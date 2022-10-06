 Skip to content
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured it would be CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America), the largest for profit operator of Private Prisons. Like a hotel, they only make money if they're heads in the beds, so you cuff em, and they'll stuff em (into an overcrowded cell).
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should definitely outlaw wheat then.

Inhaled flour dust in bakeries and mills is a well-known occupational hazard, and that shiat can be explosive too.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person that died was my friend Becky. She used to be a happy, popular girl until one night she snorted ground cannabis dust at work. She died instantly. Please, don't do cannabis. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't wind up like Becky.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Conservatives can scream the lies as loud as they want...it won't help them.
 
ippolit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Omg. It's true
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: We should definitely outlaw wheat then.

Inhaled flour dust in bakeries and mills is a well-known occupational hazard, and that shiat can be explosive too.


Shocking moment grain store explodes after collapsing - Daily Mail
Youtube 0k3fsPgRhJ0
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not any different from any other greenhouse dust issue. What kind of fertilizers are they using?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From the investigation summary:

Filling pre-rolls She said she couldn't breathe. Not being able to breathe Marij uana kief (dust) At 11:00 p.m. on January 7, 2022, an employee was grinding can nabis flowers, and packaging ground cannabis in pre-rolls. The employee could n ot breathe and was killed, due to the hazards of ground cannabis dust.

Signed, Epstein's mom.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now do asbestos.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Breaking news!!!
Farming is way more hazardous than being a cop.  Good thing people don't die every year from the same cause working in grain silos.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's not any different from any other greenhouse dust issue. What kind of fertilizers are they using?


I don't know, but the article contains enough bullshiat to fertilize 40 acres.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Complications of long COVID.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1,000,000 people die of Covid: Just part of life and freedum.

1 person dies inhaling cannabis dust in a factory: SHUT EVERYTHING DOWN!!!11!
 
Number 216
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda gloating that this is proof that marijuana kills.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool. Now do coal mines. Or Amazon warehouses. Or...
 
advex101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They didn't get fined for killing an employee.  They got fined for inadequate record keeping and training.  RTFA
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
None of this shiat is going to work. Weed has been around way too long and most people are too experienced with it for any of these scare tactics to make an impression.
 
Northern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
MJ processing facilities are notoriously unsafe, founded by people who have no Pharma or food process experience.
If the worker was in the growing area, I doubt he inhaled powder.  If he was in the processing area and the ventilation was poor and he didn't have a dust mask then shame on them.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Number 216: And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda gloating that this is proof that marijuana kills.


Found him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd rather go inhaling cocaine dust myself.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Inhaling dust of any kind will cause such issues as hypersensitivity pneumonitis or pneumoconiosis.  That's why we have the neat masks for such environments.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's not any different from any other greenhouse dust issue. What kind of fertilizers are they using?


Bullshiat. Oh, you mean the growers.
 
Number 216
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Number 216: And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda gloating that this is proof that marijuana kills.

Found him.

[Fark user image image 640x381]


It wouldn't surprise me if he gets off on this story just as much as he gets off on gaslighting and moving goalposts every time he's proven incorrect
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ugh, the comments. For some strange reason this article attracted the anti-vax crew. I did not see that coming.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think we know which Farker is going to start that chain
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Number 216: And cue the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda gloating that this is proof that marijuana kills.


I knew a kid that smoked Marijuana once. And then, like five years later, BAM! herpes.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, let's mourn the death of a worker. Seriously, farkers. She deserved PROPER VENTILATION AND A HAZARD-FREE ENVIRONMENT and the company FAILED TO DO THIS.

It's not about the THC. It's about workers' conditions.

Stop belittling her. A woman died. Her job killed her.

UNIONIZE AND DEMAND BETTER WORKING CONDITIONS FOR ALL WORKERS! (Especially those who provide this service to US)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She probably didn't want to wear the mask
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i hated trimming parties. my allergies would go into overdrive and i always got way too high.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Now do asbestos.


One does not simply walk into Asbestos.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They think that's bad, wait till they find out about powder metallurgy!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theteacher: So, let's mourn the death of a worker. Seriously, farkers. She deserved PROPER VENTILATION AND A HAZARD-FREE ENVIRONMENT and the company FAILED TO DO THIS.

It's not about the THC. It's about workers' conditions.

Stop belittling her. A woman died. Her job killed her.

UNIONIZE AND DEMAND BETTER WORKING CONDITIONS FOR ALL WORKERS! (Especially those who provide this service to US)


Username checks out
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Inhaling dust of any kind will cause such issues as hypersensitivity pneumonitis or pneumoconiosis.  That's why we have the neat masks for such environments.

[media-amazon.com image 679x753]


That mask is an infringement of my rights
 
ippolit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I knew a kid that smoked Marijuana once. And then, like five years later, BAM! herpes.


I never made the connection before.  I guess for me it took about 8 years to develop herpes from smoking marajuana.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Not to mention the dam giant grasshoppers
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: fsbilly: Now do asbestos.

One does not simply walk into Asbestos.


that reminds me. i bought a stereo microscope specifically to see if my weird wallboard has asbestos in it. i should really do that one day.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: We should definitely outlaw wheat then.

Inhaled flour dust in bakeries and mills is a well-known occupational hazard, and that shiat can be explosive too.


Yep, I know this from experience. Our 2nd grade teacher demonstrated this as a science experiment. Years later, when I was in the Army, I performed the same experiment in front of my unit (though with powdered milk at the time). It makes a really huge flash under the right conditions.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Northern: MJ processing facilities are notoriously unsafe, founded by people who have no Pharma or food process experience.
If the worker was in the growing area, I doubt he inhaled powder.  If he was in the processing area and the ventilation was poor and he didn't have a dust mask then shame on them.


Wonder if the deceased woman was one of those people who "couldn't breathe" while wearing a mask?  We'd need to see if her co-workers are masked.  COVID is still around, so if you're around a lot of others at work, makes sense to mask up.  It would have saved her life.

Wonder how often this happens in cigar-rolling facilities?  Proper humidity would be a suggestion, but that might cause issues with mold growth.  The thing is, people have dealt with organic dust for a long time, so there's probably an obvious solution.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At some point, didn't they try to cure people's illnesses by blowing smoke into their asses?

Personally, I think the "doctor" just wanted to see it come back out, but I bring it up as an example of how one might safely use it, without endangering the fragile lungs or getting your teeth all gummy.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks, Uncle Subby.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Article does not say:

. how long had she worked there
. had she had previous episodes
. did she have a prior history of asthmatic attacks
. did the woman previously complain to the employer and if so what was the outcome
. did other employees have similar episodes and if so when
. what sort of records is the employer expected to keep (the ones they were fined for not keeping)
. where is the OSHA bulletin describing the hazards of working with cannabis

I've worked in a lot of dusty environments and never received any OSHA training on dust.  I was never made aware of the availability of epipens or puffers for emergencies.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: fnordfocus: We should definitely outlaw wheat then.

Inhaled flour dust in bakeries and mills is a well-known occupational hazard, and that shiat can be explosive too.

Yep, I know this from experience. Our 2nd grade teacher demonstrated this as a science experiment. Years later, when I was in the Army, I performed the same experiment in front of my unit (though with powdered milk at the time). It makes a really huge flash under the right conditions.


I worked in a sawmill just after a few of them blew up in BC from accumulated wood dust deflagrating. After those explosions they were shutting down the mill if they found more than a mm or two of dust accumulated on a surface. It's neat how dust explosions propagate, a little shock to kick up some dust, which ignites off  a heat source and deflagrates, which causes more dust to go airborne and explode, which results in more dust getting kicked up, etc., until the fuel / air mix gets just right, and then boom!
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have been trying to OD from weed for years. I even tried shooting it up but the seeds kept getting stuck in the needle.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did they leave out the part about the alien slug-monster crawling out of her mouth right after that?

I bet they did.

/ close your eyes and look at the skies
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More people have died from drinking water than cannabis.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: We should definitely outlaw wheat then.

Inhaled flour dust in bakeries and mills is a well-known occupational hazard, and that shiat can be explosive too.


Farming requires a lot of dangerous machinery.  We ought to ban it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In fairness it was inhalation of ground dust in a industrial setting.  Poultry workers have died from inhaling ground chicken dust in slaughter houses, and we don't outlaw chicken.  It isn't that there is anything toxic in the dust, it's just that you will drown, if your lungs are coated in any type of dust, to the point that air can no longer pass through them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cockroach dust will do it.
 
