 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   Two men arrested for stealing 7000lbs of used cooking oil worth $5000. In other news, 7000lbs of used cooking oil is worth $5000   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Theft, Felony, deputy sheriff, Police, Burglary, Sheriff, Rui Gen Lin, Deputy sheriff  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2022 at 9:50 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll get the lights.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7000 lbs @ ~7lbs/gallon = 1000 gallons.

Soo $5/gallon? I was going to say that seems high, but a google search tells me biodiesel goes for $10-$20/gal
 
hammerswork
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's the final nail in the coffin for my dreams of doing a grease-car diesel conversion.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One restaurant's stolen used cooking oil is another restaurant's cooking oil.

/ don't eat there
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Making Of 'Gutter Oil'
Youtube zrv78nG9R04
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: 7000 lbs @ ~7lbs/gallon = 1000 gallons.

Soo $5/gallon? I was going to say that seems high, but a google search tells me biodiesel goes for $10-$20/gal


None of that sounds right. Why would someone pay $10 for a gallon of biodiesel when a gallon of dinosaur diesel goes for ~$5?  And if virgin vegetable oil is ~$8/gallon retail at Wegmans how can used oil at wholesale be $5?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: 7000 lbs @ ~7lbs/gallon = 1000 gallons.

Soo $5/gallon? I was going to say that seems high, but a google search tells me biodiesel goes for $10-$20/gal


Really makes you re-think pouring that used bacon grease in the trash, don't it? Get you a Grease Tin, keep it in the fridge. It's not half-bad spread on toast.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hammerswork: There's the final nail in the coffin for my dreams of doing a grease-car diesel conversion.


I've posted used cooking oil on the free section of Craigslist when I've had about four gallons of the stuff saved up.  There's a guy who responds almost immediately -- for that grease-truck diesel conversion of his.  There are places where food joints have to pay to dispose of it.  So don't give up on your dream -- you could still travel across country for almost nothing, smelling like fried chicken the entire way.
 
Mattix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: EvilEgg: 7000 lbs @ ~7lbs/gallon = 1000 gallons.

Soo $5/gallon? I was going to say that seems high, but a google search tells me biodiesel goes for $10-$20/gal

Really makes you re-think pouring that used bacon grease in the trash, don't it? Get you a Grease Tin, keep it in the fridge. It's not half-bad spread on toast.
[i.ebayimg.com image 500x500]


Yep. That is one of my "secret ingredients."

Its fantastic to use to sauté asparagus. I also often smear some on my steaks often before searing them. Once in a while I use it in my whirly-pop for popcorn.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Average price for used vegetable oil is $0.44 per pound, or about $3.38 per gallon. It sells well because there are federal subsidies to be had for biodiesel - not only do they get to sell it at prices competitive to that of fossil diesel, but they get paid something like $2.12 per gallon thanks to a Renewable Information Number. If your plant's RFS2-compliant, the government's throwing money at you to make biodiesel.

In other words, biodiesel sellers make a ridiculous profit selling biodiesel because they're paid extra to keep making biodiesel - that way, they remain competitive with fossil diesel and are assured of enough money to keep encouraging & expanding our biodiesel capabilities.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mattix: Its fantastic to use to sauté asparagus. I also often smear some on my steaks often before searing them. Once in a while I use it in my whirly-pop for popcorn.


Fry hash browns in it.
Add a tablespoon per quart to beef stew.
Whisk 2 tbsp bacon grease with 2 tsp flour to make a light roux, and then whisk in 2 tbsp sugar and a third of a cup of red wine vinegar for a salad dressing to drizzle over half a pound of fresh, lightly wilted baby spinach.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I worked in a restaurant back in the early 90s when I was in highschool. I was there for a week, washing dishes. That was before most places had automated filling/disposal of cooking oil in fryers. And it was a place that had a perpetual buffet, so just TONS of fried food. One night after close, one of the cooks gave me 2 5-gallon buckets full of used oil to take out to the grease dumpster. I went out back, opened the lid, suppressed a gag, then quit.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seriously, biodiesel producers fight with each other to get access to reliable sources of used vegetable oil - it's a big deal as about a quarter to a third of their income is based on getting it.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I worked in a restaurant back in the early 90s when I was in highschool. I was there for a week, washing dishes. That was before most places had automated filling/disposal of cooking oil in fryers. And it was a place that had a perpetual buffet, so just TONS of fried food. One night after close, one of the cooks gave me 2 5-gallon buckets full of used oil to take out to the grease dumpster. I went out back, opened the lid, suppressed a gag, then quit.


Heh. I used to be a third-shift porter for Dunkin' Donuts. I feel you.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Average price for used vegetable oil is $0.44 per pound, or about $3.38 per gallon. It sells well because there are federal subsidies to be had for biodiesel - not only do they get to sell it at prices competitive to that of fossil diesel, but they get paid something like $2.12 per gallon thanks to a Renewable Information Number. If your plant's RFS2-compliant, the government's throwing money at you to make biodiesel.

In other words, biodiesel sellers make a ridiculous profit selling biodiesel because they're paid extra to keep making biodiesel - that way, they remain competitive with fossil diesel and are assured of enough money to keep encouraging & expanding our biodiesel capabilities.


Aha! The subsidy is the missing piece. Retail price + subsidy = the amount stolen.  I guess now that you can buy marijuana in a store in Florida the cops had to move their math team to the veggie oil beat.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: EvilEgg: 7000 lbs @ ~7lbs/gallon = 1000 gallons.

Soo $5/gallon? I was going to say that seems high, but a google search tells me biodiesel goes for $10-$20/gal

Really makes you re-think pouring that used bacon grease in the trash, don't it? Get you a Grease Tin, keep it in the fridge. It's not half-bad spread on toast.
[i.ebayimg.com image 500x500]


Heck, I just broke down two ducks, and I got a bit over a pint of duck fat out of it.  Bacon grease is nice and all, but duck fat is liquid gold.  (Chicken fat, Schmaltz, ain't half bad either.)

That said, considering just the fat, that's about $30 a cup, or about $3,75 and oz.

'Course, four breasts, four legs, four drummettes, and about 2 qts of Duck Stock also come along with that, along with about 3 cups of Quacklin's. (Fried duck skin FTW.)
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: [64.media.tumblr.com image 596x982]


Can't make proper carnitas without lard.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.