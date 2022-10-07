 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   "I Googled and I couldn't believe that's the closest. So I said, 'You know what? Let's take a plane, fly to Connecticut and let's go get some donuts.'" Difficulty: From Massachusetts   (nbcboston.com) divider line
1229 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)



offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, GA pilots used to talk about flying in for a $100 hamburger as an excuse just to fly somewhere.  Now it's $500 donuts.  He sounds fat.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't get the love some people have for Krispy Kreme, I can't tell them from donuts you can get from Any supermarket bakery
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: Meh, GA pilots used to talk about flying in for a $100 hamburger as an excuse just to fly somewhere.  Now it's $500 donuts.  He sounds fat.


Elvis flew to Denver just for his favourite Fool's Gold loaf, so it's not without precedent.  In fairness though, this was in '76, and he was fat.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a wealthy stoner.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it probably took him longer to fly there than drive
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krispy Kreme donuts are gross.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I don't get the love some people have for Krispy Kreme, I can't tell them from donuts you can get from Any supermarket bakery


Getting a glazed fresh off the conveyor belt is fundamentally different in terms of texture and mouth feel than any other donut option. Not what I'd want for every donut ever, but it's good at the rare time.

This guy freezing them? No.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't that good
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Sounds like a wealthy stoner.


Sounds like a f*ckin' moron.

You can't swing a dead cat in the greater Boston area without hitting a Dunkies OR some really good local that makes fresh donuts every day.

This guy is just an asshole attention whore.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krispy Kreme donuts are not donuts. They are a thick, gooey sugar syrup delivery system.
I mean, donuts aren't any kind of fancy baked treat, but KK's extreme level of goo-osity is just sickening.
Just watching them drench the donuts in frosting makes me nauseous.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the cost of fuel for a plane?  Guess it's a slow news day, someone send some ammo
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just needed an excuse to go to the Mohegan Sun casino where the Krispy Kreme is located.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i was flying, we'd go to some place for lunch or dinner... there were a few touch and goes involved as well.  logging the time was the reason, the lunch or dinner was the excuse.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried Krispy Kreme in downtown Boston (Prudential Center food court) and it failed fast.  I suspect it's because they just aren't that good...like they're not bad, but it does not in any way live up to the massive hype they get.  There were huge lines when it first opened, and for a very brief period of time people would bring big boxes of them to work, and then once the novelty wore off after a couple months it tanked.

To be fair, Dunkin isn't some sort of gourmet alternative, and their donuts have gone way downhill in the last few decades because most locations are getting them trucked in from some central kitchen.  Dunkin succeeds because they know what they are and lean into it.  They're fast and reliable coffee that's 'fine' for construction workers and office drones.  There's no fanfare or fancy locations.  The line moves fast because everyone's getting 'large (iced) regular please' and occasionally some sort of donut so you're in and out in like 2 minutes max even when the line's out the door during morning rush hour.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must be like how it feels to live in Europe
 
ValisIV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: Nick Nostril: Sounds like a wealthy stoner.

Sounds like a f*ckin' moron.

You can't swing a dead cat in the greater Boston area without hitting a Dunkies OR some really good local that makes fresh donuts every day.

This guy is just an asshole attention whore.


Dunkin is indeed far better than Krispy.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who are unaware, GA pilots do this all the time.  It's not new or unusual.  They'll fly up the coast for their favorite chowder, ice cream, steak, etc.  The only weird thing about this is travelling any distance at all for Krispy Kreme's snotrings.  Surely Boston has a good local bakery with a better product.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC10 Boston reached out to Krispy Kreme to find out why it disappeared from the region more than 10 years ago. But they have not returned a comment.

Because even compared to Dunkin' they're garbage. When KK had a store at the Pru ~2000 I had them fresh off the conveyor belt, both normal and before they got coated with the sugar jizz, and they're both meh.

/I've had better donuts from a truck at a UK fun fair.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did this make the news? Did Chase alert the local media about his trip? Was the very existence of "Chase" fabricated for a slow news day?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunkin is headquartered in Braintree or Quincy or something.   I've driven past it a few times down that way.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In which a writer meets a private pilot for the first time and makes a story out of what amounts to a day ending in y for said private pilot.

/pilots do this shiat all the time. A Krispy Kreme donut is one of the worst excuses I've ever heard for logging flight time, but, yeah - it's not really about the donut.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that Massachusetts and Connecticut are both tiny states that border each other, how is this any sort of difficulty?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Dunkin is headquartered in Braintree or Quincy or something.   I've driven past it a few times down that way.


Braintree.

I used to drive for a livery service nights and drove some suit from Logan to that office. He talked on his cell phone the whole way bragging about how much money they're going to save by reducing how much actual donut you get with what was then a new baking process since there would be more air in the donuts. He also thought it was brilliant to go from the cruller to a "chocolate stick" because they'll charge the same price for half as much dough.

....I wanted to pull to the side of 93 and throw him a beating.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Dunkin is headquartered in Braintree or Quincy or something.   I've driven past it a few times down that way.


Canton is the business HQ.  The original Dunkin retail location is in Quincy.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say America runs on Dunkin'
Shhhhhh  But I'm about to let you in on a dirty little secret...
Are you old enough to remember this?

Time to make the Donuts
Youtube petqFm94osQ

They don't even have time to make Donuts anymore
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the first KK opened near Toronto, they had to have police directing traffic around the store. Half the people were lined up for the drive-thru, and the other half in the mall parking lot, just watching in disbelief at the spectacle (ya, guilty lol).

People are mental.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Auburn, Maine had a Krispy Kreme for a little while. One of my friends that had live in Maine most of her life had never had them. She also has 5 kids and at the time the youngest was 7 and the eldest 17. I took the 7yo with me to opening day and let the kiddo watch the glorious process of frying and glazing. Then bought 5 dozen, let the kiddo have two hot and fresh doughnuts on the way to their house and then dropped off the kid and the remainder and left. An hour later got a text from her husband: Van, these are amazing and Kris says: fark you //CSB
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are better donuts to be had in Connecticut...

Tastease
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krispy Kreme is gross. I was raised in a place that they hadn't expanded to yet, and visiting family where my parents were from I was promised the "best donuts in the world."  Even at 8 years, where my unrefined palate should have loved anything sugary, I found them disgusting.

Dunkin' donuts aren't much better - the glaze they use leaves a film in my mouth, and the custard in their creme-filled stuff has a noticable processed/manufactured/chemical property I can't put my finger on. Plenty of local bakeries make excellent donuts - from the plain-jane glazed/boston creme/jelly places to fancy hipster places that do stuff like key lime, bacon maple and such.  The same way I'm amazed that Subway gets business when there's a local sandwich shop nearby, i can't believe how many people get Dunkin' when the local place down the road is better in every way.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: NBC10 Boston reached out to Krispy Kreme to find out why it disappeared from the region more than 10 years ago. But they have not returned a comment.

Because even compared to Dunkin' they're garbage. When KK had a store at the Pru ~2000 I had them fresh off the conveyor belt, both normal and before they got coated with the sugar jizz, and they're both meh.

/I've had better donuts from a truck at a UK fun fair.


From what I heard, the coffee was even worse and that's what people actually are stopping for.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only 75 miles? It would probably be faster to just drive there.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I don't get the love some people have for Krispy Kreme, I can't tell them from donuts you can get from Any supermarket bakery


Is Any in Massachusetts?  How can I get there?  Tell me more about these donuts from Any.

/ ;)
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: before they got coated with the sugar jizz,


"Sugar Jizz" was my nickname in college.

/I drank a lot of pineapple juice.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't believe that you consumer turds eat so many donuts that you know the difference between the brands.  You all sound fat.
And cutesy ads about our excess and gluttony don't really do it for me.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Fear the Clam: before they got coated with the sugar jizz,

"Sugar Jizz" was my nickname in college.


♪ And someone saved my life tonight 
Sugar jizz (sugar jizz...)
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Krispy Kreme donuts are not donuts. They are a thick, gooey sugar syrup delivery system.
I mean, donuts aren't any kind of fancy baked treat, but KK's extreme level of goo-osity is just sickening.
Just watching them drench the donuts in frosting makes me nauseous.
[c.tenor.com image 497x279] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's how they're done everywhere though -- if not on a conveyor then with a bucket scoop by hand.  Same result.  98% of the goo just drips off eventually so it's only left with a thin coating.

I don't care for glazed donuts anyway personally.  I like the fluffy texture of KK's donuts, but I prefer if they're iced or powdered rather than glazed.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mmmm...greasy rings of lard

/Krispy Krme sucks
//FITE ME
///tres slashies, as is tradition
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That's how they're done everywhere though -- if not on a conveyor then with a bucket scoop by hand.  Same result.  98% of the goo just drips off eventually so it's only left with a thin coating.


Others may be left with a thin coat, but KK's are left with a thick layer of goo. And the donuts themselves are gummy.
 
simusid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Allies Donuts in North Kingstown, Ma's Donuts in Middletown, Continent Bakery in Swansea, all *way* better than KK.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

offacue: Meh, GA pilots used to talk about flying in for a $100 hamburger as an excuse just to fly somewhere.  Now it's $500 donuts.  He sounds fat.


That wasn't just GA pilots.

/I've done that in and around Mass, personally
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

simusid: Allies Donuts in North Kingstown, Ma's Donuts in Middletown, Continent Bakery in Swansea, all *way* better than KK.


Ya, Krispy is ok, RIGHT off the griddle, but it's basically one flavor...certainly not worth a plane ride.

/sadly, one must admit that Dunks has gone downhill
 
PunGent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I can't believe that you consumer turds eat so many donuts that you know the difference between the brands.  You all sound fat.
And cutesy ads about our excess and gluttony don't really do it for me.


You haven't lived until one of your gaming buddies, at 3 AM during a marathon session, dips a donut into the bowl of congealed onion dip...takes a bite...says "not bad"...and repeats the process.

/we were younger then
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love Krispy Kreme donuts. You all can suck my balls.

To quote the great Bob Uecker, "these farkers are delicious."
 
Reverend J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's cider donut season too, you're way better going to an orchard and getting some of those fresh made and still warm.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like a 1st world problem
 
