(NBC News) Would you like a dozen bullets with that burger, son?
73
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


Clearly a capital crime.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAWussbags
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


And I don't farking care one bit.

It's well past time to stop making excuses for our aggressive, out of control, police forces who murder fellow citizens - either just straight up or based on some flimsy pretext - regularly. It's past time to stop rationalizing and making excuses for their escalatory, aggressive, murderous behavior.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


"Campos said"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


Did the cop have the right to open the door?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes you wonder. Easy to fire a probie. Impossible to fire otherwise.

Sounds like the union is the problem.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he kept firing at the car as it drove away like he was in a lethal weapon movie or something.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

Did the cop have the right to open the door?


Some random asshole opens your door at night, you're going to run.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


And the cop lost his job
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

"Campos said"


He's a new cop. A trained cop would have parked the police cruiser behind the vehicle and told them to exit the vehicle.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


Maybe the cop shouldn't go around opening car doors without permission.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There, I fired him.  Happy now?  Are you going to eat the rest of that?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.


Licensed and insured.  Too much pew pew pew?  Insurance rate goes up.

/Insurance more than salary?
//Maximum trolling. :-)
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


I was unaware that hitting a cop with a car door was a death sentence level crime.
Good to know!
🙄
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: misanthropicsob: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

Did the cop have the right to open the door?

Some random asshole opens your door at night, you're going to run.


Narrator: Being a police officer does not insulate you from also being some random asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

Clearly a capital crime.


It would be if the kid caught the officer under the door and dragged him into hamburger along the street.  You can easily kill or seriously fark a person up for life with a car.

Not the it excuses the cop in this instance.  Blasting the kid after he is already driving away from  you is all sorts of wrong, and clearly even the cops knew it, since they fired his ass.

Though the article headline makes it sound like the kid was just sitting there eating a burger doing nothing wrong, and not trying to elude the cop, hitting him with the car, and doing this after having already eluded the cop the previous day while driving with an unmatched tag.

Again, and for the record, fark this cop, but fark that kid too. He's no innocent little cherub.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair-trigger rookie didn't even have the self-control to finish probation.

And the union will tout this as proof that the weeding-out process works.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A barber in Texas needs more hours of training than a policeman in order to work. Let that sink in.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this one also go "according to procedure?"

Weaver95: I was unaware that hitting a cop with a car door was a death sentence level crime.


When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail... er, target... no, wait, free use civilian... the last thread used threat ... y'know what? Fark it. Tired of it.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


See from the video that he did not do that. The officer was not hit by the door.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be noted that the kid was NOT charged with driving or possession of a stolen video, or even erroneous plates or anything.

FTA: Police charged Cantu with evading detention with a vehicle and assault on a peace officer.

It should be noted that there are also a lot of weasel words to try to make the kid look like he committed a crime. The cop "believed" the vehicle had been stolen and he "recognized" the car from the day before.

If the teen had actually been in possession of a stolen vehicle, the story would have led with that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I like how he kept firing at the car as it drove away like he was in a lethal weapon movie or something.


When you're a cop, bullets are other people's problems.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


In the Ukraine thread we had a video of Ukrainian soldiers taking in surrendering prisoners who were armed with automatic rifles and an APC in a warzone. Not a single shot fired, not even a single raised voice. This cop and anyone defending him is a farking coward. Get bent.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

And the cop lost his job


And may already have a new one in the next county over.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody ever wrote a song called "fark the Fire Department"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Gubbo: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

Clearly a capital crime.

It would be if the kid caught the officer under the door and dragged him into hamburger along the street.  You can easily kill or seriously fark a person up for life with a car.

Not the it excuses the cop in this instance.  Blasting the kid after he is already driving away from  you is all sorts of wrong, and clearly even the cops knew it, since they fired his ass.

Though the article headline makes it sound like the kid was just sitting there eating a burger doing nothing wrong, and not trying to elude the cop, hitting him with the car, and doing this after having already eluded the cop the previous day while driving with an unmatched tag.

Again, and for the record, fark this cop, but fark that kid too. He's no innocent little cherub.


Same logic defending cops busting into homes after midnight without knocking.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.


And after that, once the cop was safe, he opened fire.

You might want to wipe some of that stray boot polish from the edge of your mouth.  It's not a good look.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But, Your honor, you can see he was clearly holding a Quarter Pounder with cheese! Do you know what kind of damage that can do your cholesterol? Of course I feared for my life!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Koodz: SpectroBoy: The cop had opened the drivers door then the driver put it in reverse and hit the cop with the door.

See from the video that he did not do that. The officer was not hit by the door.


Yes, now that the new link has the video I see I made a terrible mistake and thought there was a chance the cop was not lying.

I broke my own rule.


Dog pile no longer need. I feel dumb enough for believing a single thing a cop said.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kendallybrown/status/1578397658611388417

If you watch some video of the event the cop is screaming into his radio "SHOTS FIRED" as he fills the car full of bullets.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell good is it being a cop if you can't go all "PEW PEW PEW" on random citizens?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.


Who's gonna respect a cop without a gun?  No one, that's who. He's out there filing a police report about guy who stole a candy bar. Guy comes walking by while eating it.
Cop: Did you steal that?
Guy: Sure did, noob
Cop: I need your ID right now.
Guy: as if.
Cop: Then you're under arrest
Guy: If you think youre bad enough to get me in cuffs, go for it.
Next thing you know you got a dead cop (yeah I know, I can hear some of you jizzing right now)

A rookie should get a gun. But until they complete gun certification, they are under Barney Fife rules. They get only a single shot .22. Yep you have a gun, but you only get one bullet and it's a .22 so you better be goddamn sure your life is in danger and you better not miss. No more of this blasting a perp 100 meters away while he stand in a crowd of people. You're gonna want to take your time with that shot.
Especially because if you do miss, now you're screwed.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: It should be noted that the kid was NOT charged with driving or possession of a stolen video, or even erroneous plates or anything.


Typos are awesome when they're completely unintentional and hilarious and grammatically correct. Thanks for the giggle, have a good day. :)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: New Rising Sun: San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.

Who's gonna respect a cop without a gun?  No one, that's who. He's out there filing a police report about guy who stole a candy bar. Guy comes walking by while eating it.
Cop: Did you steal that?
Guy: Sure did, noob
Cop: I need your ID right now.
Guy: as if.
Cop: Then you're under arrest
Guy: If you think youre bad enough to get me in cuffs, go for it.
Next thing you know you got a dead cop (yeah I know, I can hear some of you jizzing right now)

A rookie should get a gun. But until they complete gun certification, they are under Barney Fife rules. They get only a single shot .22. Yep you have a gun, but you only get one bullet and it's a .22 so you better be goddamn sure your life is in danger and you better not miss. No more of this blasting a perp 100 meters away while he stand in a crowd of people. You're gonna want to take your time with that shot.
Especially because if you do miss, now you're screwed.


British cops get by without carrying guns all the time.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sympathy for the Cop here. He started the problem.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: https://twitter.com/kendallybrown/status/1578397658611388417

If you watch some video of the event the cop is screaming into his radio "SHOTS FIRED" as he fills the car full of bullets.


He was technically correct, best kind.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the kid was driving a car with a plate that didn't match, probably stolen, and hit the cop with the door while trying to drive away? Fark him. Doesn't make what the cop did legal, but hard to have much sympathy all the same.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: MythDragon: New Rising Sun: San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.

Who's gonna respect a cop without a gun?  No one, that's who. He's out there filing a police report about guy who stole a candy bar. Guy comes walking by while eating it.
Cop: Did you steal that?
Guy: Sure did, noob
Cop: I need your ID right now.
Guy: as if.
Cop: Then you're under arrest
Guy: If you think youre bad enough to get me in cuffs, go for it.
Next thing you know you got a dead cop (yeah I know, I can hear some of you jizzing right now)

A rookie should get a gun. But until they complete gun certification, they are under Barney Fife rules. They get only a single shot .22. Yep you have a gun, but you only get one bullet and it's a .22 so you better be goddamn sure your life is in danger and you better not miss. No more of this blasting a perp 100 meters away while he stand in a crowd of people. You're gonna want to take your time with that shot.
Especially because if you do miss, now you're screwed.

British cops get by without carrying guns all the time.


Yeah, the UK and just about every other country in the world. Weird how everywhere else the "threat of the law" seems to do just fine without "threat of extrajudicial death" in the toolkit of the poor, helpless rookies
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: So the kid was driving a car with a plate that didn't match, probably stolen, and hit the cop with the door while trying to drive away? Fark him. Doesn't make what the cop did legal, but hard to have much sympathy all the same.


Yeah there has never been bureaucratic errors in paperwork before.

For fark's sake the bootlickers in this country are something else.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: MythDragon: New Rising Sun: San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.

Who's gonna respect a cop without a gun?  No one, that's who. He's out there filing a police report about guy who stole a candy bar. Guy comes walking by while eating it.
Cop: Did you steal that?
Guy: Sure did, noob
Cop: I need your ID right now.
Guy: as if.
Cop: Then you're under arrest
Guy: If you think youre bad enough to get me in cuffs, go for it.
Next thing you know you got a dead cop (yeah I know, I can hear some of you jizzing right now)

A rookie should get a gun. But until they complete gun certification, they are under Barney Fife rules. They get only a single shot .22. Yep you have a gun, but you only get one bullet and it's a .22 so you better be goddamn sure your life is in danger and you better not miss. No more of this blasting a perp 100 meters away while he stand in a crowd of people. You're gonna want to take your time with that shot.
Especially because if you do miss, now you're screwed.

British cops get by without carrying guns all the time.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Guns are useful against like 5-10% of their active duty deaths. Although if their duty was more active maybe they could trim some of those COVID and cardiac deaths.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: So the kid was driving a car with a plate that didn't match, probably stolen


He was not charged as such, and the police did not provide evidence for that belief.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I still can't believe that I thought a cop might be telling the truth.

It's been nice knowing you guys, but clearly it's time to go out and hang myself.

Or maybe I'll just put on black face and startle a cop.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nobody ever wrote a song called "fark the Fire Department"


I'd listen to it, probably be good

🎵Fark the FD coming straight from the arson scene.
Wanna investigate me 'cause I'm carrying acetylene.
Putting out fires I be creating
You know those flames get me masturbating.
Pouring gasoline and setting incendiary explosives,
Until those farkers show up with the water hoses.
Fire truck is what the name is
That's a lie, they don't start no blazes.🎵

Give me a call Ice Cube, we'll work something out.
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: New Rising Sun: San Antonio police officer still in his probationary period

Cops should not just be handed a firearm from day one after they graduate from 6 months of Hollywood Upstairs Law Enforcement school.  It should be a separate standalone training and certification they can get after they become entry-level police officers.  Want to do shooty cop type work? Great, go to the training and get licensed.  No? awesome have fun directing traffic, taking after-the-fact incident reports, manning the front-desk, working crowd-control at parades, etc.

Who's gonna respect a cop without a gun?  No one, that's who. He's out there filing a police report about guy who stole a candy bar. Guy comes walking by while eating it.
Cop: Did you steal that?
Guy: Sure did, noob
Cop: I need your ID right now.
Guy: as if.
Cop: Then you're under arrest
Guy: If you think youre bad enough to get me in cuffs, go for it.
Next thing you know you got a dead cop (yeah I know, I can hear some of you jizzing right now)

A rookie should get a gun. But until they complete gun certification, they are under Barney Fife rules. They get only a single shot .22. Yep you have a gun, but you only get one bullet and it's a .22 so you better be goddamn sure your life is in danger and you better not miss. No more of this blasting a perp 100 meters away while he stand in a crowd of people. You're gonna want to take your time with that shot.
Especially because if you do miss, now you're screwed.


In a civilized society, citizenry would be more afraid of the police radio than the gun.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: https://twitter.com/kendallybrown/status/1578397658611388417

If you watch some video of the event the cop is screaming into his radio "SHOTS FIRED" as he fills the car full of bullets.


I'm surprised he didn't follow that up by tripping himself and yelling "OFFICER DOWN" into the radio.
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the kid was driving a car with a plate that didn't match, probably stolen, and hit the cop with the door while trying to drive away? Fark him. Doesn't make what the cop did legal, but hard to have much sympathy all the same.


Probably stolen is a pretty big assumption. Any time I have bought a new car I have spent between a week and a month with tags that don't match, depending on how long it took me to get updated title so I could go to the DMV and register it.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the kid was driving a car with a plate that didn't match, probably stolen, and hit the cop with the door while trying to drive away? Fark him. Doesn't make what the cop did legal, but hard to have much sympathy all the same.


Dude I'm a bootlicker when it comes to executing scum like Jacob Blake but it seems like 10% of cars nowadays have no plates --- maybe because people don't want to pay the taxes. I don't agree with summarily executing them though. If you see the video you can see the cop opens the door of the car, the kid places his hands on the steering wheel and the cop yells "Shots fired!" and then shoots him repeatedly. All within about 1.5 seconds, and before the car moved.
 
