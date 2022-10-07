 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Maybe you shouldn't become a nursery worker if your idea of punishment for children when they're bad is to put on a terrifying Halloween mask to scare them into the next world   (thesun.ie) divider line
25
    More: Sick, The Sun, News of the World, The Times, Newspaper, News International, News Corporation, Mask, Childcare  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 1:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mississippi?

They're lucky she wasn't waiving a gun around too!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Scaring the crap out of kids to get them to behave is an OLD tradition.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....

No other response except "you thought this was a good idea WHY?"
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size


IDK, if kids are acting up and messing with the inventory, a little Mike Myers mask fun wouldn't be the worst idea...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise 'AHA!' startles are one thing. Premediated and executed terrifying scares of people are another. I may get shiat for this but in most cases it is a form of bullying or at the very least an act of complete dickheadedness. Maybe I am wrong but going from zero to terrified in moments while some asshole laughs at it makes me angrier faster than most things I can think of. Doing it to kids, animals, people with timid personalities or whatever is just a farking dick move.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was seasonally appropriate?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right! Those teachers should be doing helpful things, like reading to the kids, "Hansel and Gretel".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick? Where's the Hilarious tag?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That green stuff on their plates is also scaring them.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently this isn't the first time this happened at this day care. According to some posts on reddit (I know, I know), the person who filmed heard that they did it before but either weren't around or didn't think to record, so they had to wait for it to happen again.

This was habitual. These poor kids will probably have nightmares about this for the rest of their lives.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, maybe they saw the big scary thing smoking that bong.  Wasn't so scary then.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they behave after that? All that matters.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  The kids needs to grow a pair.  This'll toughen 'em up.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now I'm going to have to rewatch the episode "All through the House" of Love Death and Robots.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: Meh, maybe they saw the big scary thing smoking that bong.  Wasn't so scary then.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Sick? Where's the Hilarious tag?


Don't breed.  This sh*t is f*cked up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: That's right! Those teachers should be doing helpful things, like reading to the kids, "Hansel and Gretel".


The Book of Job would be a great bedtime story, too.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't have happened is those kids were armed!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
i'm surprised that seemed like a good idea at the time
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is wrong with these people? It isn't Hallowe'en yet.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: What is wrong with these people?


Lil' Blessings Childcare.
'nuff said.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure, it's all fun and games until wee little William comes to school one day with his daddy's 9mm.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.