(NPR)   Economic ennui is driving an American productivity decline, especially among workers who have no idea that the word ennui even exists, and can't be bothered to look it up   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm.

I haven't had a raise >= inflation in like 5 years.

Pay me less, get less.


Pay is expressed in dollars per hour.

Green's Equation reminds us that THEY control the numerator and YOU control the denominator.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Can confirm.

I haven't had a raise >= inflation in like 5 years.

Pay me less, get less.


Pay is expressed in dollars per hour.

Green's Equation reminds us that THEY control the numerator and YOU control the denominator.


Shut up and get back in the gruel line, prole..
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God NPR is so annoying.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grand Ennui
Youtube 0cYb4sOAp6A
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ennui may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's more weltschmerz than ennui.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What ennui may look like:

[Fark user image image 850x850]


¿Where is the salsa?
 
Fereals
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Americans, don't form unions, we just show up everyday and do it half-assed.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at 'quiet quitting.'  If an employer wants mandatory things above a job description then it should be reflected in the job description and increase in pay.  It's the same exploitative logic as  getting paid 'in exposure.'
 
Fereals
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quiet quitting is the new corporate buzzword for "they notice we are farking them".
 
Weaver95
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I haven't had a raise in 3 years and my local Republicans have repeatedly said they look forward to murdering as many Democrats as possible.
Kinda makes it difficult to wade thru my morning emails when I'm not sure if this country will explode in November or if it'll just be business as usual.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What ennui may look like:

[Fark user image 850x850]


so ennui is a synonym for crudite.   noted.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Productivity has steadily increased for decades, while wages have remained flat. We're long overdue for flipping that script.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With the severe amount of wealth inequality in the US, and the lack of employee protections and benefits, why shouldn't employees treat jobs as strictly transactional?

Don't be surprised when people don't uphold the social contact when the social contact doesn't benefit them.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't know what it is, but apparently it's deadly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pay up or shut up.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fereals: Quiet quitting is the new corporate buzzword for "they notice we are farking them".


Speaking of corporate buzzwords, I've just noticed a trend of people ending emails with "Please advise.", which seems kind of passive-aggressive for some reason.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: "My favorite saying is 'the gold watch days are over,'" he said.

Kid, those days died in the 1970's.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Productivity has steadily increased for decades, while wages have remained flat. We're long overdue for flipping that script.


Kind of hard to do if we keep electing Shiatpublicans.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can confirm.

I haven't had a raise >= inflation in like 5 years.

Pay me less, get less.


Pay is expressed in dollars per hour.

Green's Equation reminds us that THEY control the numerator and YOU control the denominator.


Oh yeah, I'm totally in the "fark it" bank. I still work but I'm not busting my ass or doing extra anymore. All for the same reasons.

Go cry more about it c-suits.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I woke up at 10, had coffee, just ordered Chinese food. After I eat, I'll take a shower then settle in with a book until around 2. Take a nap, watch a movie, spend time with my family, eat dinner, go to a high school football game, come home and go to bed. Exactly how much more productive do they expect me to be?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ennui30 was my irc Atheism handle back in '95.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well that was a load of horse poop.  The guy cited in the article worked for a car rental company - unless he is in Sales, how exactly does he increase his productivity?  What this article actually describes (but never quite realizes it) is that for the millions in service industries, where productivity is measure in customer transactions, the effects of COVID, inflation and a recovering economy are having a massive effect as people spend less and travel less.  You can't increase productivity in the service industry unless people are prepared to spend more and engage in more transactions, this story was about a symptom, not a cause.  It was terrible.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I learned about ennui (terminal ennui, to be specific) from Mad magazine.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Deeya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have been getting consistent pay decreases for the last 3 years because my employer doesn't offer cost of living increases, and the highest performance raise is 3%.

I've stuck it out because I'd have to spend a lot of time and energy to find a replacement job with the same salary in my area, but I've been doing some serious searching lately.

If my pay goes down, my give-a-fark-o-meter goes down proportionately.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Quiet quitting" is as stupid as Republicans saying people are "woke"--both garbage dogwhistles designed to use against honest people.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I woke up at 10, had coffee, just ordered Chinese food. After I eat, I'll take a shower then settle in with a book until around 2. Take a nap, watch a movie, spend time with my family, eat dinner, go to a high school football game, come home and go to bed. Exactly how much more productive do they expect me to be?


You haven't even filled out one TOS Report!!!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TPS. Come on autocorrect, you should know that one by now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They pretend to pay us so we pretend to work.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Retire early.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not dissatisfied with work, just don't expect me to work nights or weekends unless you want to pay me time and a half. If a day of vacation is 8 hours on the timecard then a day of work is 8 hours.
 
spaceberry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"work ennui." LOL. F**K You. Pay me.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: Samfucious: Productivity has steadily increased for decades, while wages have remained flat. We're long overdue for flipping that script.

Kind of hard to do if we keep electing Shiatpublicans.


Employers can't pay raises when dummycrats force them to spend the money ob other things like Obamacare.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's worth noting that any reporter who uses the word "ennui" in a news story is a shiatty reporter. Go write your pretentious novel, dipshiat.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In 2020, the "We're in this together" mantra lasted less than 3 weeks before billionaires and big businesses went "Fark you, get back to work!".
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: whidbey: Samfucious: Productivity has steadily increased for decades, while wages have remained flat. We're long overdue for flipping that script.

Kind of hard to do if we keep electing Shiatpublicans.

Employers can't pay raises when dummycrats force them to spend the money ob other things like Obamacare.


"dummycrats" would rather the government cover healthcare, ya dumb fark
 
akallen404
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not like they pay us for being MORE productive, and it's not like they cut our pay for being less. If anything, this is just the end of a 20 year experiment in "we tried it your way..."
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boss makes 100, I make a dime, that's why I shiate on company time...

/ or dont do shiate on company time, take your pick
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CarnySaur:
Speaking of corporate buzzwords, I've just noticed a trend of people ending emails with "Please advise.", which seems kind of passive-aggressive for some reason.

How so?
I use "Please advise" daily in dealing with Clients, Team-members, Executives & Vendors.  I typically need to be "advised" of how things are expected to turn-out before I go trying to implement solutions for any of the above.  Not sure how that's passive-aggressive.  It seems conscientious to me that I take the time needed to clarify expectations instead of just whipping-up what I think is best & sending back a solutions that misses expectations.
What am I missing here?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've got a bunch of classic Nintendo games for Switch, but still prefer playing them ennui.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: They pretend to pay us so we pretend to work.


haha!  I like this, may I borrow it repeatedly?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: dummycrats


Derp.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

smed7: CarnySaur:
Speaking of corporate buzzwords, I've just noticed a trend of people ending emails with "Please advise.", which seems kind of passive-aggressive for some reason.

How so?
I use "Please advise" daily in dealing with Clients, Team-members, Executives & Vendors.  I typically need to be "advised" of how things are expected to turn-out before I go trying to implement solutions for any of the above.  Not sure how that's passive-aggressive.  It seems conscientious to me that I take the time needed to clarify expectations instead of just whipping-up what I think is best & sending back a solutions that misses expectations.
What am I missing here?


From your reply, I think I figured out why it comes across as passive-aggressive.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

akallen404: I mean, it's not like they pay us for being MORE productive, and it's not like they cut our pay for being less. If anything, this is just the end of a 20 40 year experiment in "we tried it your way..."


FTFY.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

smed7: CarnySaur:
Speaking of corporate buzzwords, I've just noticed a trend of people ending emails with "Please advise.", which seems kind of passive-aggressive for some reason.

How so?
I use "Please advise" daily in dealing with Clients, Team-members, Executives & Vendors.  I typically need to be "advised" of how things are expected to turn-out before I go trying to implement solutions for any of the above.  Not sure how that's passive-aggressive.  It seems conscientious to me that I take the time needed to clarify expectations instead of just whipping-up what I think is best & sending back a solutions that misses expectations.
What am I missing here?


It's slightly outdated corporate speak. The correct phrase to use to ensure clear communication across teams is "FEAR THIS AND TREMBLINGLY OBEY."

You can somewhat soften the blow by writing in Comic Sans, however.
 
debug
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
he received a text in the middle of art history class at the University of Louisville last year. His boss at the car rental company where he made $25 an hour informed him his pay was going down to $13.50 an hour, without any explanation.
Still, he said that in his short time in the American workforce, where he'd already been laid off from another job at the beginning of the pandemic, he knew this is just how it goes with companies.

Uhh no.  No it's not.  You can make more than that at Target.  Tell that company to suck a dick.


"Once you've had that sort of Ecclesiastes moment of thinking everything is futile and pointless, how do you get people believing that hard work pays off again?"

I don't know, maybe by actually rewarding people that are doing more than the bare minimum?  And no, a 3% annual raise or a hot cocoa sampler does not count.  If you can't figure this out, you don't belong in any kind of management position.
 
