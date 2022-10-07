 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Rich, young professionals are fleeing high tax, high cost states to lower cost, low/no tax states at such a rapid rate that those places will soon have high taxes and high costs. Mission Accomplished   (cnbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$100,000 is rich now?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

U.S. Median Income is $44k.

Yes, $100,000 is considered "rich" if you have Poor, Middle, and Rich...

Poor would be below $44k... Middle would be $44-$100k... Rich would be $100k and higher.

Just because they chose to have higher costs with larger homes and nicer cars that eat up much of their income and consider themselves "middle class" does not really mean they get to define themselves as such when the numbers just don't reflect that.

But it is all relative to location, of course. But on pure numbers. Yeah, you'd consider $100k rich for this exercise.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And then those low cost/no tax states will finally be rich in FREEDOM! And complain about how their local/state governments can't seem to stay solvent, let's cut taxes hoorah!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Jersey is low tax?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ah.

I was thinking household income.
Median HOUSEHOLD income is over $70K

Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Texas
Total inflow: 15,024
Total outflow: 11,200
Net inflow: 3,823

We're discussing population change in the low thousands? Compared to total populations of states in the tens of millions?

This is a rounding error. Hell, it is too small to even notice as a rounding error.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You forgot that definitions of wealth in America are fluid, completely subjective and influenced by political expediency

100,000 can be rich and 250,000 can be average
And you can be disqualified from being poor if you have AC or a refrigerator
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love CNBC's stock photos on their articles, especially when they typo. And who copied whose hairdo there?:

Group of pepole at a meeting   Luis Alvarez | Digitalvision | Getty Images
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People don't flee taxes.  Billionaires do.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Oh yeah... we can have that debate all day... Household vs. the individual..

I was looking at this one from the Census:

Income and Poverty in the United States: 2020 (census.gov)

The real median earnings of all workers aged 15 and over with earnings decreased 1.2 percent between 2019 and 2020 from $42,065 to $41,535 (Figure 4 and Table A-6).

Household is higher... no doubt.

But we don;t really have an honest debate on this stuff. People in the country from $44k-$25,000,000 seem to classify themselves as "Middle class"

But, I'm not saying people who make $100k are "rich"... they just live a little better than those with $50k. They spend it just as much if not more than the people making $50k...

And if you live in the Northeast... $100k really does not go far if you want to live and average life.

It's situational, really.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: People don't flee taxes.  Billionaires do.


Then why do so many people retire to Florida?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

All fair.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This is exactly what I was thinking. The numbers are too small to be relevant.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But this proves people hate taxes and that states need to lower taxes to stop young people fleeing


Another possibility that the article seems to be ignoring, like completely ignoring is that these people 'fleeing' high tax states might be people able to return to their home state now that telecommuting is much more common

Also age up to 35, let's see if you're in your thirties your parents would be  fifties-sixties or even seventies

Perhaps there is some reason people would be moving to be closer to their parents as they age
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: People don't flee taxes.  Billionaires do.

Then why do so many people retire to Florida?


I have to think it's a conditioned response, honestly.

For decades that has been the rallying cry. movies, television, everything... "We ALL retire to Florida... or Arizona..."

Golf courses, A/C, no taxes! Come down here and die with free shuffleboard!

It's a f*cking swamp with some pretty nice parts, if you can afford it and the insurance.

Then you have the people that try Costa Rica or Mexico... a lot can't handle that kind of change. It's a pretty big shock.

So, they abandon winter and go die in the tropics. The circle of life.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yes, but it allows CNBC to push their VERY important narrative that low tax states are panacea's of AWESOMENESS and high tax states suck ass.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Youtube ZlawibQ_QKI
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recently had a recruiter contact me for a job that was going to pay me around $140K, if I were the one that got it... but I would have to move to Oklahoma, since that company didn't have a work-remote option. I kindly decline the process of even talking to the hiring manager.

There's no farking way I will ever move to a deep red state.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jeez why would old people not want to live in certain places?
cms.accuweather.comView Full Size

And chose to live in Florida?


Appros of nothing I remember one time a Fark article was how Florida was the only state without snow cover anywhere in the state on that date
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as a "no tax" state. Not even Alaska, America's capital of free handouts.

Every state raises money from it's citizens to pay for services one way or another, even if it's not through income tax. For example, sales tax (state, county, and city); property tax; bonds; school and other district levies; etc. Even the IRS recognizes this: if you live in a state where you do not have any state income tax to deduct, you can instead deduct your sales tax.

I haven't done the math, but I have a strong suspicion that the states without income tax are also "business friendly", i.e. low taxes on businesses with individuals carrying the burden.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meant to add: sales tax is generally regressive. People who are just getting by (or worse, not quite getting by) are spending all their income and getting taxed on all of it [minus whatever exclusions their state has]. Those with enough money to save or invest some are not spending that money so paying no tax on it, thereby benefiting from a lower tax rate.

TL;DR:States with low/no income tax are good for rich people, bad for poor people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunshine and beaches and no snow to shovel, is what I was promised.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"WHAT DO YOU MEAN MY STREET ISN'T GETTING REPAIRED THIS YEAR???? It's pot-holes and child swallowing cracks FOR TWO MILES!!!!"

"It'ain't in the budget, Sir. And it WAS repaved just 6 years ago."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: New Jersey is low tax?


Yeah, taxes in NJ are quite high, though the flow of people there may be from people leaving another high tax state (NY, and if you are in NYC, taxes are even higher).  Also, there may be more affordable real estate in NJ than in many parts of NYC.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this is why I just stay poor, never have to flee because no matter what I'm poor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, help turn them blue.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top two states, Texas and Florida, are known for their lack of income tax

And the third state is apparently not known for it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: $100,000 is rich now?


You must be new here.


We have a place we will eventually retire to that is about half of our costs in taxes from where we live. Services there aren't quite as good, but certainly more than adequate.

Outside of schools.

See my property tax where we live at home, more than half is to our schools and our schools are run very hyper local. So we have good well paid teachers, services, facilities, etc.

So while i could literally pick up tomorrow, have a giant house, a ton of land, our income would stay the same, and we would save like 20k a year in taxes, not to mention the lower cost of living, its really farking tempting.

But i would also deprive my kid of a ton of experiences and live around yokels.

TLDR; a lot of these folks will be coming back. Seen it a ton before.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, nobody lives in California or New York, there's too many people there... ;)
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because freedom.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get what you pay for.  Enjoy your race to the bottom.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I can understand leaving to places with less taxes on a pure numbers standpoint but you're losing out on quality of life stuff because there's less taxes to pay for it, among other things.

It's like how there's the occasional article about how the cost of living in Iowa, Kansas, Wisconsin or whatever is really low and they dance around the reasons why it's so low to begin with.

"Why won't businesses and young professionals move out here? We got a Walmart AND a combination Pizza Hut and KFC! The militias won't bother you if you don't give them a reason to!"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, they're talking about a few thousand middle class folks leaving states with close to 40,000,000 people as though this is some sort of intentional mass exodus of people trying to save a couple percent, maybe, on their taxes that may not even materialize depending on their individual circumstances.

🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas - Net inflow: 3,823

ZOMG Texas gained almost four THOUSAND residents this is a HUGE TREND!!!! ZOMG
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why are people always so happy and laughing at a meeting?  The times that I was in a meeting and was happy, (let alone laughing, which was never more than a chuckle) was never above .06%
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why indeed?

globalnews.caView Full Size

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Given the choice, I'd say a bit of winter snow causes substantially less loss of life and property damage than the sorts of weather events Florida gets.  Snow is a fair sight prettier to look at too.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weirdly, the climate.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It used to be dirt cheap to live there so if you were on a fixed income it made sense (at least it used to). Also as you age cold weather can become increasingly uncomfortable (skin is thinner, metabolism is lower, etc). Florida also has a lot of activities that are "retirement friendly" (golf, fishing, beaches, theme parks for the grandkids, etc.).
 
IcyBlackHand [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I had a similar line of thinking when I moved to Texas in 2019, then I had a daughter during COVID.  Thought "There is no way I can let her be raised here" and got my family and myself back to civilization.  I did keep the house I bought and am renting it out, as every dollar I can shift from Texas to the Northeast is well allocated.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems young professionals are most eager to leave New York. With a net outflow of 15,788, this state had the highest number of individuals leaving by a significant margin. With a net outflow of 7,960, California also appears to be losing allure for rich young professionals.

These are the numbers for the entire state of millions of people? This doesn't even rate as a trend.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like it costs money to maintain the infrastructure to support people, and that more people need more support or something.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, sure, but in Hawaii it was only on the mountaintops.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's young conservative millennials moving there...

https://www.npr.org/2022/02/16/1081277034/red-zip-codes-are-getting-redder-blue-zip-codes-are-getting-bluer
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas sales tax is 8.25% and property taxes are 3%
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article about a trend of, checks notes, 8 thousand people.

Great.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fairy tales that "conservatives" need to believe, No. 2745 - The Great Exodus.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is fark which does not even closely resemble the real world
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I suppose you become less tolerant of cold as you age, and the humidity is good for the skin. Had a relative move from a really dry and dusty place to the northeast, and in a few months their eczema problems had disappeared. And before it was barely controlled and having to use fancy moisturizer creams religiously.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, it's a veritable diaspora.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houses on my old non-descript strip-built suburban street in Hollywood FL are now in the $800,000 range.
 
