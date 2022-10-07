 Skip to content
Ahhh, glorious Fall is here, finally. Crisp sunrises, moderate temps, leaves changing, COVID surging once again, pumpkin spice everything is everywhere, and it's time to pick out your favorite sweater. Wait, back up a few
61
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting my updated booster this evening. Hoping for low-no side effects. The last shot fully kicked my ass.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: I'm getting my updated booster this evening. Hoping for low-no side effects. The last shot fully kicked my ass.


Will be getting mine very soon.

Also, you realize COVID is like the Flu in terms of people catching it as the kids are going back to school and the weather turns colder, right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!  Anyway...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Shostie: I'm getting my updated booster this evening. Hoping for low-no side effects. The last shot fully kicked my ass.

Will be getting mine very soon.

Also, you realize COVID is like the Flu in terms of people catching it as the kids are going back to school and the weather turns colder, right?


I got mine last week. I had the same mild side effects from the previous shots. I hope most people get it, but if Trumpers refuse it, and they keep dying, fark them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting my booster at the end of this month. I had COVID beginning of August, and my 90 days after recovery is about that time.

But mine was super mild COVID. I lucked out.

Others have told me it was far worse for them. I was just tired with barely a fever and a mild cough.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: COVID is like the Flu in terms of people catching it as the kids are going back to school and the weather turns colder, right?


Yup.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter (16) got COVID about 3 weeks ago likely from a classmate.

Somehow neither my wife nor I contracted it.  Going to get the omicron-specific booster tomorrow.  Had an appointment before but rescheduled when my daughter tested positive.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: My daughter (16) got COVID about 3 weeks ago likely from a classmate.

Somehow neither my wife nor I contracted it.  Going to get the omicron-specific booster tomorrow.  Had an appointment before but rescheduled when my daughter tested positive.


Thanks for the update I guess
 
Stig2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom tested positive for COVID earlier this week.  Thankfully it seems to be a very mild case, thanks to her shots and boosters.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your turn north to get Covid hugging the heater. We got it hugging the AC in the summer in the south.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what else is up? The waistline of mens trousers! By next year they'll have armpit stains!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: I'm getting my updated booster this evening. Hoping for low-no side effects. The last shot fully kicked my ass.


I got my second booster a couple weeks ago and didn't have any side effects. Now the first booster made me sleep through most of the next day.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be sure to light a candle for the unvaccinated while I go about my daily business as usual.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wharrgarblcron variant?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.


Here's Dr. Fauci two days ago saying COVID isn't over. Not anywhere as bad as it was at its peak but still not over and people need to stay boosted and distance/mask when appropriate. Same thing the President said immediately following "the pandemic is over" line but that doesn't get outrage clicks.

Will We See A Cold Weather Wave of COVID This Year? Dr. Fauci Weighs In
Youtube PEOm5QhJVlE
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not overwhelming hospitals pretty much nobody cares anymore.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear trumpers,

Don't get vaccinated and please try to expire somewhere out of sight because nobody wants to see that stuff.

Sincerely,
America.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Halloween.  Get BOO-sted.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.


No one in government has said anything like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ there are no trolls on Fark
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, it's going to end up being the new Flu. Always a new vaccine, always a new strain, always a new wave. It's inevitable. It'll never truly go away.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: I'm getting my updated booster this evening. Hoping for low-no side effects. The last shot fully kicked my ass.


It was easier on us than the second shot and boosters 1 and 2. It's the first time that my wife didn't get a fever and sleep all the next day. We were just very achy.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter brought home COVID from school last week.  She had about a day of symptoms.  Wife and I went through a full week of misery and are still coughing and testing positive.  This after managing to avoid it for 2.5 years, or whatever it's been.

The Morrisette-irony, of course, is that the previous weekend I had gone to get the updated booster, but the local CVS was out, so I had an appointment to get it this weekend.  Good news... no need for the needle stick.  Yay?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[But booster uptake in the U.S. was already sluggish. "Nearly 50% of people who are eligible for a booster have not gotten one...]

[And the demand for the newest boosters is pretty lethargic so far. Less than 8 million people have gotten one of the new boosters since they became available over the Labor Day weekend even though more than 200 million are eligible.]

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ get yer damn shots
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to surge seasonally from now on.  Get used to it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If it's not overwhelming hospitals pretty much nobody cares anymore.


At some point, it's going to remain no different than the yearly flu insofar as new strains, new vaccines, etc.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.


Nobody said it's over. The worst of the pandemic has passed. It's pretty much a non threat to people who are fully vaccinated.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.


Fall is nice.  The problem is that it becomes winter.  The ideal would be to be located somewhere at the right latitude such that you have a longer summer, which then cools off into something resembling fall, which goes on longer and just becomes spring.  I'm guessing that's basically Mediterranean Spain and France.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.

Here's Dr. Fauci two days ago saying COVID isn't over. Not anywhere as bad as it was at its peak but still not over and people need to stay boosted and distance/mask when appropriate. Same thing the President said immediately following "the pandemic is over" line but that doesn't get outrage clicks.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PEOm5QhJVlE]


The point was that even though COVID is still around, still infecting people, and still killing people, it's fallen below the level of what would be considered a pandemic.

Just like influenza still spreads every year, and still kills people, COVID in its current state of mutations is now endemic, but people still need to take precautions, especially if they have underlying medical conditions etc.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got the most recent booster, so bring it on, motherf&kcers!  I chortle at your coughs and sneezes and unwashed hands!

/stay away if you've got the flu though, I've haven't gotten that shot yet...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article: possible hints of maybe a covid resurgence. Subby: Covid is SURGING!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: yohohogreengiant: I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.

Fall is nice.  The problem is that it becomes winter.  The ideal would be to be located somewhere at the right latitude such that you have a longer summer, which then cools off into something resembling fall, which goes on longer and just becomes spring.  I'm guessing that's basically Mediterranean Spain and France.


You can get snow on Mauna Kea. If you live up above 3000' you can pretend there are seasons without the actual inconvenience.

I like the water in the Caribbean better though. It just stays hot here until Christmas. Fall is hotter than summer because the trades die out.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only everyone had masked from start and got their shots as soon as they were eligible and available, this would be most likely today just a tiny seasonal spike that nobody would put much attention to and only affecting a very small fraction of the population. But no, assholes had to listen to their orange god and own the libs!!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I'm getting my booster at the end of this month. I had COVID beginning of August, and my 90 days after recovery is about that time.

But mine was super mild COVID. I lucked out.

Others have told me it was far worse for them. I was just tired with barely a fever and a mild cough.


Apparently COVID affected my mathing
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saturn5: It's going to surge seasonally from now on.  Get used to it.


Well, people with worse long COVID won't really have time to get used to it if they become disabled and unable to work at a livable wage, at which point they end up homeless while disabled, leaving them even more vulnerable and likely to die from the elements and inclement weather, which are getting drastically worse thanks to climate change, or die of starvation or lack of medical treatment in any further medical emergencies they have.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnd.... read the Politico article titled "Biden's Operation Warp Speed revival stumbles out of the gate" to see how Biden canceled Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" which developed a vaccine for COVID in record time. He has given it a new name, but the incompetence and befuddlement in this administration prevents anyone from knowing what is going on. Republicans would vote for a vaccine program if there was some kind of plan, but there isn't.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.


Vaccinated and double boosted still got it and passed it around the rest of my fully vaccinated home a few weeks ago.  All got flu like symptoms 2 for 3 days 2 for 5, compete recovery a little over a week.
We still mask up most of the time but breakthroughs happen.
We either need a LOT more people vaccinated,, a better longer lasting vaccine or both.
Not looking fw to the cold and everyone moving indoors and spreading the germs, maybe I'll be lucky and have better resistance since I just recovered.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.

No one in government has said anything like that.

[Fark user image image 500x371]

/ there are no trolls on Fark


Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic "is over"
Youtube 3B7vOWHzXv4
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.


How long do the new boosters last? Are we just supposed to get them annually now?

I'm actually asking, I've had a third shot, but not a 4th til next week.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Shostie: I'm getting my updated booster this evening. Hoping for low-no side effects. The last shot fully kicked my ass.

Will be getting mine very soon.

Also, you realize COVID is like the Flu in terms of people catching it as the kids are going back to school and the weather turns colder, right?


That's how we got it.  About a week and a half after school started, lots of kids were out sick weeks 2 and 3.  When my kids recovered and went back they said lots of sick kids in school.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: yohohogreengiant: I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.

Vaccinated and double boosted still got it and passed it around the rest of my fully vaccinated home a few weeks ago.  All got flu like symptoms 2 for 3 days 2 for 5, compete recovery a little over a week.
We still mask up most of the time but breakthroughs happen.
We either need a LOT more people vaccinated,, a better longer lasting vaccine or both.
Not looking fw to the cold and everyone moving indoors and spreading the germs, maybe I'll be lucky and have better resistance since I just recovered.


I got it in June. Had three vaccines, i was symptomatic for a day with fever, tested positive, isolated for a week.
The vaccines may not keep you from catching it but they seem to significantly reduce the hurt.

I'm going to take the new fangled 5g bivalent in November right before tourist season kicks off.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: yohohogreengiant: I remember what fall was like. I've experienced it two or three times. Seems overrated.

Now it's beautiful clear warm ocean, with a side order of hurricanes and moon jellies blooming.

In terms COVID get your farking shots already assholes.

How long do the new boosters last? Are we just supposed to get them annually now?

I'm actually asking, I've had a third shot, but not a 4th til next week.


The thinking was that this would become an annual regimen like flu shots idk where we are now with that though.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SplittingAces: AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.

No one in government has said anything like that.

[Fark user image image 500x371]

/ there are no trolls on Fark

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3B7vOWHzXv4]


It's interesting that if you don't regurgitate DNC talking points on Fark you're labeled a troll.  Ah well.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: How long do the new boosters last? Are we just supposed to get them annually now?


Originally they thought it would be an annual shot, but continued uncontrolled circulation of the virus in a population of people that have mixed immunity status is putting selective pressure on variants that are much better at bypassing immunity. You're currently still better off getting vaccinated than not, but it's unknown how long that'll be true. This truly is the worst timeline.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one should be surprised
It's here to stay, there's vaccination
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SplittingAces: AdmirableSnackbar: But COVID is completely over, just ask anyone at any level of our government.

No one in government has said anything like that.

[Fark user image image 500x371]

/ there are no trolls on Fark

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3B7vOWHzXv4]


He did not say "COVID is completely over." Not even close.
 
