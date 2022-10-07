 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Dolly Parton strikes again - helping give free books to millions of children in California
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely done!  She started this program in Tennessee and it's slowly spreading around the country.  Way to go, Dolly!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angels are real.
And human.

/ so are demons.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is Dolly our new official secular saint now that Betty White has passed?
 
Mukster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

They're real, and spectacular!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damnit, Dolly.
When will we find out you're secretly a serial killer or you harvest puppies for their fur? Because  no one is that spotless..

#KeepUpTheGoodWorks
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dolly Parton is a national treasure.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're amazing, Dolly.  Never change.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonderful program. Makes the kids feel special to get something in the mail.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
shinji3i
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I just figured they both were at the same time. Dolly is the saint of "Don't be a shiatbag" and Betty is the saint of "Have a good time and enjoy the ride".
 
KingKauff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ever notice that Dolly doesn't act in her movies?  She's just herself, and that's great.  We need more people like her.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jiminy Christmas, to fat and lazy to go to the library for "free" books?  Need them mailed to you?  shiat, many libraries will mail books to you too.

Or is this California where the libraries are filled with smelly stinking homeless meth heads jerkin it to porn in the open, where it's completely unsafe for any children to dare enter? 

Now let's go to a more important topic....

Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She is one of the good ones. An understatement, but she certainly is.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great to see Dolly sharing her massive stacks with the world.

/of books, you perv
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm fine with this.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

She wrote this.  Listen to the lyrics.  It's dark.  
Dolly Parton - Me And Little Andy
Youtube xRriGGC68A8


/Love Dolly
//Still would
///Three times a week  maybe
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A nice books-some lass.
 
amb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Has been for a while, even before Betty passed.
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pop-up books?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

too
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

And/or pants
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: Nicely done!  She started this program in Tennessee and it's slowly spreading around the world.  Way to go, Dolly!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BI?!!  LINGUAL?!!

Why is she trying to corrupt our children with the woke LGBT agenda? Kids don't need to know that!

It's bad enough she's encouraging *reading* in the first place!

/U, S, and A, teachin' lady
 
zamboni
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never really had any interest in meeting famous people in general, but Ms. Parton is an exception. I am always interested in meeting talented, genuine, honest, intelligent people. Not because they are famous, but because they are who they appear to be. If that brings them to fame, well, they deserve it.
..
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Donald Trump was going to mail a free Bible to everyone in America, but literally the day before they were supposed to be shipped the FBI raided Mar-a-Lardo, confiscated everything, and classified them Top Secret so they don't have to give them back.

It was supposed to be a surprise, but I want everyone to know the truth.

Study it out
 
Zafler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dolly also seems to be the saint of "let people be whomever they want to be, it's none of our business".
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

While her organization covers certain administrative costs (and gets bulk rates on books), most costs are covered by local libraries. Donate to your local library!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"HARRRRUMPH! Giving free books to the peasant children? All they'll want to do is read instead of toiling away in mines or getting their arms mangled in threading machinery. AS GOD INTENDED IT!"
 
