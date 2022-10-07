 Skip to content
(Metro)   Clever Ukrainian teen uses dating app to get hard up Russian soldiers to reveal their positions   (metro.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Spiffy, Ukraine, Russia, Femme fatale, Ukrainians, Russians, enemy soldiers, Russian language, girl's action  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Oct 2022 at 2:05 PM



60 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they are young, dumb, and full of ... ?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So, they are young, dumb, and full of ... ?


I know this one!!!

HIMARS
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dating app? I thought they was just sucking each other off.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It doesn't get any more "all is fair in love and war" than this.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So, they are young, dumb, and full of ... ?


Lead
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is still working?
They were doing this weeks ago.
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this is working, How about not telling everyone
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey Russian soldier. Tell us where you are, we'll send a few guys over and you can surrender to them.

Probably be equally effective. After you've translated it to Russian of course
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
US soldiers used to be trained that loose lips sink ships back in WWII. I imagine most of the "training" the orcs are getting is propaganda and threats.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Repeat.

//But still a good CSB!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: US soldiers used to be trained that loose lips sink ships back in WWII. I imagine most of the "training" the orcs are getting is propaganda and threats.


They got loose lips all right. Looking to get laid and instead get lead.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Talk about being cockpunched
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Dating app? I thought they was just sucking each other off.


In a row?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You are so dumb. You are really dumb, for real!
Youtube bobp5OHVsWY
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*Click here to meet hot, single guerillas in your area!*
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So, they are young, dumb, and full of ... ?


holes.

shrapnel.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fat boy: If this is working, How about not telling everyone


Given the comms and the breakdown in command in the field, would they even find out?

/orc ops looking more and more like 'you're on your own' lately
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldRod: *Click here to meet hot, single guerillas in your area!*


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something tells me this wouldn't be very successful on soldiers who are women. Seems like maybe armies need fewer men in them, since they're the ones who can't keep their hormones in check.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this is why Men have no place in a theater of war. They're too emotionally horny and that creates vulnerability. They have lower thresholds for pain, and they get hysterical around the sight of blood.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In case it isn't already clear, yes you can use this sort of thing to direct artillery fire onto someone's position.
It's also kinda mean. Clever....but mean.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How dumb do you have to be to use a dating app in a warzone?

/impressed the cell service is functional
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: US soldiers used to be trained that loose lips sink ships back in WWII. I imagine most of the "training" the orcs are getting is propaganda and threats.


They were told they'll be greeted as liberators
 
red230
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's taking catfishing to an entirely new level.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This is still working?
They were doing this weeks ago.


Never underestimate the horniness of young men. Never.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Again?


Yes, again.  They are that stupid.
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean if they are just using cell phones seems like their positions would already be compromised?

I guess they don't know which phones are Russian and which are Ukrainian?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldRod: *Click here to meet hot, single guerillas in your area!*


media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So, they are young, dumb, and full of ... ?


shrapnel.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: How dumb do you have to be to use a dating app in a warzone?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: In case it isn't already clear, yes you can use this sort of thing to direct artillery fire onto someone's position.
It's also kinda mean. Clever....but mean.


Not mean.  They're coming to kill you and your family.  Certainly rob you, maybe rape you, maybe torture you.

Nothing you do to the invaders to resist the invasion can be honestly classified as 'mean'.

If a young man hell bent on murder is also horny and stupid, that doesn't make me sympathetic.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
paulpalubicki.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: And this is why Men have no place in a theater of war. They're too emotionally horny and that creates vulnerability. They have lower thresholds for pain, and they get hysterical around the sight of blood.


Wasn't there some ancient army that was made up of gay couples, because they fought so fiercely to protect one another?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Protip: most search engines provide very different results for "Clever Ukrainian teen" and "Ukrainian teen"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
approves:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

olorin604: I mean if they are just using cell phones seems like their positions would already be compromised?

I guess they don't know which phones are Russian and which are Ukrainian?


... which leads one to question the authenticity of the story.
 
Slypork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She doesn't show up so the soldiers get ghosted
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: OldRod: *Click here to meet hot, single guerillas in your area!*

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 474x300]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [paulpalubicki.files.wordpress.com image 470x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


You gets a smrt & a funny.
It was that good!
Bravo good sir/madam/nby.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: How dumb do you have to be to use a dating app in a warzone?


A related CSB.

Once in a while, someone with a new Facebook account will post in a big Israeli public group. They'll post a picture of a young, hot woman and say -- in broken Hebrew -- that they're looking to meet and hook up with single soldiers.

It's become such a common thing that the standard reply to the post has almost become a meme unto itself: "Nice try, Hamas!" (I've never heard of it working. But who knows.)

Also, sometimes tourists will post in the biggest Tel Aviv group. Something like two cute 18-year-old women from Sweden will say that are traveling in Israel and would love for someone to show them around. The standard replies? The Admiral Ackbar photo with: "It's a trap!"

(End CSB.)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: Something tells me this wouldn't be very successful on soldiers who are women. Seems like maybe armies need fewer men in them, since they're the ones who can't keep their hormones in check.


Thanks, Moneo
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fat boy: If this is working, How about not telling everyone


Because apparently "stop using your phones" hasn't sunken in to them yet.

/ selfies with exif data, etc
 
Jesterling
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: olorin604: I mean if they are just using cell phones seems like their positions would already be compromised?

I guess they don't know which phones are Russian and which are Ukrainian?

... which leads one to question the authenticity of the story.


never question the narrative bro
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No matter the circumstances, men will do anything to see boobs.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: How dumb do you have to be to use a dating app in a warzone?


[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Gonna miss seeing her on SNL
 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This is still working?
They were doing this weeks ago.


You're surprised that there are horny soldiers out there thinking with their penises?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: And this is why Men have no place in a theater of war. They're too emotionally horny and that creates vulnerability. They have lower thresholds for pain, and they get hysterical around the sight of blood.


Don't kink shame me
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


