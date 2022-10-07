 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   See, once again the problem isn't that Tucker Carlson is a whiny little fascist whose mommy dresses him each morning, or that Kanye West is basically a slightly less concussed Herschel Walker. The problem is that you just don't get conservative humor   (cnn.com) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Ku Klux Klan, Kanye West, White supremacy, Anti-Defamation League, surprise catwalk event, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, then President-elect Donald Trump, Grammy winner  
•       •       •

817 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 11:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shocked voice* That is not his mom, that is his BEARD!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I wonder if my progress in life is actually working to make me a better human, or if I'm veering off in the wrong direction.

I have realized recently that the older I get the more conservative humor disgusts me, which gives me hope that I am, in fact, improving as a human being.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative humor is an oxymoron.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, humor that punches down is so amazing.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dascott
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Understanding conservative humor, part 1: It's all projection"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All the wrong people have money and fame.
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Word!

I've been posting very funny stuff on Fark for years and rarely get more than one or two funnies. Not because my humor isn't funny but because absolutely everyone else doesn't understand it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought White people wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts was funny, too. My GF (Black) and I (White) ignore all this crap and sometimes joke about it.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People with mental illness shouldn't be congregating, they should be seeking professional help for treatment...
 
jnoel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One day they will both be dead.
Sooner the better.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No. I understand terrible things can be funny. I survived TNF last night.  They just aren't funny.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good political humor often pokes fun at hypocrisy, the establishment, and people in politics doing stupid things.  It is why it works so well going one direction but not the other.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jnoel: One day they will both be dead.
Sooner the better.


there's a line in Bob Odenkirk's action movie...

"Everybody dies. Some, sooner than later"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Punching up is funny, but punching down is not.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Conservative humor" lacks 2 very important qualifications. It isn't funny, and it ISN'T TRUE. This is why George Carlin was so funny, and why Dennis Miller is such a dick.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I do like his ex wife's big ass. That's about the only thing he did right. That and his first two albums.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: No. I understand terrible things can be funny. I survived TNF last night.  They just aren't funny.


What's TNF?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never mind the phrase. Having them both in the same room at the same time is like the black hole of stupid. It could have torn the fabric of space and time-or something.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: "...legally changed his name to Ye".

Is he looking to open a chain of old curiosity shops?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If he wanted to get a laugh out of me for that, it would require Mike Myers staring at the camera like a deer in the headlights again, except even more confused than 20 years ago.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cheron: Word!

I've been posting very funny stuff on Fark for years and rarely get more than one or two funnies. Not because my humor isn't funny but because absolutely everyone else doesn't understand it.


...

Isn't get it
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blondambition: OkieDookie: No. I understand terrible things can be funny. I survived TNF last night.  They just aren't funny.

What's TNF?


Thursday Night Football.  Home legendarily bad games.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: No. I understand terrible things can be funny. I survived TNF last night.  They just aren't funny.


gofundme.com/get_OkieDookie_therapy_or_a_puppy
 
Floki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Idiot conservatives never understood (or perhaps deliberately presented not to understand) that the Black Lives Matter movement was an attempt to address police brutality in America and how it is rendered disproportionately toward minorities.

Yes, White Lives Matter; in that police brutality is waged against all Americans, in direct violation of their motto, "to serve and protect."

But Kanye West is too much of a coward to address police brutality. He is a stooge, and not the funny kind.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson and Kayne West in the same room?

It's a wonder the space didn't implode into a singularity of puckered asshole.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dennis Miller is probably the only funny conservative comic who was funny. And I stress the was... back like 25 years ago. I've watched a shiat ton of of material from the people who are Fox news crowd popular they are not funny. Then the conservative hosts who are supposed to be funny are absolutely shiat.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did K go off his meds again?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Conservative humor"

The term itself is the only thing funny about it.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conservative humor is no laughing matter
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conservatives don't generally think before speaking and lack empathy even if they consider their words before hand.

If the reaction they get from saying something obnoxious is positive enough from their tribe then they take a "fark you feelings" approach.

If they don't get the attaboys from their tribe, but instead face criticism for what they said then they claim that it was meant to be a joke.

This has the added benefit of reinforcing their view of themselves as victims because the not joke you didn't take as a joke means you're picking on them.

Heads they win.  Tails they win.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What do you mean? I totally get this, and think it's motherf**king hilarious.
Not in the way Tucker and Kanye think it is - but hilarious, nevertheless.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, humor that punches down is so amazing.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 500x333]


So many folks never understand that simple concept - to them, that's why those folks are there. Mocking them is the right of the oppressor, and taking it is the burden of the oppressed.

If they didn't want it that way, they should've been born rich or powerful.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Dennis Miller is probably the only funny conservative comic who was funny. And I stress the was... back like 25 years ago. I've watched a shiat ton of of material from the people who are Fox news crowd popular they are not funny. Then the conservative hosts who are supposed to be funny are absolutely shiat.


The thing is, he was funny in part because he mocked people in power - now, he kisses their asses and begs for seconds.
 
spleef420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Conservative humor"?

No such animal.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [preview.redd.it image 600x534]


Exactly this.

"Conservative Humor" is cruelty dressed up in clown shoes, grease paint, and a rubber nose.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: People with mental illness shouldn't be congregating, they should be seeking professional help for treatment...


But enough about churches...
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have to say that conservatives often make me laugh, just not when they mean to.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: FTA: "...legally changed his name to Ye".

Is he looking to open a chain of old curiosity shops?


It's a king James version of the Bible book store.
 
Conservative Humor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
you people are mean
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Conservative Humor: you people are mean


You people, huh?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RandomInternetComment: DeadGeek: FTA: "...legally changed his name to Ye".

Is he looking to open a chain of old curiosity shops?

It's a king James version of the Bible book store.


I doubt he understands the concept of thorn - it'd be hilarious if we just called him "The" from now on...
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.