming guns and politicians, especially the rightwing ones, about the rising threat of guns to schoolchildren. The emotionally charged activists will be mobilized to protest against gun rights, strengthening our cause. I would use this opportunity to prop myself and my fellow anti-rightwingers up and tell the people of America that our children are in danger because of guns and easy to obtain firearms. Anyone who opposes us shall be branded an "Ultra Magat" and then shunned and shamed on social media platforms.

Eventually, one of my crew would probably be caught by a Project Veritas undercover journalist and spill the beans about my great orchestration. Don't worry, I have an answer for that. I'll simply tell the people that Project Veritas cannot be trusted and that they are secret agents of the big Orange Man himself, Trump. I am confident that no matter how damning the evidence they find about me, my loyal fanatical followers will ignore them and continue spreading the word of their masters.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, wiretap, why don't you put the personal information of everyone in the world into a database?  I'm sure nothing will go wrong.
 
