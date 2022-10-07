 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The Pink Panther Strikes Again, this time for $49.9 million   (apnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, pink diamond, 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, HONG KONG, world record, Diamond color, highest price, wedding gift  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does your dog bite?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has the Pink Panther always been gay?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x236]


The Pink Panther Compilation: Best of Inspector Dreyfus & Clouseau | MGM
Youtube Xza6k8X_RRg


/the best parts of the series, including Son of The Pink Panther
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's kind of really too bad that shiat is so valuable.   It has no other function than just looking pretty.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x236]


In my late 40s, I had a shingles outbreak at my hairline above my eye. When I looked in mirror, the pain twinges made me think of Herbert Lom in the Inspector Dreyfus role.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.