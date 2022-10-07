 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Answer/return your grandmothers calls you jerks. She might be checking to see if she needs to bail you out of jail   (nj.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Police, Confidence trick, Fraud, Libby Maurer, so-called imposter scams, Maurer's example, grandma scam, phone call  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I call my grandmother every week. My parents are dead and so are all the grandparents but her. She's sweet and still razor sharp even at 95, so it's not a chore, she's fun.
Appreciate em while you can!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi Dad Grandma, I'm in jail!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX News runs a similar scam, 24/7/365.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom always posts my bail.

/damn right she gets flowers every Mother's Day
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been doing this for decades. My grandma got some call in the 1990s about this. But she knew I was too savvy a criminal to get caught and use some bullshiat intermediary like the scammer suggested, because she taught me well.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both dead, so either one of them calling me would be grounds for instantly blocking the number.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: They're both dead, so either one of them calling me would be grounds for instantly blocking the number.


Tell me you're going to miss The Rapture without telling me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father in law fell for a scam recently.

the caller said he need x amount of money on some gift cards or something. He runs to the store to by the cards and the cashier thought something was fishy and asked him what he needed the gift cards for...

"Honey, you've been scammed. Don't buy these cards, and if he calls you back, tell them you've alerted the police and hang up."

Saved him from spending a ton of money.

There are some nice people still out there.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If either of my grandmas call me im hanging up immediately and calling the ghostbusters.
Dead people shouldn't play with phones, that is creepy.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: FOX News runs a similar scam, 24/7/365.


Kind of like the people who drag their political obsessions into every damn thread.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Smoking GNU: They're both dead, so either one of them calling me would be grounds for instantly blocking the number.

Tell me you're going to miss The Rapture without telling me


Everyone is going to miss that.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My grandson is in jail! Shame. Can't do the time etc, etc.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The guy the cops are looking for is likely an unwitting courier hired by taskrabbit or some such app. They SHOULD know this as it's a prominent scam but I bet they throw him in jail a couple of days anyway
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Years ago, my mother-in-law fell for this.  Fortunately, she didn't have the money or she would have totally sent it to the guy.
 
