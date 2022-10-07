 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   When I was a kid, I had to walk to school. Up hill, both ways, through the snow So really walking past an active shooter should be no big deal   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1030 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He seems sane.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wooooooow.
The university should have some words with that prof.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had an active shooter two days ago?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems legit.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft, snowflakes gonna complain about everything. Real problem is that kids today aren't problem solvers. A simple detour should be easy to manage with some thinkin. That's the life skills what these tests are designed to build.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Betty is 2 miles from school and there is an active shooter on foot moving away from her, how long does Betty have to live?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shh.  We've secretly switched normal campus drills with SWAT training regiments. Let's see if the students notice...


//Wait, bob, they're acting the same....
 
assjuice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They had an active shooter two days ago?


Is it ironic? A disgruntled student shot a professor.
 
weapon13
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are you sure you're not Steven's dad?

Asian Parents Describing their childhood
Youtube q6uLEdk8ko4
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/CivilSeedTuc/status/1578182742436892672/photo/1

The University just said to stay away from the building where the shooting happened. Prof thought that did not affect his class. Then the University canceled all classes. As soon as that happened, the prof canceled the exam.
 
dascott
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They'll be fine as long as they remember: "ain't none of my business"*

-Street Smarts, 1972, Chapter 1
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: https://twitter.com/CivilSeedTuc/status/1578182742436892672/photo/1

The University just said to stay away from the building where the shooting happened. Prof thought that did not affect his class. Then the University canceled all classes. As soon as that happened, the prof canceled the exam.


The prof canceled, or the university did it for everybody?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dascott: They'll be fine as long as they remember: "ain't none of my business"*

-Street Smarts, 1972, Chapter 1


My dad was in college when Kent State happened, and he always brings up how one of the victims was just walking to class. That was the most infuriating part for him, b/c he figured that could have been him.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, please. He's going to try to do better in the future! He's going to *try*! What more can you possibly want?


I bet he likes beer.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
were they chased by dinosaurs?  light weights.
but on serious note, when I was a kid we would get the occasional called in bomb threat, but no actual shooters
I wish there were solutions, but 2nd amendment h3ll yeah
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

educated: Wooooooow.
The university should have some words with that prof.


Two words.

YOU'RE FIRED
 
atomic-age
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: were they chased by dinosaurs?  light weights.
but on serious note, when I was a kid we would get the occasional called in bomb threat, but no actual shooters
I wish there were solutions, but 2nd amendment h3ll yeah


username checks out
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

assjuice: Bootleg: They had an active shooter two days ago?

Is it ironic? A disgruntled student shot a professor.


I was more commenting on the state of the country where in there was an active shooting in university and everyone just kinda shrugged.

/Like, I don't think it made the news outside Tucson.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I smell lawsuit
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Quarter mile along undulating rural back road through a forested bit during snowy hunting season.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: assjuice: Bootleg: They had an active shooter two days ago?

Is it ironic? A disgruntled student shot a professor.

I was more commenting on the state of the country where in there was an active shooting in university and everyone just kinda shrugged.

/Like, I don't think it made the news outside Tucson.


Shootings aren't news in the US, they happen all the time.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously, the solution is more firearms. Strap on an AR-15 like a Real American Patriot (tm).

You get an extension on the exam if you're delayed because you've engaged the active shooter in a running gunfight on the quad.

Extra credit if you terminate the threat without downing too many of your fellow students.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If all the students and teachers were armed that gunman wouldn't have a chance.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And of course it's a Computer Science professor.

https://www.cs.arizona.edu/person/lester-i-mccann
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They had an active shooter two days ago?


You can't expect us to cover them ALL, can you?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: WastrelWay: https://twitter.com/CivilSeedTuc/status/1578182742436892672/photo/1

The University just said to stay away from the building where the shooting happened. Prof thought that did not affect his class. Then the University canceled all classes. As soon as that happened, the prof canceled the exam.

The prof canceled, or the university did it for everybody?


University did it.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
K-6 A mile and a half each way with.... Yes a hill and snow in the winter.
School was only closed if there was a foot or more of snow.
Though it was New York back in the 60s/70s there wasn't any active shooter issues...
Maybe BB guns but...
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: https://twitter.com/CivilSeedTuc/status/1578182742436892672/photo/1

The University just said to stay away from the building where the shooting happened. Prof thought that did not affect his class. Then the University canceled all classes. As soon as that happened, the prof canceled the exam.


No, a lot of nothing?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.