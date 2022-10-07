 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Gisele Bündchen cleans her car...spiritually   (pagesix.com)
    Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, former Victoria's Secret Angel  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tom's going to trade her in for a newer model.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gisele wants you to quit your job (which you can totally afford to do) so you can spend more time with her.
And you go back to work for another year, after announcing you've retired.
Guess he's had too many hits to the head already.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom's been hanging out with Leo DiCaprio a bit too much, I guess.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Gisele Bündchen employed a holistic woman to sage her car"

Oh FFS. It's astounding that there are adults who still believe this crap.
 
ThePick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How much did she pay this woman
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She has nice umlauts.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neilbradley: "Gisele Bündchen employed a holistic woman to sage her car"

Oh FFS. It's astounding that there are adults who still believe this crap.


She can afford to.

Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now that is a good look.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems she is more crazy than hot now.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThePick: How much did she pay this woman
[Fark user image 582x959]


Hopefully at least enough so she can buy some farking shoes and leave the bedroom slippers at home.
 
mojojoeo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldernell: Tom's going to trade her in for a newer model.


1/1 richer than himself super model?   Good luck chief.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's got's to be the shoes.
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds easier than cleaning up after DiCaprio.
Less cigarette butts and beer cans.
 
Floki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Brady really FARKED up with his false retirement.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: neilbradley: "Gisele Bündchen employed a holistic woman to sage her car"

Oh FFS. It's astounding that there are adults who still believe this crap.

She can afford to.

Also...

[Fark user image 582x959]

Now that is a good look.


That's the look of someone who counts on luck. A lot.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hmm.  That's almost as silly as taking a picture of someone cleansing their car spiritually.
 
MSkow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oldernell: Tom's going to trade her in for a newer model.


Yeah and they will probably come with fewer bolt ons and accessories, what with the supply chain issues and all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It came from Gaia so in that sense all inanimate objects are spiritual. I also have some valuable swamp land with a bridge for sale.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gisele Bundchen?

I'd wax her Volvo.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It would help, when there's a picture of two women, if they identified them both.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WHY ARE RICH PEOPLE SO DAMN STRANGE? I mean I know the answer, I'm just asking the questions.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wonder how one starts a career as a "holistic woman".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neilbradley: "Gisele Bündchen employed a holistic woman to sage her car"

Oh FFS. It's astounding that there are adults who still believe this crap.


I've still got way, way more respect for woo ladies than NFT bros. You'll get good luck from some cow-headed goddess long before they get a billion dollars for praising Elon.
 
