(Daily Express)   You already know it's Putin's 70th birthday. Here are some of the wilder ways he's celebrated his birthday in the past. Spoiler: Siberian tiger (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
25
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should celebrate with the best!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To protestt against the war in Ukraine I didn't RSVP.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What? No miniature giraffe?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about NO.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: How about NO.


What? Not a fan of a tabloid regurgitating Russian propaganda designed to recast the tiny, weak thug in way over his head ruling Russia as a personable, likable superhuman?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Putin, covered in claw marks, drunkenly zipping up:
"Now where is the cyka with the toothache?"
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's hoping this birthday is his last. May he never see 71.

/Die, motherfarker
 
Summercat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I came for the nsfw Siberian tiger pics

I am disappointed.

/My first fursona was a white tiger
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll bet he had a garbanzo bean on his face.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That does prompt an interesting question. What gift do you possibly get for the dictator who already has everything?

A new hockey uniform made from scraps of Ukranian military uniforms?

A saddle made from some endangered animal's hide?

A tube of superglue remover so he can finally let go of his desk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

clkeagle: That does prompt an interesting question. What gift do you possibly get for the dictator who already has everything?

A new hockey uniform made from scraps of Ukranian military uniforms?

A saddle made from some endangered animal's hide?

A tube of superglue remover so he can finally let go of his desk?

[Fark user image 590x350]


One of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm one week older than that S.O.B.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

clkeagle: That does prompt an interesting question. What gift do you possibly get for the dictator who already has everything?

A new hockey uniform made from scraps of Ukranian military uniforms?

A saddle made from some endangered animal's hide?

A tube of superglue remover so he can finally let go of his desk?

[Fark user image image 590x350]


Something handmade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think President Zelensky should send Putin a box full of these. It would be a very thoughtful gift.
Fark user imageView Full Size


With the bottom part already filled out, of course.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JAYoung: I'm one week older than that S.O.B.


I strongly suspect you are going to outlive him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's about 70 too many.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: clkeagle: That does prompt an interesting question. What gift do you possibly get for the dictator who already has everything?

A new hockey uniform made from scraps of Ukranian military uniforms?

A saddle made from some endangered animal's hide?

A tube of superglue remover so he can finally let go of his desk?

[Fark user image image 590x350]

Something handmade.

[Fark user image image 425x304]


My curiosity got me. I Google rainbow dash Mason jar.

You sir, are a monster, and I hope your pubic area becomes permanently and irrevocably infested with fleas.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: leeksfromchichis: clkeagle: That does prompt an interesting question. What gift do you possibly get for the dictator who already has everything?

A new hockey uniform made from scraps of Ukranian military uniforms?

A saddle made from some endangered animal's hide?

A tube of superglue remover so he can finally let go of his desk?

[Fark user image image 590x350]

Something handmade.

[Fark user image image 425x304]

My curiosity got me. I Google rainbow dash Mason jar.

You sir, are a monster, and I hope your pubic area becomes permanently and irrevocably infested with fleas.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You're welcome.


But it's an appropriate gift for the cyka in question, no?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goddammit, why couldn't that tiger go tiger? Chris Rock disappointed...
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sent him some

because of all the FARK YOU's from far and wide.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sent him some

Fark user imageView Full Size



because of all the FARK YOU's from far and wide.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did the GOP take up a collection of classified documents for him or did they all take turns fellating him again?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JAYoung: I'm one week older than that S.O.B.


Gotta be in better shape, this I hope.
 
