(Local10 WPLG)   What is the cost of an Alex Jones lie? Not nearly enough   (local10.com) divider line
54
54 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
formatCurrency(dAlexJonesNetWorth - 1 , 2)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So...you're the parent of a child that died in a school shooting and a podcaster is making bank on your suffering.

Things I've Learned To Do From This

Step 1: Move out of Texas.

Step 2: Sue the f*ck out of him.


That is all.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DrEvilOneTrillionDollars.jpg
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only prison time will be sufficient.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: So...you're the parent of a child that died in a school shooting and a podcaster is making bank on your suffering.

Things I've Learned To Do From This

Step 1: Move out of Texas.

Step 2: Sue the f*ck out of him.


That is all.


They didn't live in Texas. They lived in Connecticut. Where the shooting took place.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.


I'd settle for burning at the stake.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.


Hard Labor on Rura Penthe.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything he has made in his life, X10.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.


I wouldn't get your hopes up then.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.


A cheese grater
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.

A cheese grater


Wood planer.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover him in honey and tie him to a fire-ant hill.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that would be fair would be to murder his four children then claim he never had any kids and they were all just hire actors.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, He's just asking questions, okay? Why are you all so close-minded?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: The only thing that would be fair would be to murder his four children then claim he never had any kids and they were all just hire actors.


He wouldn't care, though.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks again, Richard Linklater.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Cover him in honey and tie him to a fire-ant hill.


Just tie him to the hill. Why waste good honey? Fire-ants will attack without it.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would want all his money to be put towards mental health programs and for him to be executed quickly.

I wouldn't need to see him suffer, I wouldn't need him to suffer.  I would just want him gone so that nothing he ever says or does can trigger my anger or sadness again.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would definitely add money to anyone who was so clearly not sorry.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll repeat my previous thought:

There were 27 children killed that miserable day. Each of them deserves their pound of flesh.

For each child, 2 percent of his wealth, and all future wealth.

1 percent to the families to compensate them for the pain, humiliation and frustration.

1 percent to groups of the court's choosing to help prevent further tragedies, and to educate people about media bias, to prevent insanity like Jones.

This will be for the rest of Jones' life. He'll still have a living - he'll get to keep 46%, he isn't gonna starve. But he might need to evaluate.

If he's found failing to pay, make it 3 percent each. And then 4 for each Keep going. See how long it works.

Can't pay? Well, you can break rocks at 12$/day.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Grubermann: Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.

I'd settle for burning at the stake.


Draw and quarter.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.


Would it be too much to ask for the hard hitting people that Marcelus Wallace was going to call in Pulp Fiction to come over to handle it for the parents?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope by the time the courts are done going through his finances the only thing left for him to do is taste lit gun powder.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I would definitely add money to anyone who was so clearly not sorry.


He's been using it as fuel for his show. That's how much of a sick fark he is.

The only
Thing left is to destroy him to the point he unalives himself.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.

Would it be too much to ask for the hard hitting people that Marcelus Wallace was going to call in Pulp Fiction to come over to handle it for the parents?


I am surprised something like this hasn't happened to Jones or other mutants like him.

Maybe all those liberal snowflakes aren't imbalanced enough to act on threats to preserve a civilized society, even if it includes a piece of shiat like alex jones?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: HerptheDerp: litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.

A cheese grater

Wood planer.


Fleener.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: OkieDookie: HerptheDerp: litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.

A cheese grater

Wood planer.

Fleener.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Only on the lower horn.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.


It really should be. He's got cash squirreled away. And, even if they bleed him dry, his asshat followers will just keep funding him. He's a hero to a whole lot of deplorables.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to see his (metaphorical) tits nailed to the table.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

litespeed74: It'd be great to just let the families of the victims each get 10 minutes alone with him. Some pliers, acid and that skin shaving thing from the movie Red Sparrow.


With a starter course:

Chicago PD - The Smell of Fear (Episode Highlight)
Youtube TXDpfnOhLX0


Let him know what terror truly feels like, like the families had to deal with for 10 years.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: I want to see his (metaphorical) tits nailed to the table.


He should be a lab animal for a cosmetics company.
 
Markus5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've said this before.  I wouldn't wish cancer on anyone.  Its horrible.
But, I hope he gets ass cancer and his dick falls off and he dies painfully and alone and with no money.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Markus5: I've said this before.  I wouldn't wish cancer on anyone.  Its horrible.
But, I hope he gets ass cancer and his dick falls off and he dies painfully and alone and with no money.


Technically, any cancer he gets would be ass cancer.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll take "what is all of it" Alex
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember subby, there are still a TON of cases out there. This isn't close to over, and the guy is gonna be destitute by the time these all trickle thru the courts.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reality; $0.  it will be the amount that he will actually pay anyone after years of court cases, appeals, delays, forensic accountants trying to find shell companies, ignored subpoenas for records from the shell companies, contempt trials for the ignored subpoenas, delays in those trials and finally a complete pardon by King Trump the 1st (No need to worry about state/civil distinctions: it's good to be the King)
 
Majikthise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.

I'd settle for burning at the stake.


Oh please!  You'd be happy with a boot to the head!

/Always comes to mind when I see your screen name.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: I'll repeat my previous thought:

There were 27 children killed that miserable day. Each of them deserves their pound of flesh.

For each child, 2 percent of his wealth, and all future wealth.

1 percent to the families to compensate them for the pain, humiliation and frustration.

1 percent to groups of the court's choosing to help prevent further tragedies, and to educate people about media bias, to prevent insanity like Jones.

This will be for the rest of Jones' life. He'll still have a living - he'll get to keep 46%, he isn't gonna starve. But he might need to evaluate.

If he's found failing to pay, make it 3 percent each. And then 4 for each Keep going. See how long it works.

Can't pay? Well, you can break rocks at 12$/day.


Ratcheting up the percentages is going to do absolutely fark-all if he's not paying.  If he doesn't pay his restitution, then seize everything.  His companies, his estate, as much as they can get under civil asset forfeiture laws.  The second he violates a court order he crosses into criminal territory, or at least he should.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Office Space Federal Pound Me . . . . .Prison
Youtube oBzvMLW0ii4
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Cover him in honey and tie him to a fire-ant hill.


Sons of Anarchy - Ants
Youtube bc0PgWEbKmg


John Gage plays rough
 
lefty248
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: I want to see his (metaphorical) tits nailed to the table.


I don't know about tits, but looking at the fat bastard I'm sure he has moobs.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Go old school and get REALLY creative:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Strap him into a chair with his eyes pried open ala Clockwork Orange and make him watch a continuous montage of all the children murdered at Sandy Hook16 hours a day, 7 days a week for the rest of his life
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL.  If it was $1 per lie, it would be enough to end homelessness in America.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Majikthise: Ed Grubermann: Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.

I'd settle for burning at the stake.

Oh please!  You'd be happy with a boot to the head!

/Always comes to mind when I see your screen name.


And one more for Jenny and the wimp.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You will know pain, and you will know fear, and then you will die
Youtube QrO7j7_7VqE
 
sdd2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Majikthise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Majikthise: Ed Grubermann: Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.

I'd settle for burning at the stake.

Oh please!  You'd be happy with a boot to the head!

/Always comes to mind when I see your screen name.



For those not in the know:

The Frantics - Boot to the Head - 16. Ti Kwan Leep
Youtube Z8VD4JXUozM
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Majikthise: Majikthise: Ed Grubermann: Stud Gerbil: Only prison time will be sufficient.

I'd settle for burning at the stake.

Oh please!  You'd be happy with a boot to the head!

/Always comes to mind when I see your screen name.


For those not in the know:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z8VD4JXUozM]


I was thinking this at first:

Pheonix Wright - Boot to the Head (Remastered)
Youtube 2wC2jOSj8xU
 
