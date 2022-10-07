 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Subby really hopes this woman just doesn't know what the word erotic means. And what kind of asshole buys a monkey to abandon it, the same kind who would buy a jaguar kitten and then decide to kill it because it grew   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Orange County, California, Abdul Rahman, Denise Meyer  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, there's erotic-erotic, but then there's, well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She smiles like my brother. He's an asshole.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly, I've never wanted a pet butterface. Now I know why...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be quite happy if my baby jaguar grew.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shabu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this in my news feed. She was busted 8n 2017 for having wild animals wandering through her home with a 14 year old living there.

Loving that they were tracked down by vanity posts on Instagram. Play stupid games...
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funzyr: She smiles like my brother. He's an asshole.


Pursed and puckered?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rahman bought the jaguar from Meyer at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Austin, Texas, while there for a car show in April 2021, paying an extra $1,000 to have it mailed to California.

Hold up, you can mail a jaguar?
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funzyr: She smiles like my brother. He's an asshole.


Hitting women is obviously wrong, however I still think I deserve at least sainthood not punching what is should be in the dictionary under "punchable" face. This is precisely the kind of person lack of consequences creates.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Who - Jaguar
Youtube hkibmgLoRa0
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I would be quite happy if my baby jaguar grew.

[Fark user image 450x450]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


Dear god.  What did that jaguar do to her face?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncomfortable: Being around a person that used erotic instead of erratic. Made some descriptions way saucier than they needed to be...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: funzyr: She smiles like my brother. He's an asshole.

Hitting women is obviously wrong


It's not wrong. I hit myself all the time. Builds tolerance to the rest of life
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda wanted to go with the usual Norm McDonald "everyone involved should die" meme, but there was at least one person who had the more reasonable idea to drop it at a shelter.

So..."75% of the people involved in this story should die."
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when you could buy a monkey through the mail?

DARLING PET MONKEY
Youtube 27SEYBOOheU
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes monkeys outlive their ability to make money.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extraneous human.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x477]

Dear god.  What did that jaguar do to her face?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: Rahman bought the jaguar from Meyer at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Austin, Texas, while there for a car show in April 2021, paying an extra $1,000 to have it mailed to California.

Hold up, you can mail a jaguar?


We know you can mail a bobcat
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x477]

Dear god.  What did that jaguar do to her face?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



+

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



=


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, despite my best instincts I read the article. I wanted to get a sense of what stretch of a connection this dumbass was using to shoehorn "erotic" in there. (the p.i. no one asked for on the points that aren't central to the story)

There isn't a connection. Not if you squint. Not if you cock your head. Subby's implication is correct - has to be the chick is farking jaguars & monkeys. I'm thinking this show actually takes place in Mexico
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the hell we don't have laws against anyone owning an exotic animal is beyond me.  No one should own a big cat, a monkey or any other animal who is not domesticated.  There are so many pets dying in shelters every day and you are going to spend a ton of money on something impossible to care for, and should live in the wild or in a zoo.  Quit being a selfish arsehole.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Luse: funzyr: She smiles like my brother. He's an asshole.

Hitting women is obviously wrong

It's not wrong. I hit myself all the time. Builds tolerance to the rest of life


Fair enough, I meant for men but your funny is earned. There's an idea. We need a force...legion...unit...gaggle?...you pick the name of women who are like slap mercenaries. Whenever you have a punchable Karen emergency you simply locate the nearest one and enlist their services to bring her back into line.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Remember when you could buy a monkey through the mail?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/27SEYBOOheU]


These are the only kind of monkeys I remember being sold through the mail.

collectorsweekly.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x477]

Dear god.  What did that jaguar do to her face?


See, kids...this is why you don't go to Dollar General for botox treatments.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The leopards jaguar ate my face.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
H.G. denied every owning the jaguar and said it was owned by a "friend of friend"

Protip: It's "a" jaguar, never "my" jaguar.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bhaa-uuuuh? Exotic What???

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



"It wasn't the first time a doctor had slept with his patient, but a voice in my head kept saying, 'You're a vet!'"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Luse: The Devil's Bartender: Luse: funzyr: She smiles like my brother. He's an asshole.

Hitting women is obviously wrong

It's not wrong. I hit myself all the time. Builds tolerance to the rest of life

Fair enough, I meant for men but your funny is earned. There's an idea. We need a force...legion...unit...gaggle?...you pick the name of women who are like slap mercenaries. Whenever you have a punchable Karen emergency you simply locate the nearest one and enlist their services to bring her back into line.

You're a fan of Jordan Peterson, huh?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wild animals are hard to take care of? No shiat.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember "Exotic Erotic" in the Bay Area. That seems like a long time ago now.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The 909. Not even once
 
