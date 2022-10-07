 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Uvalde School District suspends entire police force. About damn time   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At this point, it was the only viable option. There's Zero public trust left. They'll have to start fresh.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The correct number of cops in schools is zero. Zero cops.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hell yeah now do all the other police departments.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Zodiac's brilliant strategy is to add more cops to prevent this from happening again.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.


/also in before the TX legislature holds an emergency session to pass a law requiring Uvalde in particular to put more cops in schools
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: The correct number of cops in schools is zero. Zero cops.


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it a paid suspension? Because that's not a punishment, gang.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They had a police force?

Damn they're more wimp than me. And I farted myself awake on more than one occasion.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. Fark those cowards.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nolanvoid1: Is it a paid suspension? Because that's not a punishment, gang.


True.  But they were already being paid to not do their job.  This just makes it official.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
During the suspension, current officers with the department "will fill other roles in the district. "...

Make them give the cafeteria and sanitary workers foot rubs after work, daily.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As an officer with a police department dedicated to a school ,you have to protect that school at the bare minimum.
They didn't and couldn't.
No cops need to be near schools. The only things they ever do is body slam middle school girls and create arrest records for elementary children.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's some farking lag they got going there.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Suspend them?  Hell, they should have catapulted the Uvalde School District Police into the the Sun, as a lesson in physics and accountability.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nolanvoid1: Is it a paid suspension? Because that's not a punishment, gang.


Seriously.
There's a substantial difference between being paid and having to go to your job and work vs being paid and doing whatever the fark you want.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: The correct number of cops in schools is zero. Zero cops.


Well no duh, but the correct number of people with guns in schools is zero. Zero people with guns.

But this is America, so someone's always upsetting the balance.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The entire police force? Suspended? As in not working?

How could anyone tell?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: The correct number of cops in schools is zero. Zero cops.


Why?  I disagree that they should be there to be 'Officer Friendly' and giving DARE classes, but I wouldn't object to a special constable or something showing up and handling more serious playground offenses sort of like a children's show version of COPS.

School is for teaching kids.  Well, when Billy and his friends jump Joey, maybe having a cop 'arrest' them and throw them in the school jail for a day might help them get the idea that crap isn't acceptable.  It could still fall under in loco parentis rather than actual policing if the offense wasn't serious enough.  Hell, you could even have a model court system with lawyers and juries and the whole bit.  Be a hell of a law class in high school, wouldn't it?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
bathe that one that I saw on the gnus and qring her to m3
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: The correct number of cops in schools is zero. Zero cops.


School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g


"School police are not the answer to school shootings. The answer to that is gun control. When we throw more cops into schools as an easy way out of that difficult and necessary conversation, we not only fail to keep our kids safe from gun violence, we condemn them to a system that criminalizes the very essence of childhood.

Kids deserve to be annoying without being arrested, to be sad and angry without being body slammed. They deserve to have tantrums, throw carrots, do science experiments, talk shiat and carve their names into stuff without risking ending up in the back of a police car. They deserve to be curious, to make mistakes, to go a little too far, to be a little too loud - to basically be a farking kid.

And they definitely deserve better than the fundamental lie that the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy who can arrest a five-year-old."
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Administrative leave? Jesus. Mueller chose to resign...finally had some common sense there. They both should have been fired.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NutWrench
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations," the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement Friday. "

So the cops behavior and everything they failed to do up to this point wasn't a good enough enough reason to fire them already? Need to do a little more studying, huh?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great plan.  Now there aren't any police to protect the children.
You didn't think about that point, did you?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if you want to punish them make them work as teachers for a year.  give the teachers actual training in weapon use and then pay them cop salaries to do a full time job just walking around getting just guarding the school while the former cops teach history to the room full of 8y/o's with ADD for half the money.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Paid leave.... boy, that'll show em...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations," the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement Friday. "

So the cops behavior and everything they failed to do up to this point wasn't a good enough enough reason to fire them already? Need to do a little more studying, huh?


Some of them maybe put Memphis style BBQ sauce on their brisket.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: That's some farking lag they got going there.


As is their way.
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I find the having an entire department dedicated to a district kinda weird. I dunno about TX but if they have mandatory attendance like they do here in MI, it sounds remotely familiar, like minimum security prisons with work release, but for kids.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen:

Sepuku might not be illegal.  I don't know the particulars in that area, but even if it were illegal, it's still technically an option.

You have to keep an open mind.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: That's some farking lag they got going there.


There was probably a shooter executing hostages in the file room where they keep the suspension forms.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It was not clear how long the suspension would be for."

What the fark is that shiat? The entire force should have been disbanded quite awhile ago. Use the money for something actually helpful to students, because that police force sure as hell wasn't.

Credit the citizens of Uvalde of making this (the suspensions) happen.
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Administrative leave? Jesus. Mueller chose to resign...finally had some common sense there. They both should have been fired.


He's probably hoping that by resigning he won't be investigated. I don't think that'll work out too well for him.
 
Veloram
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cops were complicit. They sat around in the hallway farking around on their phones and actively prevented parents from attempting to rescue their own children. Every last one of those so-called cops belong on The Registry. They deservefar worse.
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Great plan.  Now there aren't any police to protect the children.
You didn't think about that point, did you?


There already weren't.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: austerity101: The correct number of cops in schools is zero. Zero cops.

Why?  I disagree that they should be there to be 'Officer Friendly' and giving DARE classes, but I wouldn't object to a special constable or something showing up and handling more serious playground offenses sort of like a children's show version of COPS.

School is for teaching kids.  Well, when Billy and his friends jump Joey, maybe having a cop 'arrest' them and throw them in the school jail for a day might help them get the idea that crap isn't acceptable.  It could still fall under in loco parentis rather than actual policing if the offense wasn't serious enough.  Hell, you could even have a model court system with lawyers and juries and the whole bit.  Be a hell of a law class in high school, wouldn't it?


The land of the free already has the highest per capita incarceration rate, so why not train kids for this early!
 
Smidge204
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But the shooter had a gun! The police aren't trained to deal with a situation like that! They're only trained to badger unarmed people of color and to upgrade minor traffic violations into misdemeanors!

=Smidge=
 
moto-geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
376 responding officers....

WTF

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nolanvoid1: Is it a paid suspension? Because that's not a punishment, gang.


However, cops are a punishment gang.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Great plan.  Now there aren't any police to protect the children.
You didn't think about that point, did you?


Where there any there to begin with?
/QuizzicalThor.png
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, this fixes everything.
I know I feel much better for now.
Until the next time a teenager wants to take a military weapon and go kill a bunch of schoolkids, and there's nothing stopping him.
Oh well.
 
