(Daily Record (UK))   TikTok 'time traveller from 2761' claims aliens will be found before the end of this year. This guy should know, he's been there and was probably sent here by them to ease us into our eventual surrender   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I surrender immediately. Please take over our governments.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take that or giant asteroid.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this another story about those illegal aliens in Alaska?
 
Watubi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ha!  Who's the fool now for not putting anything into my retirement?!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let me guess , he's only does this one other time.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Please be the Culture, please be the Culture.

Dammit, Independence Day
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How original. Nobody ever did this before.
 
gbv23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We've been there lots, but we gotta be in stealth-mode. Earth is still quarantined"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Social media is the absolute worst.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Paging John Titor...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama. Your time machine is out of control and running all over the place.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: February 6, 2023: A group of 4 teenagers discover ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies.

That is almost the opening to Star Ocean 2, you farking hack.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kubo: Social media is the absolute worst.


No, it's the British tabloids that publish stories about them, reinforcing and mainstreaming their narcissistic idiocy, just to sell advertising.
 
dougermouse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A 750 foot wave hitting SF would hit the WHOLE WEST COAST.  Never mind hawaii.  I'm pretty sure Hawaii disappearing under a wave would the headline, not SF.  A 750ft wave would either be a massive plate shift, or a meteor strike.
The whole Pacific rim would be destroyed by a wave like that.

The only way Webb finds an identical earth is if was in our own solar system.  It doesn't have that type of resolution to say "Yup, looks its got a NYC just we do!"

And to be technical, a single cell organism fossilized in a space rock would be aliens, so it doesn't have to be little green/grey/whatever men.

I'm guessing this is guerilla marketing for video game, or somebody off their meds.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was this the time traveler?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did he recruit people to come back with him in a classified ad?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
